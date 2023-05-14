Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IRE 32 % Chance of Winning BAN 68 % Bet Now! After the T20s now Bangladesh is dominating in ODI as well. First match of the series was washed by the rain and the second match was reduced to 45 overs for the same reason. Bangladesh got a 3 wickets victory in this rain affected match. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Thanks to Harry Tector’s brilliant 140 runs inning and Dockrell’s useful 74 runs, Ireland put up a huge score of 319 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Facing this target Bangladesh demonstrated a very good batting performance. Najmul Hussain Santo smashed a brilliant century (117 runs on 93 balls) and Towid Hridoy made 68 runs, With the help of these innings they achieved this huge target 3 balls before. Now both the teams will lock horns in the third match of the series on 14th May at the same County Ground, Chelmsford. Bangladesh already have a 1-0 lead in the series, so they would like to sweep the Irish team, which has already lost their chances of qualifying in the ODI cricket world cup.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

In the previous match Bangladesh had an amazing performance rather than making any physiological pressure of a huge target. They had a great T20 and ODI series against the Irish team. Their performance was remarkably good against India, England and now in this particular series as well. Team would like to keep the same momentum alive in the third ODI also.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

By winning the second ODI Bangladesh has already 1-0 lead in the series. Now they would whitewash Ireland with a crucial victory in the last third match of the tournament. Team has kept their excellent performance throughout the series against India, England, Sri Lanka, and Ireland. We anticipate a 2-0 series victory for Bangladeshi Tigers.

Fantasy lovers may count on players from the Irish team, such as Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, and Harry Tector, as well as on Bangladeshi players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustfiqur Rahim and Towid Hridoy.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

As we have seen in the previous matches the County Ground in Chelmsford favors batting. In this cloudy weather conditions bowlers get some swing initially but eventually batters are winning the race. Team winning the toss would like to chase.

Weather Report

After two rain affected matches we hope for the next match without rain interruption as there would be a clear sky with 18 degree celsius with a high 72% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 21 kmph.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Andy McBrine All Rounder Lorcan Tucker (wk) Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Gareth Delany Bowler Josh Little Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the ODI series:Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Ireland's team is lacking as compared to the opposition. In the first match of the series the team lost 3 crucial wickets on just 65 runs. In the last match batting was brilliant but the team had a poor show as far as bowling is concerned, they failed to save a high target of 320 runs. Being in excellent form Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector and George Dockrell may make some difference.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Taijul Islam All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh squad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Bangladesh Team Form

The team is in excellent touch, and their winning streak over India, England, and Ireland has only increased. Players like Mehady Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mushfiqur Rahim are in excellent shape. They pose a frightening challenge even while playing on unfamiliar territory. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim have been fantastic throughout the series.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in 13 ODI matches where Bangladesh got victory in 10 matches whereas Ireland had the upper hand in just two matches. One match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 13

Ireland won – 2

Bangladesh won – 10

No Result - 1

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Keeping the recent form and performances, Bangladesh is still the bookmaker’s favorite team and it dominates over opponents in every sphere of the game. Most of the bookies are offering them the winning odds of 1.45, on the other hand the Irish team has the victory odds of as high as 3.10.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.45

Ireland to win @ 3.10

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Ireland will truly rely on Harry Tector and George Dockrell as both the middle order batsmen are in tremendous form. In the previous match Harry Tector smashed 140 runs on 112 balls with an impressive strike rate of 125.00. He has scored more than 600 runs in the last 12 matches. On the other hand George Dockrell scored fantastic 74 runs in just 47 balls with an average of 157.45, we count him as a big threat for Bangladesh Bowlers..

Najmul Hossain Shanto keeps his brilliant form contine. In the last game he scored 117 runs on just 93 balls and took the team for a winning way. Due to their amazing form Towhid Hridoy and Musfiqur Rahim are also impressive with the bat.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Team expects some early breakthroughs from opener bowler Josh Little, who has been picking wickets regularly. All rounder Curtis Campher and George Dockrell are successful for the team by picking the wickets in the middle order. They both picked 2-2 wickets in the recent match.

Having an eye on the recent performances, Shakib al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud are the key bowlers for Bangladesh. They both have the ability to demolish the opposition batting line up and are a big threat for the Irish Batsmen.