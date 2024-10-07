IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
IRL
15%
Chance of Winning
SA
85%
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In his ODI career, Ngidi has already grabbed 96 wickets at an average of 27.69 and an economy rate of 5.66.
- So far in his ODI career, Young already has 78 wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 5.47.
- Rassie van der Dussen has scored 2395 runs in his ODI career at an average of 50.96.
Ireland vs South Africa Chance of Winning
Led by Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa has a wonderful combination of youth and experience, which will help them soar over the tide going forward. Even though the wickets in the United Arab Emirates are a little on the slower side, the Saffers have shown brilliance in both batting and bowling verticals to ensure things are pronounced for them.
Can we say the same for Ireland? After impressing in the T20 series, they were expected to raise the volume in the ODIs, but that has hardly been the case. After losing the first ODI by 139 runs, they lost the second game by a massive margin of 174 runs. The result seems like a foregone conclusion now.
IRE’s chance of winning is 15%
SA’s chance of winning is 85%
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips
Bet big on the skipper. Rassie van der Dussen is one of the most consistent batters in the ODIs and he is definitely going to have a big impact on your returns. Tristan Stubbs knows how to maximize the returns with the bat, and he has been doing it consistently for some time now. In the Ireland set-up, I am extremely hopeful about skipper Paul Stirling and pacer Mark Adair.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Total runs in 10 overs Under 51.5
Most Match Fours: South Africa
Ireland vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2021, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 7 ODI matches, with the batting first team winning two games compared to five wins by the chasing side. The average batting first score at the venue is 275/7 as compared to the first innings winning score of 279/7.
Weather Report
It is going to be very humid in Abu Dhabi. Even though it’s the start of the cooler season in the Middle East, it won’t be as comfortable. Teams have already accustomed themselves to the conditions and will be at it as the last day of the tour comes along.
Ireland Player List
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand
Predicted Playing XI
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Andrew Balbirnie
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Batter
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Paul Stirling
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Batter
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Curtis Campher
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Batter
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Harry Tector
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Batter
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Stephen Doheny
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Wicket-keeper
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George Dockrell
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All-Rounder
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Mark Adair
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All-rounder
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Andy McBrine
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Bowler
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Gavin Hoey
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Bowler
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Graham Hume
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Bowler
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Craig Young
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Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have lost the last two games in a very disheartening manner; hence, the form is not something in their favour. In the last 10 games, they have won only four matches, indicating a clear sign of hireachy.
South Africa Player List
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Nqaba Peter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
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Temba Bavuma
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Batter
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Rassie van der Dussen
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Batter
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Tristan Stubbs
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Batter
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Kyle Verreynne
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Batter
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Wiaan Mulder
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All-rounder
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Andile Phehlukwayo
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All-rounder
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Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
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Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have blown hot and cold in the last 10 games, having won and lost five games each. Before taking on Ireland, they lost both games against Afghanistan in Sharjah.
Ireland vs South Africa Head-To-Head
Ireland and South Africa have faced each other 10 times in ODIs, with the latter winning eight out of those encounters. That’s as good as any in the world and you can be sure that South Africa will be in the mood to do an encore.
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds
South Africa to score over 51.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.88 (Batery)
Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma are a wonderful combination of aggression and caution. While Bavuma tends to take the cautious approach, Rickelton knows how to bat big and quick. Hence, expecting them to score at a run rate of 5 runs per over in the powerplay is not a big deal. As a matter of fact, the duo have done that in three out of the last four ODIs, which is a good sign.
Ireland vs South Africa
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland vs South Africa Best Batters
Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s best batter (Batery)
Rassie van der Dussen has scored 2395 runs in his ODI career, but the best part of his progress is the fact that he has scored them at an average of 50.96 with six centuries and 14 half-centuries in place. He knows how to score big and often, South Africa’s best batter in the format. So, what’re you doubtful about?
Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s best batter (Batery)
The big man has always been Ireland’s saviour in the ODIs. With 5707 runs in the format that came at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 87.22, he is one of the most consistent batters in the format. Even though he failed in the last two games, getting dismissed for single-digit scores, Stirling can be reliant upon.
Ireland vs South Africa Best Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s best bowler (Batery)
You know what Lungi Ngidi can do with the ball. In his fledging ODI career, the pacer has already grabbed 96 wickets at an average of 27.69 and an economy rate of 5.66. He has four four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in the format, which helps him secure a firm ground in his career.
Craig Young to be Ireland’s best bowler (Batery)
Craig Young has taken to ODI cricket like a duck to water. So far in his young career, he already has 78 wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 5.47. In List A cricket overall, he already has 126 wickets, making him one of the most sought-after players in the Ireland cricketing milieu.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
IRE to win @ 4.70 (Batery)
SA to win @ 1.19 (Batery)
Batery