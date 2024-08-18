IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IRL 29 % Chance of Winning SRI 71 % Bet Now! Ireland Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the second game of the three match bilateral series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 18 at 03:15 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODIs this year as they have just one loss in six games prior to this series but were found out in the opening game as their bowlers failed to show up and it turned out to be a straightforward game for Ireland who won the game with three wickets to spare.

Ireland Women had a phenomenal end to the T20 series as against all odds they managed to level the series 1-1 and once again managed to pull out rabbit from the hat in the opening game. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 29%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 71%

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In the ODIs she has been pretty consistent and in the last game scored a brilliant century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Orla Prendergast has had a brilliant T20 series against Sri Lanka as in two matches she scored 29 off 27 balls and then she scored 38 off 31 balls. In the opening game she scored a brilliant century as Ireland registered their first win against Sri Lanka in ODIs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Leah Paul Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alana Dalzell All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women head into this series after impressive series wins against Scotland Women and Zimbabwe Women and have taken a 1-0 lead as they won the opening game with three wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshi de Silva Batter Achini Kulasuriya Batter Sugandika Kumari All-rounder Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the ODI format as they have lost just two games this year. Sri Lanka are 1-0 down in this series as they lost the opening game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have dominated this fixture against Ireland Women 3-1. In the opening game of the series Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women with three wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Ireland Women: 01

Sri Lanka Women: 03

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head in the ODIs once again after one of the stunning upsets in the opening game. Ireland Women ended the T20i with an impressive win against Sri Lanka as they ended the series 1-1. Ireland once again upset the odds in the first ODI game as they won the game with three wickets to spare. Sri Lanka openers have been brilliant all year and even though they failed to show up in the opening game, we expect Sri Lanka Women to end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Leah Paul to be Ireland Women’ top batter

Even though Leag Paul did not have a great game in the last outing against Sri Lanka Women, we are going to stick with her once again as she has been the most consistent player in ODI for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu has been the most consistent player for Sri Lanka Women this year as she was the star performer in the Asia Cup and sensational against West Indies in the ODI series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Arlene Kelly once again as she had a solid game in the last outing as she ended up with bowling figures of 2/24 and has been the leading wicket taker this year for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari did not have a great outing in T20 format but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in ODI format. With 15 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.