Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IRE 34 % Chance of Winning BAN 66 % Bet Now! After a rain washed first match, Ireland will take on Bangladesh at Chelmsford on 12th May. Ireland were aiming to qualify in the ODI world cup directly by clean sweep Bangladesh but the first match was washed out by the rain so they moved out of the qualifying race. They have 73 points, So with 98 points South Africa has made their mark in the ODI World Cup. In spite of winning the remaining two matches of the series, Ireland will not have their direct entry in the world cup. On the other hand Bangladesh has already qualified in the ODI world cup. In the first rain affected match Ireland won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. With the help of some good innings from Shanto (44 runs) and Mushifiqur Rahim (61 runs) Bangladesh set a target of 247 overs in 50 overs. Chasing this score, Ireland lost 3 wickets on 65 runs before the rain interrupted the match.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

Bangladesh have great momentum after taking the most previous ODI series against the same opponent, and they stand a good chance of winning in this important series. If we talk about Bangladesh's favorable records, this Asian team has a number of advantages against the Irish team. Despite this, the conditions in England are different, giving Irish bowlers some movement since they are more accustomed to these circumstances there. Keeping an eye on the performance and stats, Bangladeshi team dominate the Irish team.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland lost their chance to enter in the ODI world cup because the rain affected the first match. Now they would like to win the remaining two matches for their pride but they would find it difficult because Bangladesh is in excellent shape, as evidenced by their recent results against India, England, Sri Lanka, and Ireland. In the first match of the tournament, Ireland had a poor batting performance by losing 3 wickets on just 65 runs. They need a good start from their opening batsmen.

Batting enthusiasts may wager on players from the Irish team, such as Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, and Harry Tector, as well as on Bangladeshi players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mustfiqur Rahim.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Chelmsford normally has a great pitch for batting. The first ten or so overs will have some movement, though, because of the cloudy and windy conditions. The batters will probably have some difficulty during that time. The team batting first will try to set a target of 270+ runs.

Weather Report

Rain may interrupt the second match of the series as well as the first one as there are 90% rain chances. We expect a temperature around 18 degree celsius with a high 79% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 16 kmph.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Andy McBrine All Rounder Lorcan Tucker (wk) Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Gareth Delany Bowler Josh Little Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the ODI series:Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Ireland is not in a good shape. In the previous match the team lost 3 crucial wickets on just 65 runs. In bowling Josh Little is in a good knock but in other aspects they are lacking from the opposite side. As a result of recent losses to Bangladesh in the ODI and T20 series, the team's momentum is not positive. The team may count on Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector to have strong innings, as well as Josh Little to pick up a few wickets.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Taijul Islam All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh squad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Bangladesh Team Form

Team is in fantastic form and their good momentum has continued since their victories against India, England and Ireland. Players like Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehady Hasan Miraz are in great knock. Even while playing on foreign land, they present an intimidating challenge. In the last game Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim showed their brilliant knocks.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in 12 ODI matches where Bangladesh got victory in 9 matches whereas Ireland won just two matches. The previous match ended with no result due to rain.

Total ODI matches played – 12

Ireland won – 2

Bangladesh won – 9

No Result - 1

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh is still the bookmaker’s favorite team because of their dominance over England in T20s and Ireland and India in ODIs while playing at home. Ireland, on the other hand, struggled in the most recent competitions they participated in. Bookmakers have offered Bangladesh and Ireland winning odds of close to 1.47 and 2.88, respectively.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.47

Ireland to win @ 2.88

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Harry Tector, who has scored 456 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 65.14, and Paul Stirling, who has scored 256 runs in the previous 10 games at an average of 32, are the best Irish batters to watch out for in this series.

Shakib al Hasan, an all-arounder, and Litton Das will be crucial to Bangladesh's batting line. Shakib is best familiar with the circumstances in this part of England. He scored 93 runs in the first ODI and 73 runs in the second ODI of his successful home series against Ireland. With two half centuries in the most recent ODI series, Litton Das is also playing an incredible innings that will be a challenge for Irish bowlers.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Josh Little will undoubtedly be one of Ireland's main bowlers after picking up 3 wickets in the last match. He has also played in the IPL and has been extremely impressive. Mark Adair, who had a superb T20 series with 5 wickets, is another important threat.

Bangladesh's bowling attack will be heavily reliant on Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Recent series saw Shakib put on an outstanding all-around effort, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz's slow off-breaks could be a challenge for Irish batters.