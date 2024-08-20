IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IRL 30 % Chance of Winning SRI 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.485 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the final game of the three match bilateral series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 20 at 03:15 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in ODIs this year but have felt short in this series where they were favourites to sweep Ireland Women. Looking at the two games played between the two sides, Sri Lanka Women have been second best in all departments and would be hoping to end the series with a positive performance and result.

Ireland Women were the underdogs in this series but looking at the last three results one in T20i and then in the first two ODI games, Ireland Women have outperformed Sri Lanka Women and deserve to be 2-0 up. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 30%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 70%

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In the ODIs against Ireland Women she has struggled once again as she scored two in the last game which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Orla Prendergast did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been outing for Ireland Women throughout the series in T20i and ODIs. She scored 29 and 38 in the two T20i and then scored a brilliant century in the first ODI which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.49 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Leah Paul Batter Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany All-rounder Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alana Dalzell All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have been impressive thus far as after winning the last T20i they have beaten Sri Lanka Women twice in the ODIs and are 2-0 up in this series.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshi de Silva Batter Achini Kulasuriya Batter Sugandika Kumari All-rounder Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the ODI format as they have lost just two games this year prior to this series but have lost both games thus far and are 2-0 down in this series.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Ireland Women 3-2. Ireland Women have beaten Sri Lanka Women twice in this series.

Head to Head

Ireland Women: 02

Sri Lanka Women: 03

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head as the home side would be hoping to complete the sweep against the team who were favourites in all three ODI matches. Sri Lanka Women’s biggest strength heading into this series was their openers who have been in brilliant form prior to this series but have faltered in the first two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games Ireland Women have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Leah Paul to be Ireland Women’ top batter

We are going to stick with Leag Paul once again, she was brilliant in the last game against Sri Lanka Women as she scored 81 off 101 balls and took her side over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Even though Chamari Athapaththu did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with her once again as she has been one of the most consistent player for Sri Lanka Women this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Arlene Kelly to be Ireland Women’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Arlene Kelly once again as she had a solid game in the last outing as she ended up with bowling figures of 3/41 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari has been the shining light for Sri Lanka Women in this series as she has been brilliant with the ball and the bat and had the best bowling figures in the last game for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.