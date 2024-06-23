IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 78 % Chance of Winning RSA 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.333 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women take on South Africa Women in the third ODI game of the three game bilateral series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 23 at 01:30 PM IST.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women headed into this tournament as an underdog and in the first two games have been outplayed and it has been a white wash thus far. In the opening game, Indian Women posted 265 runs and South Africa Women had no answers to the Indian bowling attack as they lost the game by 143 runs. The second game between the two sides ended up being a classic as India Women batted first and scored 325 runs. South Africa managed to score 321 runs and eventually lost the game by four runs. As per our calculations, Indian Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

India Women’ chances of winning - 78%

South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 22%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The venue in Bengaluru is one of the smallest venues in India and we expect this to be another high scoring game much like the previous game where both sides managed to cross the 300 mark. Considering all the facts, we expect the total score at the venue to be extremely high.

Harmanpreet Kaur did not have a great start to the series as in the opening game against South Africa Women, she scored 10 runs but in the last game Kaur managed to turn things around and scored a brilliant century as India sealed the series which makes us believe she would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the bowling team, but in this series India has won both games after batting first. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

India Women News & Player List

India Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Uma Chetry

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma Batter Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women did not have a great campaign against Australia Women in the back end of the 2023 but have done well thus far as they have won the first two games in the three game bilateral series against South Africa Women.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Delmi Tucker, Tumi Sekhukhune, Eliz-mari Marx

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Mieke de Ridder Wicket-keeper Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Batter Nondumiso Shangase All-rounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka All-rounder

South Africa Women Team Form

With two defeats in two matches, South Africa Women have lost three games on the bounce and have already lost the series against India Women.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

India Women have dominated this fixture against South Africa Women 17-12. Both sides have already faced off twice in this series and India won on both occasions.

Head to Head

India Women: 17

South Africa Women: 12

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

South Africa Women went head to head against India Women in what looked like a mismatch. South Africa Women were the underdogs in this series and they definitely played like an underdog team in the opening game as they got outplayed by India Women and had no answers to their bowling attack. In the last game, even though the performance improved, India managed to seal the series prior to this upcoming game. In both matches, India Women managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India Women vs South Africa Women Odi M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.39 Bet Now!

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana has had a stunning series thus far and has been the best player for India Women thus far. In the opening game, India Women lost early wickets but it was her century that took them over the line. In the last game, Mandhana bagged another century which makes her top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Marizanne Kapp has had a brilliant series thus far. She has been one of the most consistent batsman for South Africa Women this year. In the opening game Kapp got off to a good start as she scored 24 off 39 balls but in the last game she scored a brilliant century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Asha Sobhana to be India Women’ top bowler

Asha Sobhana did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as it was a difficult game for the bowlers as both sides scored 300 plus. In the opening game, Sobhana had a stunning game as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayabonga Khaka to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Even though Ayabonga Khaka did not have a great game in the last outing against India Women, we are still going to stick with her as she was brilliant in the opening game as she bagged three wickets in what felt like a difficult wicket to bowl on which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.