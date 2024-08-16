IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IRL 22 % Chance of Winning SRI 78 % Bet Now! Ireland Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the first game of the three match bilateral series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 16 at 03:15 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODIs this year as they have just one loss in the last six games which includes a dominant series win against West Indies Women prior to this series. Sri Lanka would be hoping to continue their domination in white ball cricket when they take on Ireland come Aug 16.

Ireland Women had a phenomenal end to the T20 series as against all odds they managed to level the series 1-1 and would be hoping to make a difference in the ODI series. Ireland have beaten Zimbabwe and Scotland in ODIs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 22%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 78%

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In the last game against Ireland Women she scored one which showcases her struggle. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Orla Prendergast has had a brilliant T20 series against Sri Lanka as in two matches she scored 29 off 27 balls and then she scored 38 off 31 balls. We expect Prendergast to continue her impressive form in this series and to play a key role for Ireland women. She would score well in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Leah Paul Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alana Dalzell All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women head into this series after impressive series wins against Scotland Women and Zimbabwe Women.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshi de Silva Batter Achini Kulasuriya Batter Sugandika Kumari All-rounder Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the ODI format as they have lost just one game this year. They beat West Indies Women 3-0 prior to this series.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have dominated this fixture against Ireland Women as they are unbeaten in this fixture. The last time both sides played against each other was back in 2017.

Head to Head

Ireland Women: 00

Sri Lanka Women: 03

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head in the ODIs after an entertaining T20i series which ended up 1-1. Ireland would be hoping to upset the odds once again but Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODI format as they have lost just once game in this calendar year. Sri Lanka went head to head against West Indies Women and won the series 3-0 and in all three games they managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Sri Lanka Women would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Leah Paul to be Ireland Women’ top batter

Leag Paul has been impressive for Ireland Women in the ODI format. She has been one of the most consistent players in the last 12 months as Paul has scored 232 runs with an average of 46.40 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu has been the most consistent player for Sri Lanka Women this year as she was the star performer in the Asia Cup and sensational against West Indies in the ODI series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’ top bowler

Arlene Kelly has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Ireland Women in this calendar year as she has bagged six wickets in three matches and has an economy of 3.50 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari did not have a great outing in T20 format but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in ODI format. With 11 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.