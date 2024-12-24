IND (India Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction IND 85 % Chance of Winning WI 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.218 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and West Indies Women will square off in their second One Day International match of the series on December 24, 2024. They are going to take on each other at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, at 1:30 P.M IST.

India Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

India Women entered the last match on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win against West Indies Women and they went no-holds-barred right from the start. The home team were tasked with setting a target and they racked in a whopping 314 runs on a surface that is known to be more favorable to those chasing. Opener Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal led from the front by securing a praiseworthy opening total of 110. Individually, they scored 91 and 40 runs, respectively, while Harleen Deol was also quite helpful with a knock of 44. The rest of the lineup also made valuable contributions which resulted in an insurmountable score. To give credit where it is due, West Indies Women’s Zaida James pulled off a miraculous fifer against India Women although it ultimately went in vain.

West Indies Women’s chase was off to a terrible start as opener Qiana Joseph was out on a golden duck dismissal on the very first delivery of the innings. As if this was not enough damage, fellow opener and skipper Hayley Matthews was also out on a five-ball duck even though a lot of the team’s hopes were riding on her. This led to a domino effect as the visitors lost several more wickets subsequently. They barely managed to secure 103 runs before getting bundled out halfway through the innings, handing India Women a truly dominant 211-run victory.

India Women chance of winning - 85%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 15%

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India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana has been India Women’s linchpin at the front time and again, and she absolutely knocked it out of the park in the last match as well. Opening alongside Pratika Rawal, the pair’s unrelenting approach led to an outstanding partnership of 110 runs against West Indies Women’s bowlers. Even though it was Rawal’s international debut, she held her own and complemented Mandhana very well, making it likely that their partnership will thrive in the second game, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

After the last match, the record is now even between the teams batting and fielding first with 11 wins apiece. West Indies Women elected to field first but it did not pay off in the slightest. The pitch supported big knocks and it was rather easy to score runs. In the next match, the toss winner will want to take advantage of the conditions by choosing to bat first.

Weather Report

Clear and sunny skies will prevail at Vadodara on match day with no sign of rain clouds. The temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Pratika Rawal Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Saima Thakor Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batters were in great form and they are a major reason behind the team’s success in the tour so far.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Qiana Joseph All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Batter Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Zaida James Batter Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s bowlers did topple nine wickets in the last match but they also conceded far too many runs. The batters did not hold up their end of the bargain at all.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

India Women remain at an advantage against West Indies Women with four victories in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India Women - 4

West Indies Women - 1

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph had absolutely nothing to show for themselves in the previous outing against India Women. The latter was dismissed on the first ball of the innings which resulted in a zero-run partnership to start West Indies Women’s chase. This was in complete contrast to India Women as Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal posted a whopping 110 runs on the board before the first dismissal. There is evidently a world of difference between the sides and the bookmakers are positive India Women’s openers will do just as well in the next fixture.

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India Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Smriti Mandhana emerged as India Women’s leading batter with 91 runs, missing out on what would have been her tenth ODI century. She has consistently been the team’s best power-hitter and her form in the tour makes her the top pick for the second match as well.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews was out on a five-ball duck in the previous game against India Women but she remains the top contender for the next match. She was West Indies Women’s best batter in the T20I series with 108 runs in three innings, including an excellent half-century in the second match with an unbeaten 85. She is the leading choice once more.

India Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Renuka Singh delivered the best spell for India Women in the previous outing against West Indies Women. In ten overs, she bowled a maiden, achieved a brilliant fifer and ended up with a phenomenal economy rate of 2.90. Given how incredible her performance was, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Zaida James to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Zaida James was West Indies Women’s top wicket-taker in the last encounter where she delivered an exceptional eight-over spell which yielded five wickets. She is now averaging at 9.00 in the tournament and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture, too.