Namibia vs Canada Match Prediction CND 39 % Chance of Winning NAM 61 % Bet Now! Namibia have one last shot at keeping their hopes of playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup later in the year alive when they take on Canada in their last encounter of the Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek on Tuesday, beginning at 1 PM IST. Both sides are currently placed in the middle of the table and need to secure a win to scale up to the top two spots.

Namibia vs Canada Chance of Winning

A four-year-long struggle for an opportunity to play at the prestigious ODI World Cup has all boiled down to the final few rounds of the Qualifier Play-off for the Associate teams. While Namibia have won two and lost as many games in the tournament, Canada have played just three matches thus far and emerged victorious on two occasions. However, they perhaps face their steepest challenge in the tournament so far in Namibia, given the African side is the highest-ranked of the six participants. The side has shown tremendous potential with both bat and ball albeit results have not always gone their way but they are the favourites to overwhelm Canada in the key encounter, earning odds of 1.58 compared to 2.384 for Canada.

Namibia Implied Probability to win - 63.29%

Canada Implied Probability to win - 41.95%

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Namibia vs Canada Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Canada dominated the Challenge League to make their way into the Qualifier Play-offs, the quality of oppositions was barely up to scratch with the side just having to defeat the likes of Qatar, Singapore and Jersey. Namibia, on the other hand, nearly secured direct qualification to the final qualifying phase for the World Cup as they finished with 39 points in the CWC League 2, edged out by Nepal for the final qualification spot by just one point courtesy of a historic winning run for the Asians. Nevertheless, they defeated the likes of Scotland in the process and exhibited their potential when at the top of their game.

In the ongoing tournament, Namibia suffered a heavy defeat early on as they succumbed to 151 against the USA in the second innings to tally an 80-run loss. However, they have bounced back emphatically since as they recorded the highest-ever ODI score by an associate nation when they piled on 381/8 against Papua New Guinea on the back of a brilliant century by skipper Gerhard Erasmus. Their victory against Jersey was equally dominant as the side cruised home to the target of 214 with eight wickets and over hundred balls to spare. The African contingent nearly got home against the United Arab Emirates as well, only for some incredible death bowling to inflict them a 28-run loss.

Canada, on the other hand, kicked off with two sensational exhibitions of defending a target on batting pitches as they earned 31 and 26-run victories against Jersey and the USA respectively. However, even the North Americans could not match the UAE’s prowess as even their highest score in the tournament so far of 254 was not enough to keep the middle-easter nation at bay, as it registered a six-wicket win with an over to spare.

Canada have been overly reliant on their bowling against the big guns, only managing a score of 250-plus once in their last 50-over games. Led by skipper Erhasmus, Namibia boast a fearsome batting unit more than capable of dismantling Canada’s bowling, thus handing them a big advantage in the head-to-head clash. The North American side wold definitely need to produce something special to upset Namibia, as is reflected in their odds as well of 2.384 compared to their rivals’ 1.58.

Namibia vs Canada Match Toss Prediction

In the four matches that have taken place in Windhoek in the ongoing Qualifier Play-off, three have been won by teams defending a total. This includes CAN’s triumph over Papua New Guinea and Namibia’s thrashing of the USA. Therefore, both teams are likely to opt to bat first should they win the toss on Saturday.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast throughout Tuesday in Windhoek, Namibia as perworldweatheronline.The day will start off cooler with an average temperature of 15°C but both the heat and wind will pick up significantly throughout the day. While temperatures would rise to an average of 31°C, the winds are forecast to blow at an average of 18 km/h in the afternoon. The humidity would fall as well from around 43% in the morning to below 20% by noon.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Shaun Fouche, Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Mauritius Ngupita, Joshuan Julius

Namibia Predicted Playing XI:

Shaun Fouche All-rounder Niko Davin Batsman Michael van Lingen Batsman Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton All-rounder Zane Green Wicketkeeper and Batsman Pikky Ya France All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Karl Birkenstock All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia have won three of their last five ODIs, their latest result being a 28-run loss against the UAE. In the Qualifier Play-off, they are currently in the fourth position in the table with two wins and losses apiece and a net run rate of 0.198.

