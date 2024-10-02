IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction IRL 35 % Chance of Winning SA 65 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.241 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and South Africa will meet again in the ODI series of the Ireland vs South Africa 2024/25. The game will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 2. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture on Sunday.

Ireland vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Ireland batted very well in the first T20I of the series. However, the team had some struggle with the ball and lost the fixture. Ireland returned in the next game with a spectacular win, ending the T20I series into a 1-1 draw. Ireland were fantastic in both the departments of the last game and will bring their top form in the next game.

South Africa is having a terrible time in international cricket. They won the first game but went on to lose the second match to draw the series at 1-1. South Africa missed a lot of experienced players in the T20I series and made way for a lot of young talent. South Africa will be ready to take on Ireland in the first ODI of the series.

Ireland's chance of winning: 35%

South Africa' chance of winning: 65%

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Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)

South Africa is a very strong team. They looked weak in the T20Is after their loss against India in the T20 World Cup finals. The team is missing a few of their players in this series. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton in this tour. The pair scored 136 & 50 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Rickleton scored 36 runs whereas Reeza Hendricks smashed 51 runs in the game. Looking at their current form, South Africa will be confident with their opening pair and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the first ODI of this series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: South Africa 1.31 Bet on Dafabet Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 32.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Dafabet

Ireland vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium played out of character and aided the batters as the bowlers struggled in the second half of the first T20I game. But the pitch still assists spinners and provides minimal turn and lower bounce. The skies will be clear on the weather front, and there will be no hint of rain during the game. Hence the skipper winning the toss will be tempted to bat first in the upcoming second T20I.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day in Abu Dhabi on October 2. The temperature will peak at 37 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain sunny and there is no prediction of rain.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Temba Bavuma (c) All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Jason Smith Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first game by 8 wickets. However, the team lost the last game by 10 runs to end the T20I series in a draw (1-1). The team will now focus on the ODI series.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Ross Adair Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Neil Rock Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Craig Young Bowler Fionn Hand All-rounder Ben White Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland had a poor start in the series. However, they returned with a fantastic performance in the next game. The bowlers learned from the first game and brought in their best form into the last T20I.

Ireland vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and South Africa have faced each other on 8 occasions in the format. The tally is led by South Africa by 6-1.

Ireland Won: 1

South Africa Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds

The second T20I of this series, the Irish stunned everyone with their fantastic win in the game. Losing the toss, Ireland had to bat first and they raised 195 runs in the game for the loss of 6 wickets. Paul Stirling scored 52 runs while Ross Adair smashed 100 runs in 58 balls. It was a fantastic batting performance from the side. Wiaan Mulder was the best bowler from the Proteas with 2 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, South Africa wanted to replicate the same form as the first game. They started well with Ryan Rickleton (36), Reeza Hendricks (51) & Matthew Breetzke (51) taking charge but kept losing cheap wickets after that. South Africa were 185/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 10 runs. Mark Adair picked 4 wickets while Graham Hume took 3 wickets in the game.

Ireland vs South Africa Odi Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ireland Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 3.70 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.241 Bet Now!

Ireland vs South Africa Top Batters

Temba Bavuma to be the top batter for South Africa

In ODIs Bavuma has scored 1572 runs in 40 matches with an average of 44.91. This includes five centuries and four half-centuries. The captain is expected to play a very crucial role and help keep the team environment lifted in order to move on from the T20I series draw.

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector was not impressive in the T20I series but specialises in the ODI format. He has scored over 1700 runs in the format and averages at nearly 50. He will be looking to strike high in the next game.

Ireland vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be the top bowler for South Africa

All eyes will be on the right-arm fast bowler, as his tight spells and the ability to bag wickets with pace would surely be crucial in giving a breakthrough to his team. He currently has bagged 92 wickets in 59 matches with a great economy of 5.66.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been a prominent bowler in the team for a long time. He picked 4 wickets for 31 runs in the last game and was a huge reason for tea’s win in their last outing.