Facts: India Women’s Harleen Deol topped the charts for the ODI series against West Indies Women with 160 runs in three innings.

Ireland Women’s Laura Delany was the third highest wicket-taker in the series versus Bangladesh Women where she took three wickets in three innings.

India Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

India Women achieved a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies Women in the previous One Day International series which the former hosted. India Women staked their claim on the series with a statement victory in the first game, having scored 314 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 91 certainly helped a great deal and the bowlers brought it home well. Renuka Singh’s fifer boosted India Women’s chances by a lot and in the end, West Indies Women were bundled out for 103 which gave the hosts a 211-run triumph. They kept up the momentum in the following two matches as well; in the second game, India Women upped themselves with 358 runs on the board and although the visiting nation’s batters were more competitive this time, they were all out for 243 and India Women achieved a 115-run victory along with the series win. India Women rubbed salt in the wound for the final outing where they limited the opposition to 162 before chasing it down with five wickets left.

Ireland Women were in a completely different plight in their last ODI series against Bangladesh Women where they lost 0-3 as the visitors. The former made an awful start by allowing Bangladesh Women to rack in 252 runs and getting bowled out entirely for a mere 98. After a 154-run defeat in the opening fixture, things did not look up for Ireland Women even once as they lost the second match by a five-wicket margin. Having lost the series already, they failed to leave a mark even in the last game where they suffered defeat by seven wickets.

India Women chance of winning - 95%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 5%

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India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 34.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

India Women’s last ODI series against West Indies Women was an absolute whitewash, and the fact that it was at home then, too, puts India Women at an advantage once again. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal - averaging at 49.33 and 44.66, respectively, in the series - opened for the team and notched up highly competitive scores of 22, 110 and 110 runs in the three fixtures. They have the edge in the upcoming match as well, and the bookmakers are confident another big total is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership to be Over 34.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted four ODI games in the past wherein all four were won by the teams batting first. The surface clearly favors the batters to play their strokes freely and score big. Additionally, the average first innings total of 322 at the venue is quite convincing, making batting first the favored option.

Weather Report

Rajkot will experience mostly sunny conditions with no sign of rain whatsoever and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (C) Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Tanuja Kanwer Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have all the firepower to beat Ireland Women and also have the potential for a landslide win, especially given their dominant batting performance.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Christina Coulter Reilly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Christina Coulter Reilly Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul All-rounder Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alana Dalzell Bowler Laura Delany Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have to work on all aspects of their approach and it would take a monumental effort to beat India Women, which is very unlikely considering how poorly they performed against Bangladesh Women.

India Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

India Women and Ireland Women have engaged in 12 One Day International matches so far and the former are utterly superior with 12 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 12

India Women - 12

Ireland Women - 0

India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.33 (Parimatch)

There is a world of difference between India Women and Ireland Women’s opening partnerships going into this series and the former are much superior in this aspect. For Ireland Women, Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis opened in their series against Bangladesh Women but their partnership did not quite pay off as expected; the pair added 9, 9 and 10 runs to the first wicket and failed to lay down a proper foundation for the team to build on. On the other hand, India Women’s openers smashed it out of the park against West Indies Women since Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored 22, 110 and 110 runs in three matches. The choice is clear for the bookmakers and India Women are certainly favored in this regard.

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India Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was India Women’s second highest run scorer in the ODI series against West Indies Women prior to this, where she amassed a total of 148 runs in three innings. She scored two half-centuries with 91 and 53 runs during the tournament. Averaging at 49.33, the skipper is expected to be their top batter once again.

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Orla Prendergast was a consistent batter for Ireland Women in their three-match series against Bangladesh Women where she notched up 83 runs in three innings. She was the team’s second best batter in the series with an average of 27.66, making her a leading contender for the next fixture as well.

India Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma was the second highest wicket-taker for India Women against West Indies Women, having picked nine wickets across three innings. Her best performance was in the final game of the series where she captured a six-wicket haul. She had an average of 10.00 in the series and remains the top choice for the upcoming match.

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Laura Delany was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Ireland Women in their previous series against West Indies with three wickets under her belt in three innings. She was the team’s most consistent bowler and ended up with an average of 27.00, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women to win @ 9.20 (Parimatch) Ireland Women have never been able to overcome India Women in the past and it is pretty clear that their form is still in question after their performance against Bangladesh Women. India Women are the complete opposite and managed to take victory by astounding margins against West Indies Women. With both sides in contrasting form, India Women are the favorites to clinch victory this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





