JER (Jersey) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction JER 29 % Chance of Winning AE 71 % Bet Now! Jersey would aim for a third win on the trot when they face the United Arab Emirates at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on April 1, Saturday. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off encounter, beginning at 1 PM IST, is crucial for both sides in the race for a World Cup spot for later in the year.

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates have put a rough patch behind them, which kept them from making it to the final phase of the qualification directly, to exhibit some excellent performances in the Play-offs so far. The side has emerged triumphant in three games already and would secure a top-two finish with a win on Wednesday, thus keeping their hopes of playing in the World Cup later in the year alive. Jersey, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from contention after managing just one win in four games and are likely to end the tournament with another defeat, as reflected in their odds of 3.4 compared to UAE’s 1.315.

Jersey’s chances of winning @ 29.41% (Melbet)

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning @ 76.05% (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At one point, the United Arab Emirates looked like one of the favourites to sail through to the ICC CWC Qualifier after tallying 27 points with ten games still to go but a five-month hiatus completely ruined their momentum. What followed was just three wins in ten games and a relegation to the Qualifier Play-offs. Nevertheless, with hopes of playing a World Cup at stake, the Middle-Eastern contingent has bounced back stronger than ever before, romping their way to three wins in four games. The team kickstarted its campaign with a 21-run thrashing of Papua New Guinea by defending 260 before facing a minor roadblock in the form of USA. Despite setting a challenging target of 280, the North Americans proved to be too strong and eventually powered through with just an over to spare. Nevertheless, UAE has since defeated Canada and Namibia by six wickets and 28 runs respectively. They have scored the most runs in the tournament so far across four games, a huge boost for them given batting was the domain that led to their collapse in the CWC League 2, and with an already-clinical bowling attack at hand, the side looks set to dominate their opposition on Wednesday.

Jersey have struggled to keep up with the level of competition throughout, even though they have overall coped well given the side does not even have official ODI accreditation. In its first game, the side succumbed for 207 while chasing Canada’s 238 before Namibia cruised to a target of 214 with eight wickets and a massive 107 balls still in hand. The islanders finally earned their first victory through a spirited batting performance against PNG that saw them pile up 290/4 before the bowlers kept PNG to 280/9. However, the celebration did not last long as just two days later, the USA bowled them out for 206 during a meagre chase of 232.

Thus, with the UAE and Jersey having contrasting fortunes of late, the former seem bound to come out on top in Windhoek and as can be understood by their odds as well of 2.59 and 1.5 respectively..

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

In 12 matches in Windhoek so far in the ongoing Qualifier Play-off, only three have been won by teams chasing a total. Therefore, both teams are likely to opt to bat first should they win the toss on Wednesday.

Weather Report

A clear morning in Windhoek is expected to give way to a sunny afternoon on Wednesday, with no rain or cloud cover forecast throughout the day as perworldweatheronline.The average temperature of 15°C in the morning would rise to 32°C in the afternoon, while winds would pick up slightly from 12 to 14 km/h even as humidity drops significantly from 37% to 16%.

Jersey News & Player List

Jersey squad:Charles Perchard ©, Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Elliot Miles, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens

Jersey Predicted Playing XI:

Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Asa Tribe All-rounder Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer Bowler Anthony Hawkins-Kay Bowler Jake Dunford Wicketkeeper and Batsman Charles Perchard Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler

Jersey Team Form

Jersey have lost four of their last five one day matches. In the Qualifier Play-off, they are currently raked fifth amongst six teams in the competition, with one win in four games and a shambolic net run rate of -0.712.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Matiullah Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Rameez Shahzad, Sanchit Sharma, Ansh Tandon

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Captain and All-rounder Aryan Lakra All-rounder Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Rameez Shahzad Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Asif Khan All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Matiullah Khan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The United Arab Emirates have won three of their last 5 ODIs, encountering two defeats in the process. They are presently second in the Qualifier Play-offs having won three of their four games so far and have earned a handsome net run rate of 0.241.

JER vs UAE Head to Head

Jersey has never played an official match against the United Arab Emirates, making Wednesday’s encounter the first-ever ODI between the two sides.

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates to have the highest opening partnership @1.85

After a long struggle, UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra have bounced back in style with the bat, putting together opening stands of 134 and 49 in their last two games respectively. Across its last five ODIs, the side averages an impressive 44.60 runs for the first wicket, further highlighting how lethal they have been in the opening stages of a game. Jersey, on the other hand, has struggled for stability at the top of the order, their highest partnership across the last five games of 36 being even lower than UAE’s average. The side’s average reads a disappointing 22.40 in the same timeframe, making United Arab Emirates the clear favourites despite being marked with equal odds of 1.85.

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Batters

Josh Lawrenson to be Jersey’s top batter

Josh Lawrenson made history for Jersey in Windhoek on Saturday by becoming their first ever ODI centurion, with a flamboyant 114 off just 105 deliveries against Papua New Guinea. The ton capped off an excellent run of form for the 20-year-old as his previous three scores for his country in one-days read 42, 66 and 52 respectively. Thus, with 230 runs in four ODIs across his career so far at an average of 57.50, the youngster is certainly in a purple patch of form and occupies the second spot in the highest run-getters of the tournament. No wonder then he is the clear favourite to excel with the willow for Jersey on Wednesday, as reflected in odds of

Asif Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Asif Khan has been a trailblazer for UAE in the middle-order ever since making his debut, tallying 653 runs in 20 ODIs at a brilliant average of 40.81. However, recently he has truly peaked, scoring both of his tons and one of his four half-centuries in his career so far across the last five ODIs itself. The streak started with an unbeaten 101 against Nepal inn Kirtipur, followed two games later with a brilliant 103 against the USA albeit in a losing cause. The 33-year-old nearly made it three centuries but eventually fell just four runs short in the side’s latest ODI against Namibia on Sunday. Presently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with an average of 50-plus, all eyes would once again be on the right-hand batter to steer his side to another win in Windhoek and grant the punters a payday.

Jersey vs United Arab Emirates Top Team Bowlers

Charles Perchard to be Jersey’s top bowler

Jersey skipper Charles Perchard has led the team from the front, making history already by becoming their first-ever captain in an official ODI. He has backed the trust placed in him with critical performances, emerging as the team’s joint highest wicket-taker at the ongoing Qualifier Play-offs, so far with seven in four games, alongside Benjamin Ward. Notably, Perchard has been way more efficient as well as consistent than the leg-spinner, averaging 21.71 compared to Ward’s 27.71 while also earning scalps in all four games as compared to two successful encounters for Ward. Perchard boasts a brilliant average of 13.83 in T20Is as well while also maitniang a sub-six economy, further highlighting his talent. The right-arm medium is bound to be the symbol of hope for his small nation once again whent hey take on the UAE on Wednesday.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan is the true face of development in associate cricket with the youngster breaking through the ranks at the ripe age of 16. The young-spinner has not stopped there, however, and has translated his brilliance into ODIs as well. The slow-left-arm orthodox has already racked up 23 wickets at a brilliant average of 18.60 and a stunning economy of 3.40 since his debut – all of those numbers the best by a UAE bowler since Khan’s debut. In the ongoing tournament as well, he is UAE’s second-highest wicket-taker with seven and the only bowler to come away with success in all four games. In fact, the teenager has gone wicketless in only three of his 14 ODIs so far and is on a five-match wicket-taking streak at the moment. Expect him to come up with fireworks once again on Wednesday and help punters realize great returns on their investment.