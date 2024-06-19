IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 81 % Chance of Winning RSA 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and India Women will play the 1st ODI of the South Africa Women tour of India 2024. The game will be hosted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 16. The game is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

India Women have beaten South Africa Women in the First ODI by a huge margin of 143 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3 match series. The Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored her first ODI hundred in India in a marathon innings in the first ODI of the series against South Africa, playing a major role for the team in winning the last game against South Africa Women. Smriti Mandhana and Asha Shobana on debut were the two top performers for India versus South Africa in the first ODI. The team will be looking to continue the same in the next game.

South Africa Women boast a strong team. However, the team looks out of form in the current series. They performed very poorly with the bat in the last game. South Africa Women will look to level the series in the next game.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 19%

India Women chance of winning - 81%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score low before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during their last series. Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall opened the innings in two matches. The batters got comfortable with the visiting bowling attack. The openers of the team scored 116 & 23 runs in the two games for their opening partnership. However, the team is not doing very well against the Indian bowlers. They lost their first wicket at 4 runs in the last game as Wolvaardt lost her wicket in the game the earliest. The team will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: India Women 1.25 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: India Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: India Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will be full of runs for the batting units. The bowlers will have to show discipline and patience to get rewards on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a modest total. The majority of the women ODIs played at Bengaluru have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday’s match is going to be thunderstorms in the afternoon.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Delmi Tucker Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Laura Wolvaardt will not be happy with her side. South African Women lost the first game by a huge margin. The team batted very poorly in the game and were bundled out for 122 runs in the match.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

Predicted Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Radha Yadav Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

Indian Women displayed a fantastic batting front in the last game. Later on, the bowlers were equally aggressive and managed to win the game by bowling out the Proteas in the match. .

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and India women have met on 17 occasions in the WODI format, SA Women won on 5 occasions and IND Women clinched victory 10 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

India Women - 10

South Africa Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 2

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

In the first ODI, India Women batted first and they posted a total of 265 for 8 in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana batted exceptionally well and scored 117 runs off 127 balls. The rest of the batters failed and couldn't really give enough support to Mandhana. Wickets kept falling at the other end and India Women had to settle for a total of 265 in 50 overs of play. For South Africa Women, Ayabonga Khaka picked up 3 wickets for 47 runs. Masabata Klaas also took 2 wickets in the game.

During the chase, South Africa Women lost their key batters Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch pretty early into the innings. Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp then played phenomenally well and scored 33 and 24 runs respectively but IND-W bowlers were pretty lethal with their deliveries to stop them. Asha Sobhana pulled out her best performance with 4 picks in the last game. South Africa bundled out for 122 runs, losing the game by 143 runs.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 48.14 in the format. Wolvaardt knocked 41, 110* & 184* runs in her last ODI series. She was knocked out for 4 runs in the last game. However, the talented hard-hitter will come back stronger in the next game.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is one of the finest white ball players in the country. She averages at 43.62 in her WODI career. She scored a fantastic 117 runs in the last game and displayed her impressive skill and form. Mandhana will be looking to score high in the next game.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka was terrific with the ball in the last game. She picked 3 wickets for 47 runs in the last game against Indian Women. She will be coming in confident in the next game.

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Since Jan 2023, left-arm spinner Deepti Sharma has been on the bowling charts for India women in limited-overs format. She picked 2 wickets for 10 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game against the Proteas.