Canada News & Player List

Canada squad: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Aaron Johnson, Ammar Khalid, Nicholas Kirton, Parveen Kumar, Shreyas Movva, Kaleem Sana, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk)

Canada Predicted Playing XI:

Aaron Johnson Batsman Pargat Singh All-rounder Matthew Spoors Batsman Srimantha Wijeyeratne Wicket-keeper batsman Ravinderpal Singh Batsman Nicholas Kirton All-rounder Harsh Thaker All-rounder Saad Bin Zafar (c) All-rounder Nikhil Dutta Bowler Kaleem Sana Bowler Jeremy Gordon Bowler

Canada Team Form

Canada’s brilliant streak in the Challenge League came to an end in the Qualifier Play-off, the side having endured two losses in its five ODIs. The North American side lost its latest fixture to the UAE as well but sit an impressive third in the ongoing tournament, with two wins in three games with a net run rate of 0.345.

Namibia vs Canada Head to Head

Namibia and Canada have not faced each other so far in an ODI or T20I, making Tuesday’s encounter the first official meeting between both sides.

Namibia vs Canada Betting Odds

Canada to lose their first wicket for under 22.5 runs @1.91

In their last five ODIs, Canada’s opening stands have read 5, 0, 4, 22, and 4 runs respectively, with the first three coming in the ongoing Qualifier Playoffs. While both openers Aaron Johnson and Pargat Singh have managed runs on instances, neither has been consistent or worked well with the other. To add to their misery, Namibia has been highly efficient with the new ball, only allowing the opposition to go past 23 without losing a wicket once in the last five ODIs. The opponent’s average first-wicket partnership against Namibia in the same timeframe has been a paltry 14 runs, thus making this a safe bet for the punters, especially considering the lucrative odds of 1.91.

Namibia vs Canada Top Team Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter @ 3.4

Gerhard Erasmus is an out-and-out legend for Namibian cricket and his numbers clearly show why. The skipper has 1,579 runs from 44 ODIs at a brilliant average of 46.44. The 27-year-old recently scored his second century in the format as he struck a sensational 125 off just 113 balls against PNG to lead Namibia to the highest ODI total by an associate nation less than a week ago. The performance was followed by another match-winning 88* against Jersey, taking his total over the past 12 months to over 1,000 runs in ODIs at an average of 49.18. Therefore, Gerhard Erasmus an obvious choice for those who are betting on the best performer with the bat for Namibia in the upcoming ODI, boasting tremendous odds of 3.4.

Pargat Singh to be Canada’s top batter @ 3.84

After two disappointing performances to kick off his ODI career, Pargat Singh burst to life against the United Arab Emirates in the latest encounter, almost singlehandedly leading the team to a competitive total of 254. His 96-ball 102 was laced with 13 boundaries and two maximums, adding to the hype surrounding the 30-year-old batter from Punjab. Singh’s List-A record is impressive as well, with 402 runs from 14 games at an average of 28.71. Given the recent struggles of Aaron Johnson, Parat Singh is the outright favourite to be Canada’s best batter on Tuesday carrying lucrative odds of 3.84.

Namibia vs Canada Top Team Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann to be Namibia’s top bowler @ 3.6

The left-arm quick has already scalped eight wickets in four games for Namibia, the highest for the team in the tournament so far. His most impressive performance came for Jersey where he returned excellent figures of 3/24 after scalping three wickets against the United States of America as well. With 59 wickets to his name in 33 ODIs at an average of 22.23 and an economy of 4.76, including two five-wicket hauls, there is little doubt that the gun quick would be leading the charts for Namibia once again on Tuesday.

Saad Bin Zafar to be Canada’ top bowler @ 3.74

Canadian skipper Saad Bin Zafar has clearly taken a liking for one-day cricket as he has been brilliant in the three games in the tournament so far. The spinner kicked off his campaign with three wickets with Jersey, followed by another three-wicket devastating spell against the USA that triggered a match-changing collapse. He managed yet another wicket against the United Arab Emirates while ensuring he has a decent economy of 5.30. Zafar has not gone wicketless in his last eight seven 50-over games, tallying 19 wickets including a memorable 5/18 against Singapore. No wonder then, he is the favourite for the bookies for being Canada’s best bowler with odds of 3.74.