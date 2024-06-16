IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 76 % Chance of Winning RSA 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and India Women will play the 1st ODI of the South Africa Women tour of India 2024. The game will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 16. The game is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

India and South Africa’s Women’s cricket teams will play a three-match ODI series from June 16-23 in Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women’s Championship. The series is a part of South Africa Women’s all-format tour of India - three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. Chennai will host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series.

It has been a while since India Women played any ODI game in the International circuit. The sides last clashed against Australia Women in December and were thrashed by 0-3 in the series. The Women in Blue will be looking to start their home season on a positive note. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping that the side can deliver a clinical performance with bat and ball in this opening fixture.

South Africa Women are currently placed at the 3rd position on ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings with a rating of 114. South Africa Women are coming from a 1-1 draw in the last series against Sri Lanka Women. The team will now take on India Women in the 50 over format.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 24%

India Women chance of winning - 76%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during their last series. Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall opened the innings in two matches. The batters got comfortable with the visiting bowling attack. The openers of the team scored 116 & 23 runs in the two games for their opening partnership. Wolvaardt is the captain of the team and packs a very aggressive batting approach. With ample support from the other opener, the team will be expecting to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: India Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be full of runs for the batting units. The bowlers will have to show discipline and patience to get rewards on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a modest total. The majority of the women ODIs played at Bengaluru have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday’s match is going to be thunderstorms in the afternoon.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Delmi Tucker Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Laura Wolvaardt will be happy with her side. Although the last series ended up in a draw, the team managed to perform very well. They will be hoping to put up a strong performance in the next game. Playing under sub-conditions will also be a challenge for them.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women displayed a poor performance in their last series against Australia Women. This is their opportunity to get back to cricket and win the next affair.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and India women have met on 16 occasions in the WODI format, SA Women won on 5 occasions and IND Women clinched victory 9 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 9

South Africa Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 2

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil will deliver the timely breakthroughs.

South Africa Women will be powered by captain Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk and Sune Luus in the batting department to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba to deliver timely breakthroughs.

India Women vs South Africa Women Odi M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.2 Bet Now!

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 48.14 in the format. Wolvaardt knocked 41, 110* & 184* runs in her last ODI series. Looking at her form, she will be expected to lead an expensive innings in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She averages at 42.65 in her WODI career. She scored 59, 34 & 29 runs in her last three ODI matches. She will be leading the side with her bat in the game.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk is a talented bowler in the squad. She has taken 47 wickets in her 35 innings. Klerk is an experienced bowler and will bring her expertise in the next game against IND-W.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Since Jan 2023, left-arm spinner Deepti Sharma has been on the bowling charts for India women in limited-overs format. In six matches played, Sharma has claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.92. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game against the Proteas.