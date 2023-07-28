IRL (Ireland Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IRL 1 % Chance of Winning AUS 99 % Bet Now! Ireland Women will take on Australia Women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Castle Avenue, Dublin on Friday, July 28. The action will kick off from 3.15 PM IST. The first match between the two teams was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. In the second match, Australia Women thrashed Ireland Women by 153 runs. Australia Women recently locked horns with England Women in a 3-match series and lost 1-2. Ireland Women, on the other hand, lost their 3-match ODI series 2-0 against West Indies earlier this month. The matches are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women are certain of thrashing Ireland Women in the third and final ODI to win the 3-match series 2-0. We predicted a thumping win from Australia Women ahead of the second ODI and they did not disappoint and thrashed Ireland Women by 153 runs.

As predicted Ireland's batting and bowling unit collapsed miserably. The batter could score only 168 runs before getting bundled out for 168 in 38.2 overs while chasing a massive 322-run target. The vulnerability of the Irish team was highlighted by West Indies in their previous series. In the second ODI, they were reduced to 36/5 before rain interrupted and abandoned the match. In the final match, they were bundled out for 203 as West Indies won by six wickets and 55 balls remaining. West Indies Women lost six wickets in the first match and just four in the final match.

The strength of the Australia Women batting was on full display during the second ODI against Ireland. Despite none of their batters scoring a hundred, they managed to post 321/7 in 50 overs. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham are expected to steam roll Ireland Women in the third ODI as well.

IRE-W chances of winning - 1%

AUS-W chances of winning - 99%

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Ireland Women vs Australia Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Australia Women all-rounder Grace Harris has risen in stature rapidly over the years. Her batting in the middle-order and off-spin bowling is expected to play a huge role in the series for Australia Women. The 29-year-old has played nine ODI matches till date and picked 11 wickets. However, she has scored just 15 runs and that does not at all suit her stature.

Ireland all-rounder and captain Laura Delany will need to step up in both the departments of the game and lead from the front to set an example for her team. She scored 18 runs off 28 balls in her last outing and failed to pick any wicket after bowling nine overs for 47 runs. The 30-year-old has played 31 ODI matches and scored 935 runs at an average of 21.74. The right-arm pacer has picked 22 wickets at an average of 41.63.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Ireland Women opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the second match at Castle Avenue. However, they lost the match by 153 runs. Before the start of the series, Castle Avenue last hosted an international ODI match in May 2019. In the match, Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first, however, lost the match by six wickets. In the third-last match here, West Indies won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh. West Indies lost the match by eight wickets. Rain is expected in the afternoon on Friday and so the team winning the toss could opt to bat.

Weather Report

"Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in parts of the area in the afternoon," on Friday as per AccuWeather. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent, while the humidity level will go up to 66 percent. The wind speed will hover around 21 km/h.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Squad

Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

IRE-W Predicted XI

Leah Paul WK-Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast WK-Batter Laura Delany (CAP) All-rounder Amy Hunter (WK) WK-Batter Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Louise Little Bowler Ava Canning Bowler Georgina Dempsey Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Apart from their second-last match against West Indies which ended without a result due to rain, Ireland have lost each of their last five matches. Before facing defeats against West Indies, the side earlier lost against Pakistan Women. They lost to Australia Women by 153 runs in the previous match.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women Squad

Alyssa Healy – Captain, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

AUS-W Predicted XI

Beth Mooney WK-Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (WK&CAP) WK-Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Tahlia McGrath Bowler Annabel Sutherland Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have won three of their last two ODI matches. The world champions had won each of their last five matches before the start of their series against England earlier this month which they lost by a 1-2 margin. They whitewashed Pakistan Women 3-0 at home in January. They defeated Ireland Women by 153 runs in their last match.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Head to Head

Australia Women have maintained a clean slate against Ireland Women. They have played sixteen matches against them and emerged victorious in all of them.

Matches: 16

Ireland Women Won: 0

Australia Women won: 16

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

Our prediction turned out to be correct in the last match when Australia Women opening pair of Alyssa headly and Phoebe Litchfield scored 22 runs together against Ireland Women. The Australia Women batting line-up is one of the best in the world and scoring over 19.5 runs together for their opening pair should not be a difficult task once again. A better show would be expected from Healy and Litchfield in the upcoming match. Both the batters failed to score big in the first match and they have a point to prove.

What makes the opening pair even more favourite to score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket is the fact that Ireland Women bowling group lacks any kind of flair. Take for example their ODI series against West Indies this month. Cara Murray, picked three wickets in the first match and went wicket-less in the following two matches but was the leading wicket-taker for her team. Aimee Maguire and Sophie MacMahon were the only two bowlers from the team who managed two wickets in the series. In the previous match against Australia Women as well, they ended up leaking 321 runs.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batter

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women's top batter

Ireland Women's 22-year-old batter Gaby Lewis would like to continue piling up runs for her team. Ireland lost the ODI series against West Indies, but Lewis finished the series as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. She scored 188 runs in three matches at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 82.09. The last 10 matches have seen her score 415 runs at an average of 45.11. In the last match, Lewis scored 37 off 51. Overall, the right-hand batter has played 35 ODI matches and scored 979 runs at an average of 31.58.

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women's top batter

Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy could emerge as a major threat to the Irish team. She failed to get going in the last match and got out after scoring 24 runs off 27 balls. In her last seven matches, Healy has scored 366 runs at an average of 52.28 and a strike rate of 113.66. Overall, the 33-year-old wicket-keeper batter has scored 2691 runs in 98 ODI matches at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 100.07.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Women Top bowler

Cara Murray to be Ireland Women's top bowler

The Ireland bowling unit struggled against the West Indies. Cara Murray was their leading wicket-taker in the series. She picked three wickets for 60 runs in the first ODI. Did not get a chance to bowl in the second, while in the final ODI, Murray gave away 26 runs in five overs without taking any wicket.

In the first match against Australia Women, she picked two wickets for 93 runs in two overs. She will look to bounce back. The leg-spinner has played a total of 20 ODI matches and picked 25 wickets at an average of 38.32.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women's top bowler

The Women's World Cup 2023 player of the tournament Ashleigh Gardner has played a total of 56 ODI matches and picked 68 wickets at an average of 23.05 and an economy rate of 4.12. In her last 10 ODIs, the 26-year-old off-spinner has picked 19 wickets at an economy rate of 3.94 and a strike rate of 22.42. She picked one wicket for 21 runs in six overs against Ireland Women in the previous match.