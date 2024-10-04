IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction IRL 27 % Chance of Winning SA 73 % Place a bet Batery 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and South Africa will meet again in the second ODI of the Ireland vs South Africa 2024/25 series. The game will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 4. The match will begin at 5:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture on Sunday.

Ireland vs South Africa Chance of Winning

After Ireland managed to draw the T20I series by 1-1, the teams entered in an ODI series. Ireland was fantastic in the first ODI with their bowling. However, Ireland lacks in the longer format. They lost the first ODI of the series and are 0-1 behind in it. With that, the team will be hoping to put up a more promising performance in the next game.

South Africa were disappointed after the T20I series draw. Their performance has been under the scanner for quite some time now, especially as the Proteas lost the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. They managed to win the first ODI of the series by a huge margin. With that, they have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Proteas will now look to win the next game to seal the series in their favour.

Ireland's chance of winning: 27%

South Africa' chance of winning: 73%

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Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

South Africa is a very strong team. They looked weak in the T20Is after their loss against India in the T20 World Cup finals. The team is missing a few of their players in this series. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton in this tour. The pair scored 136 & 50 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickleton opened for the side in the ODI series and scored 31 runs for their opening partnership. Rickleton scored 91 runs while Zorzi scored 12 runs in the game. Looking at their current form, South Africa will be confident with their opening pair and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the first ODI of this series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: South Africa 1.40 Bet on Batery Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Ireland vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium played out of character and aided the batters as the bowlers struggled in the second half of the first T20I game. But the pitch still assists spinners and provides minimal turn and lower bounce. The skies will be clear on the weather front, and there will be no hint of rain during the game. Hence the skipper winning the toss will be tempted to bat first in the upcoming second T20I.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day in Abu Dhabi on October 4. The temperature will peak at 37 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain sunny and there is no prediction of rain.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Temba Bavuma (c) All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Lungi Ngidi Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rassie van der Dussen Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first game by 139 runs. The team scored 271 runs in the game and managed to dismiss Ireland under the target in the match. The team looks particularly well and will be confident walking into the next game.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Ross Adair Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Stephen Doheny Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Craig Young Bowler Gavin Hoey All-rounder Andy Balbirnie Batter

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland had a poor start in the series. The team lost the first ODI of the series by a huge margin. The batters could not score much runs and kept losing quick wickets.

Ireland vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and South Africa have faced each other on 9 occasions in the format. The tally is led by South Africa by 7-1.

Ireland Won: 1

South Africa Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa won the toss in the first ODI of the series. Choosing to bat first, the Proteas scored 271 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Ryan Rickleton smashed 91 runs opening for the team. Tristan Stubbs scored 79 runs from the middle order. The team was confident with the total. Mark Adair was the best bowler from Ireland with 4 wickets whereas Craig Young took 3 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Ireland were losing wickets left and right. Andy Balbirnie and Curtis Campher scored 20 runs each. Ireland scored 132, losing all their wickets in the process. With that, South Africa won the game by 139 runs. Lizaad Williams was the best bowler from South Africa with 4 wickets in the game. Bjorn Fortuin and Lungo Ngidi picked 2 wickets each.

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Ireland vs South Africa Top Batters

Ryan Rickleton to be the top batter for South Africa

Ryan Rickelton is new to the format. He was fantastic in the T20I series. The batter came in the first match to knock 91 runs off 102 balls. The batter will be ready for another go at the Irish bowlers.

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector was not impressive in the T20I series but specialises in the ODI format. He has scored over 1700 runs in the format and averages at nearly 50. He scored 12 runs in the first ODI but will be looking to strike high in the next game.

Ireland vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be the top bowler for South Africa

All eyes will be on the right-arm fast bowler, as his tight spells and the ability to bag wickets with pace would surely be crucial in giving a breakthrough to his team. He took 2 wickets in the first game and will be the top bowling pick for the next game.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been a prominent bowler in the team for a long time. He picked 4 wickets for 50 runs in the last game and was a huge reason for tea’s win in their last outing.