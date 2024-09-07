IRL (Ireland Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IRL 8 % Chance of Winning ENG 92 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England Women’s tour of Ireland is going to begin on September 7, 2024, with the game being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The clash will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Prior to this series, Ireland Women took part in a three-match One Day International series against Sri Lanka Women which ended in a 2-1 victory for the former. Ireland Women went all out in the first two games of the competition; in the first match, they chased a target of 260 with three wickets in hand and in the following game, they defended their own total of 255 with all their might and bundled out Sri Lanka Women for 240, leading to a 15-run victory. With the series sealed, they did not have to exert themselves much and their showing in the last game, where Ireland Women were bowled out for a measly 122, was quite dismal. Naturally, they suffered an eight-wicket pasting but it was of no consequence in the grand scheme of things.

England Women’s clean sweep, 3-0 victory over New Zealand Women in their One Day International series was quite straightforward for the former. Their dominance could also be attributed to the latter who were severely underperforming. New Zealand Women’s totals of 156 and 141 in the first two matches of the season do not hold up in the format at all and it was a no-brainer for England Women who chased the scores down and won by nine and eight wickets, respectively. New Zealand Women performed marginally better in the final game as they piled on 211 runs but it was still not enough as the hosts won with five wickets to spare.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 8%

England Women chance of winning - 92%

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Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sarah Forbes was the linchpin for Ireland Women’s opening wicket during the ODI series against Sri Lanka Women prior to this. Although she was a constant, her opening partner oscillated between Christina Coulter Reilly and skipper Gaby Lewis. In the three matches that were played between the sides, Ireland Women’s first wicket failed to make any impact with paltry scores of 0, 10 and 20 runs. This time around, they are not expected to survive for too long against England Women’s bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Civil Service Cricket Club has hosted 38 ODI games in the past but the record is perfectly split between the teams batting and fielding first with 17 wins each. However, chasing is believed to be a better option at this venue which is supported by the fact that the toss winners of all three games between Ireland Women and Sri Lanka Women opted to field first.

Weather Report

A low 10% possibility of rain threatens Belfast on the day of the match. Even though partly cloudy skies are on the cards, the weather will remain fit to play cricket with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Alice Tector Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

In Ireland Women’s previous five ODI fixtures, they have three victories, a defeat and a tie.

England Women Player List

Kate Cross (c), Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Bryony Smith, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage Batter Emma Lamb Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Freya Kemp All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Hannah Baker Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Kate Cross (C) Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women had one match which ended without a result in their last five ODI outings but they won four successive games leading up to this match.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women have absolutely decimated Ireland Women in their head-to-head tally with 16 wins out of 17 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 17

Ireland Women - 1

England Women - 16

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.44 (Parimatch)

Sarah Forbes, Christina Coulter Reilly and Gaby Lewis took turns to open the innings in Ireland Women’s ODI series against Sri Lanka Women but their partnerships of 0, 10 and 20 were rather disconcerting. There was no stability whatsoever, especially from Forbes who scored a total of 32 runs in the entire series which included a golden duck dismissal in the last match. England Women were undoubtedly much better off in this regard with Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier opening for the team. Together, the duo added 0, 73 and 137 runs to the first innings in their ODI series against New Zealand Women. There are absolutely no doubts whatsoever that England Women’s openers will return with a better yield than their upcoming rivals.

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Ireland Women vs England Women Best Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter showed a great deal of resilience against Sri Lanka Women in their three-match ODI series, having scored a half-century in the second match. Over the course of the series, she amassed 42, 66 and 0 to make her the second highest run scorer for Ireland Women with 108 runs in three innings. She will be relied upon to bring the same form into this series as well.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont was England Women’s second highest run-getter in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand Women, having amassed a total of 104 runs in three innings. She scored a half-century in the first game with an unbeaten 76 but ended up with scores of 28 and 0 in the following two matches. Nevertheless, she was averaging at 52.00 during the series and will be anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Ireland Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Arlene Kelly played two innings for the team in their ODI series against Sri Lanka Women where she ended up as the highest wicket-taker for the team with five wickets in two innings. She picked two wickets during the first game and claimed the remaining three in the following match. With a bowling average of 16.60 and an overall economy rate of 4.88 during the series, she is the top pick to be Ireland Women’s top bowler.

Kate Cross to be England Women’s Best Bowler



Kate Cross took part in two of the three matches against Ireland Women and picked three wickets in the process. She was averaging at 25.66 in the series, having captured one wicket in the first innings and two more in the second innings. She also maintained an impressive overall economy rate of 4.05, making her the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.