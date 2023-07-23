IRL (Ireland Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IRL 1 % Chance of Winning AUS 99 % Bet Now! Ireland Women will take on Australia Women in the first ODI of the three-match series at Castle Avenue, Dublin on Sunday, July 23. Australia Women recently locked horns with England Women in a 3-match series and lost 1-2. England Women won the last ODI on July 18 by 69 runs (DLS method). Ireland Women, on the other hand, lost their 3-match ODI series 2-0 against West Indies earlier this month. The matches are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

World champions Australia Women are the red-hot favourites to beat Ireland in the series-opener and the series. The difference in the quality of the players in the two teams is massive.

Ireland Women had a really tough time coping with West Indies Women recently. In the first ODI against them, they could score only 237/9 while chasing as they lost by 58 runs. In the second ODI, they were reduced to 36/5 before rain interrupted and abandoned the match. In the final match, they were bundled out for 203 as West Indies won by six wickets and 55 balls remaining.

The outcomes in the match against West Indies, is clearly hinting towards very tough times ahead for Ireland against Australia in the coming few days.

The Australia team consisting of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Annabel Sutherland are expected to steam roll Ireland Women in the first ODI.

IRE-W chances of winning - 1%

AUS-W chances of winning - 99%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Australia Women all-rounder Grace Harris has risen in stature rapidly over the years. Her batting in the middle-order and off-spin bowling is expected to play a huge role in the series for Australia Women. The 29-year-old has played nine ODI matches till date and picked 11 wickets. However, she has scored just 15 runs and that does not at all suit her stature.

Ireland all-rounder and captain Laura Delany will need to step up in both the departments of the game and lead from the front to set an example for her team. The 30-year-old has played 30 ODI matches and scored 917 runs at an average of 21.83. The right-arm pacer has picked 61 wickets at an average of 22.26.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Castle Avenue last hosted an international ODI match in May 2019. In the last match here Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first, however, lost the match by six wickets. In the second-last match here, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. West Indies lost the match by eight wickets. In the third-last match here, Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl but lost against West Indies by 196 runs. The series-opener can see the team winning the toss opt to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

Cloudy with a shower in spots in the afternoon in Dublin on Sunday, July 23 according to AccuWeather. The precipitation level would go around 23 degree celsius and the wind speed will be around 9 km/h.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Squad

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

IRE-W Predicted XI

Leah Paul WK-Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast WK-Batter Laura Delany (CAP) All-rounder Amy Hunter (WK) WK-Batter Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Louise Little Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Apart from their second-last match against West Indies which ended without a result due to rain, Ireland have won each of their last five matches. Before facing defeats against West Indies, the side earlier lost against Pakistan Women.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women Squad

Alyssa Healy – Captain, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

AUS-W Predicted XI

Beth Mooney WK-Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (WK&CAP) WK-Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Tahlia McGrath Bowler Annabel Sutherland Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The world champions had won each of their last five matches before the start of their series against England. They whitewashed Pakistan Women 3-0 at home in January. However, their recent 1-2 defeat against England means that they have now lost two of their last five matches.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have maintained a clean slate against Ireland Women. They have five matches against them, winning four of them. One match fetched no result.

Matches: 5

Ireland Women Won: 0

Australia Women won: 4

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Australia Women batting line-up is one of the best in the world and scoring over 19.5 runs together for their opening pair should not be a difficult task. The pair of Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield, have partnered for 10, 7, 8, 19, 129* and 2 runs in their last five outings together. Though Mooney and Litchfield struggled against the quality bowling of England Women in the last three matches, they are expected to bounce back strongly against Ireland.

What makes the opening pair even more favourite to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket is the fact that Ireland Women bowling group lacks any kind of flair. Take for example their ODI series against West Indies this month. Cara Murray, picked three wickets in the first match and went wicket-less in the following two matches but was the leading wicket-taker for her team. Aimee Maguire and Sophie MacMahon were the only two bowlers from the team who managed two wickets in the series. Australia Women openers might find it too easy to give a cracking start to their team.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batter

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women's top batter

Ireland Women's 22-year-old batter Gaby Lewis would like to continue piling up runs for her team. Ireland lost the ODI series against West Indies, but Lewis finished the series as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She scored 188 runs in three matches at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 82.09. Overall, the right-hand batter has played 34 ODI matches and scored 942 runs at an average of 31.40.

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women's top batter

Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy could emerge as a major threat to the Irish team. In her last seven matches, Healy has scored 347 runs at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 115.28. Overall, the 33-year-old wicket-keeper batter has scored 2667 runs in 97 ODI matches at an average of 35.56 and a strike rate of 100.18.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Women Top bowler

Cara Murray to be Ireland Women's top bowler

The Ireland bowling unit struggled against the West Indies. Cara Murray was their leading wicket-taker in the series. She picked three wickets for 60 runs in the first ODI. Did not get a chance to bowl in the second, while in the final ODI, Murray gave away 26 runs in five overs without taking any wicket. The leg-spinner has played a total of 19 ODI matches and picked 23 wickets at an average of 37.60.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women's top bowler

The Women's World Cup 2023 player of the tournament Ashleigh Gardner has played a total of 55 ODI matches and picked 67 wickets at an average of 23.08 and an economy rate of 4.13. In her last 10 ODIs, the 26-year-old off-spinner has picked 19 wickets at an economy rate of 4.14 and a strike rate of 23.68.