IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
IRL
30%
Chance of Winning
SRI
70%
Odi
Civil Service Cricket Club
Facts:
- With 187 runs, Orla Prendergast is the leading run scorer for Ireland Women in this calendar year.
- With 304 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODIs this year but have felt short in this series where they were favourites to sweep Ireland Women. Looking at the two games played between the two sides, Sri Lanka Women have been second best in all departments and would be hoping to end the series with a positive performance and result.
Ireland Women were the underdogs in this series but looking at the last three results one in T20i and then in the first two ODI games, Ireland Women have outperformed Sri Lanka Women and deserve to be 2-0 up. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 30%
- Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 70%
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In the ODIs against Ireland Women she has struggled once again as she scored two in the last game which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Orla Prendergast did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been outing for Ireland Women throughout the series in T20i and ODIs. She scored 29 and 38 in the two T20i and then scored a brilliant century in the first ODI which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Ireland Women News & Player List
Ireland Women Player List
Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Predicted Playing XI
|
Leah Paul
|
Batter
|
Gaby Lewis
|
Batter
|
Orla Prendergast
|
Batter
|
Laura Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Hunter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rebecca Stokell
|
All-rounder
|
Arlene Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Alana Dalzell
|
All-rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Freya Sargent
|
Bowler
|
Aimee Maguire
|
Bowler
Ireland Women Team Form
Ireland Women have been impressive thus far as after winning the last T20i they have beaten Sri Lanka Women twice in the ODIs and are 2-0 up in this series.
Sri Lanka Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
Batter
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Batter
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sachini Nisansala
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the ODI format as they have lost just two games this year prior to this series but have lost both games thus far and are 2-0 down in this series.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head
Sri Lanka Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Ireland Women 3-2. Ireland Women have beaten Sri Lanka Women twice in this series.
Head to Head
Ireland Women: 02
Sri Lanka Women: 03
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women
Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head as the home side would be hoping to complete the sweep against the team who were favourites in all three ODI matches. Sri Lanka Women’s biggest strength heading into this series was their openers who have been in brilliant form prior to this series but have faltered in the first two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games Ireland Women have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women
Odi
Civil Service Cricket Club, null
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Leah Paul to be Ireland Women’ top batter
We are going to stick with Leag Paul once again, she was brilliant in the last game against Sri Lanka Women as she scored 81 off 101 balls and took her side over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter
Even though Chamari Athapaththu did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with her once again as she has been one of the most consistent player for Sri Lanka Women this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Arlene Kelly once again as she had a solid game in the last outing as she ended up with bowling figures of 3/41 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler
Kavisha Dilhari has been the shining light for Sri Lanka Women in this series as she has been brilliant with the ball and the bat and had the best bowling figures in the last game for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Ireland Women to win @ 2.78 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.43 (PariMatch)
Parimatch