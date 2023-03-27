Jersey vs Canada Match Prediction JER 30 % Chance of Winning CND 70 % Bet Now! Jersey will be up against Canada in match no.3 of the World Cup Qualifier play-offs at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek on March 27 and both teams will give their best to advance in the race to qualify for the ICC event. The game will commence at 1 PM IST and the spectators might see an exhilarating contest with both teams having a lot at stake.

Jersey vs Canada Chance of Winning

Canada have been unbeaten in their last five games and considering the form of both the teams in the tournaments they played last, Canada have an upper hand. Jersey was the top team with 11 wins from 15 matches in CWC challenge league B while Canada finished at the top in CWC challenge league A with 13 victories from 15 matches. Considering the recent performance of both the teams, bookmakers have backed Canada to win the game with odds of 1,67 while Jersey are marked with the winning odds of 2.2.

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Jersey vs Canada Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Jersey played their last ODI in the CWC Challenge League Group B in August 2022 and will play the format after a long time. The fixture was against Kenya and the team suffered a defeat by four wickets to conclude their campaign in the tournament. Josh Lawrenson played an impressive knock of 52 runs from 93 balls. Asa Tribe was teh second highest run-scorer in the innings with 36 runs from 61 balls. However, the others failed to step up and so they were bundled out for a total of 172.

The chase was an easy task for the opposition but still the bowlers did manage to make them play more than 40 overs to hunt down the target. Elliot Miles was just outstanding with the ball, taking three wickets for 33 runs in his spell and played a crucial part in Jersey taking six wickets in the second innings. However, Jersey will face a tough opponent in the form of Canada and so their batting will have to fire at such a crucial juncture.

Canada’s last game was against Malaysia and their dominating win over their opponents will bolster their confidence ahead of the game. The team batted first and Srimantha Wijeyeratne was the star of the show with his knock of 74 runs. Saad Bin Zafar also contributed with a knock of unbeaten 34 runs. When Canada came to bowl, Kaleem Sana was on fire taking a five-wicket haul for 22 runs. His brilliant bowling helped the team wrap the opposition on a total of 51 runs and they registered a victory by a huge margin of 189 runs.

Jersey vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

‘Fielding first has been the mantra for the teams on this venue and the results also favours the decision. In the last five ODIs played at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek the teams winning the toss have opted to field on four occasions. Only once they chose to bat first. Also, in those five matches, four were won by the chasing side. So, considering the trend and overall results, there is no doubt that the team winning the toss will opt to field first in the match.

Jersey vs Canada

This would be the first time that Jersey and Canada have gone head to head in a game.

Weather Report

According to WorldWeatheronline.com, there aren’t any possibilities of rain interference and so full 100 overs are to be bowled throughout the game. Also, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius during the first innings and will cool down slightly in the second innings. However, there wouldn’t be any cloud cover and the fast bowlers might not get assistance from the surface or conditions.

Jersey Player List

Jersey squad: Charles Perchard (c), Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Asa Tribe Batsman Jonty Jenner Batsman Dominic Blampied All-rounder Julius Sumerauer All-rounder Jake Dunford Wicketkeeper and Batsman Charles Perchard Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler Daniel Birrell Bowler

Jersey Team Form

Jersey were in fabulous form before they met Kenya in their last List A game. The team won four matches in a row before that but lost to Kenyda due to a poor performance form the batting unit. The team would lie to revive their form against Canada and strengthen their case to qualify for the World Cup and earn the ODI status.

Canada Player List

Canada squad:Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Matt Spoors, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Parveen Kumar, Shreyaas Movva, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana

Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Batsman Pargat Singh All-rounder Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicketkeeper and Batsman Nicholas Kirton Batsman Ravinderpal Singh Batsman Harsh Thaker All-rounder Nikhil Dutta All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar All-rounder Dillon Heyliger Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada have been unbeatable in their last five matches and are likely to continue their form in the next match as well. The team’s bowling unit has been doing exceptionally well and so it would be a tough challenge for Jersey to handle pace Jersey’s pace bowlers.

JER vs CAN Betting Odds

Nicholas Kirton to score over 21.5 @1.832

In his last three innings, Kirton has scores of 65*, 11, and 30. Also, the batter scored 299 runs from seven innings with an average of 59.80 including a century and a fifty. Considering the recent form possessed by Kirton, he is likely to emerge as the top batter for his side.

JER vs CAN Top Team Batsmen

Asa Tribe to be Jersey’s top batter @4.8

Asa Tribe was a consistent run-scorer for the team in their previous tournament. He piled up 321 runs from just five innings with an awesome average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 82,73, The batter also smashed one century and two fifties throughout the five innings. Considering his brilliant form, it is highly likely that Tribe will be the top batter for the side. .

Srimantha Wijeyeratne to be Canada’s top batter - @4.7

Srimantha Wijeyeratne scored 393 runs from eight innings in the CWC Challenge League and his recent form also makes a strong case for him to be the top batter for his team. In his last two ODIs against Denmark and Malaysia, the wicketkeeper batter managed scores of 72 and 74 respectively.

JER vs CAN Top Team Bowlers

Julius Sumerauer to be Jersey’s top bowler @4

Sumerauer was the leading wicket-taker for Jersey in the CWC Challenge League with 26 wickets from 15 innings at a bowling average of 18.96 and a strike rate of 24.8. The pacer is likely to continue his form once again and emerge as the top bowler for his team.

Kaleem Sanato be Canada’s top bowler @4.24

Kaleem Sana was the star of the show when Canada played their last List-A tournament. He picked 16 wickets from four matches including two five-wicket hauls. The left-arm pacer also registered a brilliant bowling average of 4.81 and a strike rate of 10.2