IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
IRL
29%
Chance of Winning
SRI
71%
Odi
Civil Service Cricket Club
Facts:
- With 178 runs, Orla Prendergast is the leading run scorer for Ireland Women in this calendar year.
- With 304 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODIs this year as they have just one loss in six games prior to this series but were found out in the opening game as their bowlers failed to show up and it turned out to be a straightforward game for Ireland who won the game with three wickets to spare.
Ireland Women had a phenomenal end to the T20 series as against all odds they managed to level the series 1-1 and once again managed to pull out rabbit from the hat in the opening game. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 29%
- Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 71%
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In the ODIs she has been pretty consistent and in the last game scored a brilliant century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Orla Prendergast has had a brilliant T20 series against Sri Lanka as in two matches she scored 29 off 27 balls and then she scored 38 off 31 balls. In the opening game she scored a brilliant century as Ireland registered their first win against Sri Lanka in ODIs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5
Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Ireland Women News & Player List
Ireland Women Player List
Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Predicted Playing XI
|
Leah Paul
|
Batter
|
Gaby Lewis
|
Batter
|
Orla Prendergast
|
Batter
|
Laura Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Hunter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rebecca Stokell
|
All-rounder
|
Arlene Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Alana Dalzell
|
All-rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Freya Sargent
|
Bowler
|
Aimee Maguire
|
Bowler
Ireland Women Team Form
Ireland Women head into this series after impressive series wins against Scotland Women and Zimbabwe Women and have taken a 1-0 lead as they won the opening game with three wickets to spare.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Batter
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sachini Nisansala
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the ODI format as they have lost just two games this year. Sri Lanka are 1-0 down in this series as they lost the opening game.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head
Sri Lanka Women have dominated this fixture against Ireland Women 3-1. In the opening game of the series Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women with three wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Ireland Women: 01
Sri Lanka Women: 03
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women
Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head in the ODIs once again after one of the stunning upsets in the opening game. Ireland Women ended the T20i with an impressive win against Sri Lanka as they ended the series 1-1. Ireland once again upset the odds in the first ODI game as they won the game with three wickets to spare. Sri Lanka openers have been brilliant all year and even though they failed to show up in the opening game, we expect Sri Lanka Women to end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Leah Paul to be Ireland Women’ top batter
Even though Leag Paul did not have a great game in the last outing against Sri Lanka Women, we are going to stick with her once again as she has been the most consistent player in ODI for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter
Chamari Athapaththu has been the most consistent player for Sri Lanka Women this year as she was the star performer in the Asia Cup and sensational against West Indies in the ODI series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Arlene Kelly once again as she had a solid game in the last outing as she ended up with bowling figures of 2/24 and has been the leading wicket taker this year for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler
Kavisha Dilhari did not have a great outing in T20 format but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in ODI format. With 15 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Ireland Women to win @ 2.86 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.41 (PariMatch)
Parimatch