India Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction
IND
95%
Chance of Winning
IRL
5%
Odi
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- India Women’s Harleen Deol topped the charts for the ODI series against West Indies Women with 160 runs in three innings.
- Ireland Women’s Laura Delany was the third highest wicket-taker in the series versus Bangladesh Women where she took three wickets in three innings.
India Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning
India Women achieved a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies Women in the previous One Day International series which the former hosted. India Women staked their claim on the series with a statement victory in the first game, having scored 314 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s 91 certainly helped a great deal and the bowlers brought it home well. Renuka Singh’s fifer boosted India Women’s chances by a lot and in the end, West Indies Women were bundled out for 103 which gave the hosts a 211-run triumph. They kept up the momentum in the following two matches as well; in the second game, India Women upped themselves with 358 runs on the board and although the visiting nation’s batters were more competitive this time, they were all out for 243 and India Women achieved a 115-run victory along with the series win. India Women rubbed salt in the wound for the final outing where they limited the opposition to 162 before chasing it down with five wickets left.
Ireland Women were in a completely different plight in their last ODI series against Bangladesh Women where they lost 0-3 as the visitors. The former made an awful start by allowing Bangladesh Women to rack in 252 runs and getting bowled out entirely for a mere 98. After a 154-run defeat in the opening fixture, things did not look up for Ireland Women even once as they lost the second match by a five-wicket margin. Having lost the series already, they failed to leave a mark even in the last game where they suffered defeat by seven wickets.
- India Women chance of winning - 95%
- Ireland Women chance of winning - 5%
India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips
India Women to score over 34.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
India Women’s last ODI series against West Indies Women was an absolute whitewash, and the fact that it was at home then, too, puts India Women at an advantage once again. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal - averaging at 49.33 and 44.66, respectively, in the series - opened for the team and notched up highly competitive scores of 22, 110 and 110 runs in the three fixtures. They have the edge in the upcoming match as well, and the bookmakers are confident another big total is on the cards.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership to be Over 34.5
Ireland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5
India Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted four ODI games in the past wherein all four were won by the teams batting first. The surface clearly favors the batters to play their strokes freely and score big. Additionally, the average first innings total of 322 at the venue is quite convincing, making batting first the favored option.
Weather Report
Rajkot will experience mostly sunny conditions with no sign of rain whatsoever and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana (C)
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Batter
|
Pratika Rawal
|
Batter
|
Harleen Deol
|
All-rounder
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Tejal Hasabnis
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tanuja Kanwer
|
Bowler
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Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
Priya Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women have all the firepower to beat Ireland Women and also have the potential for a landslide win, especially given their dominant batting performance.
Ireland Women Player List
Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Christina Coulter Reilly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Georgina Dempsey.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Forbes
|
Batter
|
Gaby Lewis (C)
|
Batter
|
Christina Coulter Reilly
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Leah Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Una Raymond-Hoey
|
Batter
|
Arlene Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Alana Dalzell
|
Bowler
|
Laura Delany
|
Bowler
|
Freya Sargent
|
Bowler
|
Aimee Maguire
|
Bowler
Ireland Women Team Form
Ireland Women have to work on all aspects of their approach and it would take a monumental effort to beat India Women, which is very unlikely considering how poorly they performed against Bangladesh Women.
India Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head
India Women and Ireland Women have engaged in 12 One Day International matches so far and the former are utterly superior with 12 victories.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 12
India Women - 12
Ireland Women - 0
India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds
India Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
There is a world of difference between India Women and Ireland Women’s opening partnerships going into this series and the former are much superior in this aspect. For Ireland Women, Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis opened in their series against Bangladesh Women but their partnership did not quite pay off as expected; the pair added 9, 9 and 10 runs to the first wicket and failed to lay down a proper foundation for the team to build on. On the other hand, India Women’s openers smashed it out of the park against West Indies Women since Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored 22, 110 and 110 runs in three matches. The choice is clear for the bookmakers and India Women are certainly favored in this regard.
India Women vs Ireland Women
Odi
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
India Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana was India Women’s second highest run scorer in the ODI series against West Indies Women prior to this, where she amassed a total of 148 runs in three innings. She scored two half-centuries with 91 and 53 runs during the tournament. Averaging at 49.33, the skipper is expected to be their top batter once again.
Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter
Orla Prendergast was a consistent batter for Ireland Women in their three-match series against Bangladesh Women where she notched up 83 runs in three innings. She was the team’s second best batter in the series with an average of 27.66, making her a leading contender for the next fixture as well.
India Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers
Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Deepti Sharma was the second highest wicket-taker for India Women against West Indies Women, having picked nine wickets across three innings. Her best performance was in the final game of the series where she captured a six-wicket haul. She had an average of 10.00 in the series and remains the top choice for the upcoming match.
Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler
Laura Delany was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Ireland Women in their previous series against West Indies with three wickets under her belt in three innings. She was the team’s most consistent bowler and ended up with an average of 27.00, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch)
- Ireland Women to win @ 9.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch