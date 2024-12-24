IND (India Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
IND
85%
Chance of Winning
WI
15%
Odi
Reliance Stadium
Facts:
- India Women’s Smriti Mandhana is the top batter of the ODI series with 91 runs in one innings.
- West Indies Women’s Zaida James is tied as the tournament’s top bowler with five wickets in the last match.
India Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning
India Women entered the last match on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win against West Indies Women and they went no-holds-barred right from the start. The home team were tasked with setting a target and they racked in a whopping 314 runs on a surface that is known to be more favorable to those chasing. Opener Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal led from the front by securing a praiseworthy opening total of 110. Individually, they scored 91 and 40 runs, respectively, while Harleen Deol was also quite helpful with a knock of 44. The rest of the lineup also made valuable contributions which resulted in an insurmountable score. To give credit where it is due, West Indies Women’s Zaida James pulled off a miraculous fifer against India Women although it ultimately went in vain.
West Indies Women’s chase was off to a terrible start as opener Qiana Joseph was out on a golden duck dismissal on the very first delivery of the innings. As if this was not enough damage, fellow opener and skipper Hayley Matthews was also out on a five-ball duck even though a lot of the team’s hopes were riding on her. This led to a domino effect as the visitors lost several more wickets subsequently. They barely managed to secure 103 runs before getting bundled out halfway through the innings, handing India Women a truly dominant 211-run victory.
- India Women chance of winning - 85%
- West Indies Women chance of winning - 15%
India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips
India Women to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Smriti Mandhana has been India Women’s linchpin at the front time and again, and she absolutely knocked it out of the park in the last match as well. Opening alongside Pratika Rawal, the pair’s unrelenting approach led to an outstanding partnership of 110 runs against West Indies Women’s bowlers. Even though it was Rawal’s international debut, she held her own and complemented Mandhana very well, making it likely that their partnership will thrive in the second game, too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5
West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: India Women
India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction
After the last match, the record is now even between the teams batting and fielding first with 11 wins apiece. West Indies Women elected to field first but it did not pay off in the slightest. The pitch supported big knocks and it was rather easy to score runs. In the next match, the toss winner will want to take advantage of the conditions by choosing to bat first.
Weather Report
Clear and sunny skies will prevail at Vadodara on match day with no sign of rain clouds. The temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Pratika Rawal
|
Batter
|
Harleen Deol
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
|
Batter
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
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Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Priya Mishra
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women’s batters were in great form and they are a major reason behind the team’s success in the tour so far.
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada Williams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Deandra Dottin
|
All-rounder
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
Bowler
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
|
Zaida James
|
Batter
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
West Indies Women’s bowlers did topple nine wickets in the last match but they also conceded far too many runs. The batters did not hold up their end of the bargain at all.
India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head
India Women remain at an advantage against West Indies Women with four victories in their last five head-to-head encounters.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
India Women - 4
West Indies Women - 1
India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
India Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph had absolutely nothing to show for themselves in the previous outing against India Women. The latter was dismissed on the first ball of the innings which resulted in a zero-run partnership to start West Indies Women’s chase. This was in complete contrast to India Women as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal posted a whopping 110 runs on the board before the first dismissal. There is evidently a world of difference between the sides and the bookmakers are positive India Women’s openers will do just as well in the next fixture.
India Women vs West Indies Women
Odi
Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
India Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last match, Smriti Mandhana emerged as India Women’s leading batter with 91 runs, missing out on what would have been her tenth ODI century. She has consistently been the team’s best power-hitter and her form in the tour makes her the top pick for the second match as well.
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter
Hayley Matthews was out on a five-ball duck in the previous game against India Women but she remains the top contender for the next match. She was West Indies Women’s best batter in the T20I series with 108 runs in three innings, including an excellent half-century in the second match with an unbeaten 85. She is the leading choice once more.
India Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers
Renuka Singh to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Renuka Singh delivered the best spell for India Women in the previous outing against West Indies Women. In ten overs, she bowled a maiden, achieved a brilliant fifer and ended up with a phenomenal economy rate of 2.90. Given how incredible her performance was, she is expected to come out on top once again.
Zaida James to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler
Zaida James was West Indies Women’s top wicket-taker in the last encounter where she delivered an exceptional eight-over spell which yielded five wickets. She is now averaging at 9.00 in the tournament and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.18 (Parimatch)
- West Indies Women to win @ 4.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch