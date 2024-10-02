IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
IRL
35%
Chance of Winning
SA
65%
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The tally led by South Africa by 6-1 in the last eight clashes against Ireland.
- The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after Ireland levelled the series with a win in the previous game.
Ireland vs South Africa Chance of Winning
Ireland batted very well in the first T20I of the series. However, the team had some struggle with the ball and lost the fixture. Ireland returned in the next game with a spectacular win, ending the T20I series into a 1-1 draw. Ireland were fantastic in both the departments of the last game and will bring their top form in the next game.
South Africa is having a terrible time in international cricket. They won the first game but went on to lose the second match to draw the series at 1-1. South Africa missed a lot of experienced players in the T20I series and made way for a lot of young talent. South Africa will be ready to take on Ireland in the first ODI of the series.
Ireland's chance of winning: 35%
South Africa' chance of winning: 65%
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 32.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Dafabet)
South Africa is a very strong team. They looked weak in the T20Is after their loss against India in the T20 World Cup finals. The team is missing a few of their players in this series. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton in this tour. The pair scored 136 & 50 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Rickleton scored 36 runs whereas Reeza Hendricks smashed 51 runs in the game. Looking at their current form, South Africa will be confident with their opening pair and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the first ODI of this series.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most fours: South Africa
Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 32.5 runs
Ireland vs South Africa Toss Prediction
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium played out of character and aided the batters as the bowlers struggled in the second half of the first T20I game. But the pitch still assists spinners and provides minimal turn and lower bounce. The skies will be clear on the weather front, and there will be no hint of rain during the game. Hence the skipper winning the toss will be tempted to bat first in the upcoming second T20I.
Weather Report
It will be a hot day in Abu Dhabi on October 2. The temperature will peak at 37 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain sunny and there is no prediction of rain.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tony de Zorzi
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Batter
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Temba Bavuma (c)
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All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first game by 8 wickets. However, the team lost the last game by 10 runs to end the T20I series in a draw (1-1). The team will now focus on the ODI series.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ross Adair
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (C)
|
Batter
|
Neil Rock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Fionn Hand
|
All-rounder
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland had a poor start in the series. However, they returned with a fantastic performance in the next game. The bowlers learned from the first game and brought in their best form into the last T20I.
Ireland vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record
Ireland and South Africa have faced each other on 8 occasions in the format. The tally is led by South Africa by 6-1.
Ireland Won: 1
South Africa Won: 6
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds
The second T20I of this series, the Irish stunned everyone with their fantastic win in the game. Losing the toss, Ireland had to bat first and they raised 195 runs in the game for the loss of 6 wickets. Paul Stirling scored 52 runs while Ross Adair smashed 100 runs in 58 balls. It was a fantastic batting performance from the side. Wiaan Mulder was the best bowler from the Proteas with 2 wickets in the game.
Chasing the target, South Africa wanted to replicate the same form as the first game. They started well with Ryan Rickleton (36), Reeza Hendricks (51) & Matthew Breetzke (51) taking charge but kept losing cheap wickets after that. South Africa were 185/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 10 runs. Mark Adair picked 4 wickets while Graham Hume took 3 wickets in the game.
Ireland vs South Africa
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland vs South Africa Top Batters
Temba Bavuma to be the top batter for South Africa
In ODIs Bavuma has scored 1572 runs in 40 matches with an average of 44.91. This includes five centuries and four half-centuries. The captain is expected to play a very crucial role and help keep the team environment lifted in order to move on from the T20I series draw.
Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland
Harry Tector was not impressive in the T20I series but specialises in the ODI format. He has scored over 1700 runs in the format and averages at nearly 50. He will be looking to strike high in the next game.
Ireland vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be the top bowler for South Africa
All eyes will be on the right-arm fast bowler, as his tight spells and the ability to bag wickets with pace would surely be crucial in giving a breakthrough to his team. He currently has bagged 92 wickets in 59 matches with a great economy of 5.66.
Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland
Mark Adair has been a prominent bowler in the team for a long time. He picked 4 wickets for 31 runs in the last game and was a huge reason for tea’s win in their last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
Ireland to win the match @ 3.70 (Dafabet)
South Africa to win the match @ 1.31 (Dafabet)
Dafabet