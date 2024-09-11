IRL (Ireland Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IRL 7 % Chance of Winning ENG 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.072 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The One Day International series of England Women’s tour of Ireland is set to come to an end on September 11, 2024. The sides will meet for the third and final match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, at 3:15 P.M IST.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women came into this series on the backfoot since, historically, they have always ended up on the losing side against England Women. The progression of the first match was in line with the expectation as Ireland Women batted first and managed to score 210 runs before getting bowled out with three overs to go. Orla Prendergast brought the big guns with her knock of 76, the highest of the team, and the others made scrimp contributions to help the total. This did not seem too difficult for England Women to surpass and even though they lost six wickets in the process, they made light work of the target. The entire batting order pulled their weight and by the end of the 35th over, England Women took victory by a margin of four wickets.

It was in the second match of the series where Ireland Women pulled off an atrocious performance and lost by an unbelievably awful margin. This time, England Women opted to bat first and they made the most of it by piling on 320 runs. Opener Tammy Beaumont set the tone for the innings with her phenomenal 150 not out and Freya Kemp was a close second with 65 runs. Ireland Women were more or less defeated at this point since there was no way they could have won unless it was through a miracle, and they found a way to lose in possibly the most humiliating fashion as they were bundled out for 45 runs in nearly 17 overs, losing by a whopping 275 runs.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 7%

England Women chance of winning - 93%

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Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Una Raymond-Hoey and Gaby Lewis have been the lead-off batters for Ireland Women in the ODI series against England Women. However, they are yet to see success on an individual and collective front as they have set up a single-run partnership in both the matches thus far. To add to their dismay, Raymond-Hoey and Lewis are currently averaging at 11.00 and 3.50, respectively, in the ongoing series. As it stands, there is no imminent hope of improvement.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: England Women 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Civil Service Cricket Club has hosted both the ODI games in this series and on both occasions, the toss winners chose to bat first. The average first innings score after two matches came out to 265 which is a defendable target and batting first will likely continue to be the favorite option.

Weather Report

There is a looming concern of a 40% chance of rain on match day. Scattered showers are predicted at Belfast with the temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Sarah Forbes, Una Raymond-Hoey, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alice Tector Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batting has been extremely substandard until now. The bowlers also have the potential to do better but they have done an adequate job so far.

England Women Player List

Kate Cross (c), Emma Lamb, Hollie Armitage, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Bryony Smith, Freya Kemp, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Emma Lamb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Freya Kemp All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Kate Cross (C) Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have a solid, balanced squad which has allowed them to dominate in every aspect of the game.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women continue to dominate Ireland Women in their head-to-head encounters, having won 18 out of 19 games.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Ireland Women - 1

England Women - 18

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.44 (Parimatch)

Una Raymond-Hoey is the opener for Ireland Women along with mainstay opener Gaby Lewis but so far, their partnership has been rather underwhelming. In each of the two innings they have played in the series, they have set up partnerships of precisely one run. They were always the underdogs against a vastly superior England squad but their yield is far too low. England Women’s openers, Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont, took some time to settle in as they scored a mere nine runs together in the first game, although they turned things around quite quickly by adding 42 runs to the first wicket in the next match. England Women’s first partnership is of the highest caliber and there are no two ways about it in this fixture.

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Ireland Women vs England Women Best Batters

Orla Prendergast to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Orla Prendergast is the top scorer for Ireland Women after achieving a well-made half-century in the first game, having scored 76 runs. Subsequently, she was out on a three-ball duck but continues to retain the top spot from the team. Averaging at 38.00 in the series, she is anticipated to come good in the next match.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont leads the charge for England Women with 160 runs in two innings. She was not particularly fruitful in the first innings where she was dismissed for a measly total of ten runs but she came into her own in the second match wherein she notched up an unbeaten 150. She is absolutely the leading choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Ireland Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Freya Sargent to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Freya Sargent leads Ireland Women’s bowling attack in the present tournament with three wickets in two innings. She picked one in the first match and added two more to the tally in the following match, where she was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team. She has been rather inexpensive, making her the top pick for the upcoming match.

Kate Cross to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross is the leading wicket-taker for England Women with nine wickets in two innings. She was especially impressive in the first game of the series where she bagged a six-wicket haul in 9.5 overs. She was tied as the top bowler for the team in the second match, having taken three wickets in four overs. The skipper remains the top choice to emerge as their premier bowler once more.