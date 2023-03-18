Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
70%
Chance of Winning
IRE
30%
National teams
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Bangladesh last played an ODI series against England earlier this month. Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh's ODI team with 141 runs in 3 ODI matches. We expect him and Najmul Hossain Shanto to score some crucial runs against Ireland at home.
- Taijul Islam picked 6 ODI scalps for team Bangladesh in the series against England and is our best pick for the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the first ODI game.
- Harry Tector was the top run-scorer for Ireland in the ODI series against Zimbabwe with 176 runs at an average rate of 176 in just 2 innings. We favour him to be the highest run-getter for Ireland in the next fixture as well against Bangladesh on 18th March 2023.
- Joshua Little picked up 5 wickets with an average of 18.00 in the last 3 ODI matches against Zimbabwe and we are siding with him as the top wicket-taker for Ireland on 18th March 2023.
- We pick Shakib Al Hasan for the Player of the Match award as he averages 37.51 in the ODI format.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Visitors of the series, Ireland last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe and drew the series by 1-1 as their final ODI match was abandoned due to rain. Ireland might want to rule over Bangladesh in the first ODI match as it's the World Cup Year and they don’t want to be making any mistakes before the World Cup. Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the ODI series and will try to make his team win in their second ODI series of the year after a draw ODI series against Zimbabwe in January 2023.
Bangladesh on the other hand is coming from a loss against England at home in March 2023 by 2-1 but redeemed themselves in the T20i series by whitewashing England. Both teams have performed poorly in the previous ODI series and will eye to dominate each other in the series but looking at the international experience of Bangladesh we are backing them to win the 1st ODI fixture of the series on the 18th of March 2023.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- Ireland couldn’t convert their previous ODI series into a winning series against Zimbabwe this year. This 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh is a great opportunity to lift their first ODI trophy of the year and also increase their chances in the One Day World Cup. The first game of the series will be more interesting than many rival teams clashing against each other as both of them are looking to win their first ODI series of the year.
- First innings score if Bangladesh bats first will be above 280 runs.
- FIrst innings score if Ireland bats first will be around 250-270 runs.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet has a slower side which benefits the spin bowlers the most in the middle overs. The track also has a low bounce which makes the stoke playing even more difficult. Boundaries here are smaller and batsmen can clear the fences with ease if they get their timing right. Here, all sorts of batsmen have struggled to play their shots. At this venue, the average first-inning score is 251.
To conclude the pitch report, the team winning the toss should elect to bowl first in the first ODI match of the series.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a sunny day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka during the match timings of the first ODI match. The temperature will be around 32-34 degrees but will drop during the nighttime. Wind will shuffle at around 26 mph and there’s no chance of rain gods interrupting the game during the match timings of the 1st ODI match.
Ireland Player List
Ireland Squad - Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©.
Andy Balbirnie is back to lead the Ireland team in the ODI series after missing his last 2 games against Zimbabwe.
Ireland predicted playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Captain
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batsman
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Stephen Doheny
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
George Dockrell
|
Bowler
|
Andy McBrine
|
Bowler
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Andy Balbirnie will be leading Ireland from the front after missing his last two ODIs against Zimbabwe. Ireland drew the ODI series they played against Zimbabwe by 1-1. Balbirnie has contributed many runs and was the second-highest run-scorer for Ireland in the previous series but couldn’t help Ireland win the ODI series.
The bowling line-up has had changes and their lead bowler Mark Adair will again have to be the in the best shape to make his team win in the ODI series.
Bangladesh Player List
Bangladesh squad - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©.
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Captain
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Mahmudullah
|
Batsman
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Batsman
|
Ebadot Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowling All-rounder
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh have played 3 ODI matches against England in March 2023 and won 1 of them. With Tamim Iqbal being the captain of Bangladesh, they will be aiming to win the upcoming series at home to win the first ODI series of the year.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Ireland and Bangladesh have played 10 matches against each other in ODIs.
Total ODI matches Played - 10 Matches
Ireland Win - 2 Matches
Bangladesh Win - 7 Matches
No Result - 1 Match
Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Both Bangladesh and Ireland are expected to come roaring in this game in their hunger for a win in the first match of the series. It’s worth a wait to see who comes out as a winner on 1st March.
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Bangladesh. The odds that Ireland will win are 1.248 while the odds in favour of Bangladesh are 3.98.
- Bangladesh Betting odds - 1.248
- Ireland Betting odds - 3.98
Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen
Andy Balbirnie performed amazingly well for Team Ireland in the ODI series last month. He was in red-hot form in the previous ODI series against Zimbabwe. He piled up 121 runs last series. Andy Balbirnie is a safe bet from Ireland's squad.
- Top Batter Bets for Andy Balbirnie - 4.5
The previous ODI series was not so good for Bangladesh as they lost against England by 2-1. Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with just 141 runs for Bangladesh in that series. We expect Shakib to score some runs in this game and see some fine shots.
- Top Batter Bets for Shakib Al Hasan - 5.6.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers
Mark Adair has shown that he has the ability for picking wickets and keeping the scorers in check. He might take 2 or more wickets for Team Ireland in the 1st ODI.
- Top Bowlers Bets for Mark Adair - 4.2
We just cannot ignore Taskin Ahmed who has been leading the bowling attack of Bangladesh in the ODIs. He might once again prove why he is the best bowler for Bangladesh in the ODI format this year.
- Top Bowlers Bets for Taskin Ahmed - 4.1.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bangladesh
Bangladesh will enter the cricket field with home advantage as well as a full boost of confidence from their last T20i series against England. All the players in Bangladesh’s team are in fine shape. Ireland will have to give their very best to win over Bangladesh in their backyard. However, Ireland is expected to give them a hard time winning the 1st ODI game of the series.Bet Now!