Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IRE 29 % Chance of Winning BAN 71 % Bet Now! Ireland will take on Bangladesh with an aim of making the place in the upcoming ODI world cup. The team would like to sweep Bangladesh to surpass South Africa to claim their qualification in the world cup. This three match series will take place at Chelmsford, England and the first encounter will be on 9th May. Andy Balbirnie will lead the Ireland side on the other hand Team Bangladesh will be led by Tamim Iqbal. Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in 11 ODI matches where Bangladesh got victory in 9 matches whereas Ireland won just two matches. Recently Bangladesh defeated Ireland 2-0 in a home ODI series. Ireland was the successful one in 2010 to have a chance of defeating Bangladesh in ODIs.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

After winning the recent ODI series against the same opponent, Bangla tigers have high momentum and have a big chance of winning in this crucial series. If we talk about the records, which are in favor of Bangladesh, this Asian team has various advantages over the Irish team. In spite of all that conditions will be different in England where Irish bowlers may get some movement as they are more habitual of these english conditions. Having an eye on overall team strength and records Tamim Iqbal’s boys have upper hands over the Irish team.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Ireland would like to be ahead of South Africa in ODI World Cup qualification by having a clean sweep in this very crucial series. It would not be so easy for them as Bangladesh is in superb form and they proved this by their recent performance against India, England, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Batting enthusiasts may put some money on players like Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector from Ireland side and they may also rely on Bangladeshi Players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rony Talukdar.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Chelmsford normally has a great pitch for batting. The first ten or so overs will have some movement, though, because of the cloudy and windy conditions. The batters will probably have some difficulty during that time. The team batting first will try to set a target of 270+ runs.

Weather Report

Rain may interrupt the game at Chelmsford on 9th May as there are 90% rain predictions and cloudy weather all day. Temperature would be around 17 degree celsius with a high 82% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 16 kmph.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Andy McBrine All Rounder Lorcan Tucker (wk) Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Gareth Delany Bowler Josh Little Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the ODI series:Andy Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Team is not in good momentum as they lost the ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh recently. They had a disappointing tour and now it is more necessary for them to win to qualify for the ODI world cup but it's gone by so tough. Team is dependable on good innings from Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector and a few wickets from Josh Little.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh squad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Bangladesh Team Form

Team is in fantastic form and their good momentum has continued since their victories against India, England and Ireland. Players like Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehady Hasan Miraz are in great knock. Even while playing on foreign land, they present an intimidating challenge.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in 11 ODI matches where Bangladesh got victory in 9 matches whereas Ireland won just two matches.

Total ODI matches played – 11

Ireland won – 2

Bangladesh won – 9

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh is still the bookmaker’s favorite team because of their dominance over England in T20s and Ireland and India in ODIs while playing at home. Ireland, on the other hand, struggled in the most recent competitions they participated in. Bookmakers have offered Bangladesh and Ireland winning odds of close to 1.47 and 3.40, respectively.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.47

Ireland to win @ 3.40

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

The top Irish batters to watch out for in this series are Harry Tector who has smashed 456 runs in the past 10 matches at an average of 65.14 and Paul Stirling is another key batter with 256 runs in the previous 10 matches at an average of 32.

All rounder Shakib al Hasan and Litton Das will be the key of Bangladesh batting line. Shakib is most acquainted with the conditions here in england. He had a great home series against Ireland including 93 runs in the first ODI and 73 runs in second ODI. Litton Das is also in an amazing knock to be a hurdle for Irish Bowlers who has scored 2 half centuries in the recent ODI series.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Josh Little will take command of the Irish bowling attack who has been so impressive while playing in IPL. Another key threat is Mark Adair who had a fantastic T20 series with 5 wickets.

In absence of Taskin Ahmed, Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will play a significant role as far as Bangladeshi bowling attack is concerned. Shakib had an amazing all round performance in recent series, on the other hand Mehidy Hasan Miraz may be a hurdle for Irish Batters with his sluggish off-breaks.