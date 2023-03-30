Namibia vs Jersey Match Prediction NAM 70 % Chance of Winning JER 30 % Bet Now! Namibia will square off against Jersey in match no. 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on March 30 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. With a World Cup spot at stake, both teams will give their best on Thursday when the fixture will start at 1 PM IST.

Namibia vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Namibia have a pretty superior batting lineup as compared to their counterparts with the inclusion of captain Gerhard Erasmus. Also, Namibia are placed 17th in the ICC ODI rankings while Jersey are yet to achieve ODI status in the global arena. Considering this bookmakers have backed Namibia to win the game with winning odds of 1.3 while Jersey have been marked with 3.5 winning odds.

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Namibia vs Jersey Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Namibia had a disappointing start to the tournament as they lost their first game against the United States of America by 80 runs. They first restricted the opposition to 231/9 as Ben Shikongo and Shaun Fouche picked three wickets each. Ruben Trumpelmann also chipped in with a couple of wickets in the fixture. However, they failed to chase the target posting only a total of 151 as no one except for Shaun Fouche who impressed with the willow.

In the second game against Papua New Guinea, the batting unit posted a massive total of 381/8 but still, the contest went down the wire. Bernard Scholtz picked three wickets for the side while Gerard Erasmus produced an all-rounder performance scoring a century with the bat while picking a couple of wickets in the second innings.

Jersey were up against Canada in their tournament opener and bowled n the first innings. Charles Perchard picked three wickets while Julius Sumerauer contributed with two wickets. The opposition posted a total of 238/8 and the target was not a tough one for Jersey. However, they were skittled out for 207 despite half-centuries from Nick Greenwood and Josh Lawrenson. The duo lacked support from the other end but they would want the scenario to change in the match against Namibia.

Namibia vs Jersey Match Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to field first on three occasions while they opted to bat first out of the last four matches played on the venue. However, the results were in contrast to the teams’ choices with teams batting first winning three games. Also, the surface has favoured the side batting first in the 12 ODIs. Seven fixtures were won by the batting sides while the chasing team won the battle on four occasions.

Weather Report

According to the worldweatheronline.com, there are no chances of rain interference and so both teams will have to sweat it out for a complete 100 overs. Also, the playing conditions are going to be warm with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees celsius and suffering a fall as the evening progresses. Thus, the spectators would be able to see a full-length contest between the two teams.

Namibia Player List

Namibia squad: Shaun Fouche, Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Michau du Preez, Mauritius Ngupita, Joshuan Julius

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Fouche All-rounder Niko Davin Batsman Michael van Lingen Batsman Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton All-rounder Zane Green Wicketkeeper and Batsman Pikky Ya France All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Karl Birkenstock All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

In their last five matches, Namibia have won two ODIs against UAE and PNG while lost three matches. Although the results don’t show an impressive run, Namibia will have to face a weak side in the match so they can initiate a winning streak with the result.

Jersey Player List

Jersey squad:Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Asa Tribe All-rounder Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer Bowler Anthony Hawkins-Kay Bowler Jake Dunford Wicketkeeper and Batsman Charles Perchard Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler

Jersey Team Form

Jersey have won three of their last five matches, but the team will have to uplift themselves as they will take on tough oppositions in the tournament. They beat Bermuda, Hong Kong, and Italy while suffering a defeat against Kenya and Canada.

NAM vs JER Head to Head

The two teams have not played an official ODI match in the past.

NAM vs JER Betting Odds

Namibia to win

Namibia are coming into the contest after registering a win over PNG in a high-scoring thriller and so they will be riding high on confidence. With a high possibility of Namibia batters dominating Jersey bowlers, the team is likely to win the contest.

NAM vs JER Top Team Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s top batter

The Namibian skipper is the most consistent batter from the team amassing 1461 runs from 37 ODI innings with an average of 44.27 including two centuries. Also, he played a knock of 125 runs against Papua New Guinea in the last match and so his form also makes Erasmus to be a strong contender to be the top team.

Nick Greenwood to be Jersey’s top batter

Greenwood was impressive in the team’s opening fixture with a knock of 59 runs. Also has scored 868 runs from 16 List A innings with an average of 54.25 including three centuries. The team will bank on him to emerge as the top batter for his team and play a crucial role with the willow.

NAM vs JER Top Team Bowlers

Ben Shikongo to be Namibia’s top bowler

Shikongo was impressive in Namibia’s first game taking three wickets for 59 runs in his spell. In the second game, he picked a single wicket from five overs. Overall, the right-arm pacer has 12 wickets from 11 innings and plays a crucial role for the side. Thus, Shikongo is likely to be the team’s top bowler in the fixture.

Charles Perchardto be Jersey’s top bowler

Charles Perchard was the highest wicket-taker for the team with three scalps in their previous encounter against Canada. Also, he has picked 17 List A wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 4.19 and a strike rate of 26.88.