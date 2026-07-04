Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland came back into the series by winning the 2nd ODI by 46 runs. Series is at 1-1 level so this has to be a crucial yet thrilling encounter between both the teams in the third ODI of the series. Both the teams would like to win this match and series to get some momentum for the ODI ICC Cricket World Cup which will be held later this year.

Ireland continued its fantastic and dominating performance yet again. In the First ODI they also played well but unfortunately they lost the game by 3 wickets in a result declared by DLS. Looking at the pitch, Zimbabwe again decided to bowl first in the 2nd ODI as well. Ireland had a good start with 104 runs in the opening partnership. They ended with 294 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. Stephen Doheny and Harry Tector smashed 84 and 75 runs respectively. For Zimbabwe Innocent Kaia, Garry Ballance and Ryan Burl played some good knocks but the team falled 46 runs short of target.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of winning

In the T20 series we have seen that Ireland came back with the 2nd match of the series but at last Zimbabwe named the series title. Here also we can anticipate the same. Zimbabwe played ODI series recently against India and Australia. They Defeated India but they lost against Australia. After getting the series title in T20s and winning the first ODI, hosts are high in confidence. Whereas Ireland started well in the previous year by defeating West Indies 2-1 but they were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand. Both the teams have equally balanced squads, same records so we may hope for another exciting match of cricket where the home team has more chances to win.

Our Prediction

Ireland is playing very good cricket on their tour to Zimbabwe but conditions and luck are not in their favor. Ireland had a good show in the first One Day International match of the series but they played slow in the middle overs. They played brilliantly in the 2nd match of the series and got a victory of 46 runs. On the other hand Zimbabwe also has the equal strength and has the benefit of home conditions as well, looking at these we predict a match and series win for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.84

Ireland to win @ 2.10

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This tournament is crucial for both the teams as the winner will have a boosted confidence for the upcoming ICC ODI world cup. Looking at the head to head encounters both teams have equal strength and records. Both the teams have two series victories and two losses. We anticipate a 2-1 victory for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe have players like All rounder Ryan Burl, Garry Ballance, Craig Ervin and Sikandarr Raza, on the other hand Ireland have countable players like Andrew Balbirine, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adhir and Joshua Little.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

In the last two matches at this Harare ground pitch has supported both bowlers and batsmen. Pacers can take the benefit of the new ball and it is expected to take some turns in the middle overs. Harare ground pitch looks pace friendly as the batsmen troubled here in previous encounters. We hope the team winning the toss may do the bowl first and like to chase the total.

Weather Report

There would be no clear sky as it has 60% rain chances again. The temperature is expected to be 23 degree celsius. Players will have to face the 79% humidity. Wind may blow at a speed of 10 kmph. With the high humidity and probability of rain, there would be some tough playing conditions for both the teams.

Zimbabwe Player List

Team is expected to play with the same team that played the 2nd ODI.

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Player Role W Madhevere Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Innocent Kaia Batsman Sikandar Raza All Rounder Gary Ballance Batsman R Burl All Rounder Clive Mandane Batsman Wellington Masakadza All Rounder Brad Evans Bowler Victor Nyauchi Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe squad for the ODI series:Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Gary Ballance, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Chamu Chibhabha

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe started this year with a T20 series victory. If we talk about ODI matches they have won 1 ODI series out of 3 series they played in the previous year. But now the team is looking in excellent form. Ryan Burl is outstanding, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza, Gary Ballance have also played some good knocks for the team.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, and Joshua Little are back in the side with this series.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andrew Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Paul Stirling Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Irelandsquad for the ODI series:Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Ireland Team Form

Team has high momentum after winning the second match in an outstanding way. Captain Andrew Balbirine and Harry Tector are in very good touch. In the bowling department the team consists of bowlers like Joshua Little, Graham Hume and Mark Adair who did fantastic work in the previous match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland faced each other in 18 ODI matches and both teams have equal records with getting the victory on 8-8 occasions.

Total ODI Matches played – 18

Zimbabwe won – 8

Ireland won – 8

No result - 1

Draw - 1

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting odds

Although Ireland lost the first match, they played brilliantly well in both the matches of the series. As a result of their performance they are not underrated by the bookies. There is just a small difference in the Odds of both the teams. Odds are in favor of the home team as they are getting winning odds of 1.84. On the other hand Ireland have the winning odds of 2.10.

Zimbabwe to win @ 1.84

Ireland to win @ 2.10

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

For Zimbabwe Gary Ballance and Ryan Burl are the key batsmen as they played well in both matches. Gary Ballance was the highest scorer in the last match with 52 runs. All rounder Ryan Burl was excellent throughout the T20 series and now in ODI’s he has kept the same momentum continue. He smashed 59 and 41 in the first and second match respectively.

Stephen Doheny was the top scorer of the last match with 82 runs. Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tactor, Curtis Campher are other key batsmen for Ireland as they kept their momentum in the ODIs as well. In the first match Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector smashed unbeaten centuries in the last match and they made a record 229 runs not out partnership before Balbirnie got retired hurt.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Team Bowler

For Zimbabwe Chatara picked 3 wickes in the previous match. Sikandar Raza Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl and Victor Nyauchi are other key bowlers for the Zimbabwe.

For Ireland Joshua Little picked 4 wickets in the last match and declared as man of the match. Graham Hume and Mark Adhir are also doing well with the ball.