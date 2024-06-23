IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
IND
78%
Chance of Winning
RSA
22%
Odi
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa Women have lost three games on the bounce.
- Smriti Mandhana has scored two centuries in two matches thus far.
India Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning
South Africa Women headed into this tournament as an underdog and in the first two games have been outplayed and it has been a white wash thus far. In the opening game, Indian Women posted 265 runs and South Africa Women had no answers to the Indian bowling attack as they lost the game by 143 runs. The second game between the two sides ended up being a classic as India Women batted first and scored 325 runs. South Africa managed to score 321 runs and eventually lost the game by four runs. As per our calculations, Indian Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India Women’ chances of winning - 78%
- South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 22%
India Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
The venue in Bengaluru is one of the smallest venues in India and we expect this to be another high scoring game much like the previous game where both sides managed to cross the 300 mark. Considering all the facts, we expect the total score at the venue to be extremely high.
Harmanpreet Kaur did not have a great start to the series as in the opening game against South Africa Women, she scored 10 runs but in the last game Kaur managed to turn things around and scored a brilliant century as India sealed the series which makes us believe she would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5
South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India Women
India Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the bowling team, but in this series India has won both games after batting first. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
India Women News & Player List
India Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Uma Chetry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
Batter
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
Bowler
|
Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Asha Sobhana
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women did not have a great campaign against Australia Women in the back end of the 2023 but have done well thus far as they have won the first two games in the three game bilateral series against South Africa Women.
South Africa Women News & Player List
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Delmi Tucker, Tumi Sekhukhune, Eliz-mari Marx
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
Batter
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Mieke de Ridder
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
Batter
|
Nondumiso Shangase
|
All-rounder
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
All-rounder
South Africa Women Team Form
With two defeats in two matches, South Africa Women have lost three games on the bounce and have already lost the series against India Women.
India Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head
India Women have dominated this fixture against South Africa Women 17-12. Both sides have already faced off twice in this series and India won on both occasions.
Head to Head
India Women: 17
South Africa Women: 12
India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women
South Africa Women went head to head against India Women in what looked like a mismatch. South Africa Women were the underdogs in this series and they definitely played like an underdog team in the opening game as they got outplayed by India Women and had no answers to their bowling attack. In the last game, even though the performance improved, India managed to seal the series prior to this upcoming game. In both matches, India Women managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
India Women vs South Africa Women
Odi
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
India Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana has had a stunning series thus far and has been the best player for India Women thus far. In the opening game, India Women lost early wickets but it was her century that took them over the line. In the last game, Mandhana bagged another century which makes her top pick in the upcoming game.
Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’ top batter
Marizanne Kapp has had a brilliant series thus far. She has been one of the most consistent batsman for South Africa Women this year. In the opening game Kapp got off to a good start as she scored 24 off 39 balls but in the last game she scored a brilliant century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
India Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers
Asha Sobhana to be India Women’ top bowler
Asha Sobhana did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as it was a difficult game for the bowlers as both sides scored 300 plus. In the opening game, Sobhana had a stunning game as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ayabonga Khaka to be South Africa Women’ top bowler
Even though Ayabonga Khaka did not have a great game in the last outing against India Women, we are still going to stick with her as she was brilliant in the opening game as she bagged three wickets in what felt like a difficult wicket to bowl on which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.28 (PariMatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 3.50 (PariMatch)
Parimatch