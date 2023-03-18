Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! Ireland is all set for the tour of Bangladesh and the first ODI game on 18th March 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Ireland is currently sitting in the 11th rank in the ICC rankings of the ODI format, while Bangladesh is in the 7th position in the ICC rankings for the ODI format. We expect an enthralling event between both these teams as Ireland will aim to qualify for the One Day World and level up in the ICC rankings, while Bangladesh is already qualified for the main round of the upcoming One Day World Cup in October. Winning this series will give Ireland a sense of confidence to clash against even bigger teams than Bangladesh.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Visitors of the series, Ireland last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe and drew the series by 1-1 as their final ODI match was abandoned due to rain. Ireland might want to rule over Bangladesh in the first ODI match as it's the World Cup Year and they don’t want to be making any mistakes before the World Cup. Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the ODI series and will try to make his team win in their second ODI series of the year after a draw ODI series against Zimbabwe in January 2023.

Bangladesh on the other hand is coming from a loss against England at home in March 2023 by 2-1 but redeemed themselves in the T20i series by whitewashing England. Both teams have performed poorly in the previous ODI series and will eye to dominate each other in the series but looking at the international experience of Bangladesh we are backing them to win the 1st ODI fixture of the series on the 18th of March 2023.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Ireland couldn’t convert their previous ODI series into a winning series against Zimbabwe this year. This 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh is a great opportunity to lift their first ODI trophy of the year and also increase their chances in the One Day World Cup. The first game of the series will be more interesting than many rival teams clashing against each other as both of them are looking to win their first ODI series of the year.

First innings score if Bangladesh bats first will be above 280 runs.

FIrst innings score if Ireland bats first will be around 250-270 runs.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet has a slower side which benefits the spin bowlers the most in the middle overs. The track also has a low bounce which makes the stoke playing even more difficult. Boundaries here are smaller and batsmen can clear the fences with ease if they get their timing right. Here, all sorts of batsmen have struggled to play their shots. At this venue, the average first-inning score is 251.

To conclude the pitch report, the team winning the toss should elect to bowl first in the first ODI match of the series.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Dhaka during the match timings of the first ODI match. The temperature will be around 32-34 degrees but will drop during the nighttime. Wind will shuffle at around 26 mph and there’s no chance of rain gods interrupting the game during the match timings of the 1st ODI match.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Squad - Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©.

Andy Balbirnie is back to lead the Ireland team in the ODI series after missing his last 2 games against Zimbabwe.

Ireland predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Andy Balbirnie Captain Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Harry Tector Batsman Gareth Delany Batsman Paul Stirling Batting All-rounder Stephen Doheny Batsman Curtis Campher Bowling All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler George Dockrell Bowler Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Andy Balbirnie will be leading Ireland from the front after missing his last two ODIs against Zimbabwe. Ireland drew the ODI series they played against Zimbabwe by 1-1. Balbirnie has contributed many runs and was the second-highest run-scorer for Ireland in the previous series but couldn’t help Ireland win the ODI series.

The bowling line-up has had changes and their lead bowler Mark Adair will again have to be the in the best shape to make his team win in the ODI series.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh squad - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal Captain Litton Das Wicket Keeper Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mahmudullah Batsman Shakib Al Hasan Bowling All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowling All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mushfiqur Rahim Batsman Ebadot Hossain Bowler Taijul Islam Bowling All-rounder

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have played 3 ODI matches against England in March 2023 and won 1 of them. With Tamim Iqbal being the captain of Bangladesh, they will be aiming to win the upcoming series at home to win the first ODI series of the year.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have played 10 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played - 10 Matches

Ireland Win - 2 Matches

Bangladesh Win - 7 Matches

No Result - 1 Match

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Both Bangladesh and Ireland are expected to come roaring in this game in their hunger for a win in the first match of the series. It’s worth a wait to see who comes out as a winner on 1st March.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds favour Bangladesh. The odds that Ireland will win are 1.248 while the odds in favour of Bangladesh are 3.98.

Bangladesh Betting odds - 1.248

Ireland Betting odds - 3.98

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Andy Balbirnie performed amazingly well for Team Ireland in the ODI series last month. He was in red-hot form in the previous ODI series against Zimbabwe. He piled up 121 runs last series. Andy Balbirnie is a safe bet from Ireland's squad.

Top Batter Bets for Andy Balbirnie - 4.5

The previous ODI series was not so good for Bangladesh as they lost against England by 2-1. Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with just 141 runs for Bangladesh in that series. We expect Shakib to score some runs in this game and see some fine shots.

Top Batter Bets for Shakib Al Hasan - 5.6.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowlers

Mark Adair has shown that he has the ability for picking wickets and keeping the scorers in check. He might take 2 or more wickets for Team Ireland in the 1st ODI.

Top Bowlers Bets for Mark Adair - 4.2

We just cannot ignore Taskin Ahmed who has been leading the bowling attack of Bangladesh in the ODIs. He might once again prove why he is the best bowler for Bangladesh in the ODI format this year.

Top Bowlers Bets for Taskin Ahmed - 4.1.