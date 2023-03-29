NAM (Namibia) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea) Match Prediction PNG 30 % Chance of Winning NAM 70 % Bet Now! Following their surprise defeat at the hands of the United States of America, Namibia will have a chance to redeem themselves and get their campaign of making the World Cup going. Their will go up another team who suffer a defeat in their opening game of the tournament in the form of Papua New Guinea. The match is scheduled to start at 1PM IST (March 29) at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. A win for either side will see them have a chance of making it into the qualifying round while the loser will be virtually out of contention.

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Chance of Winning

Having been handed the favorites tag by the bookmakers against United States, Namibia will start this game as the favorite again. This time, however, the odds are very much in their favour. According to the odds handed to them by Melbet, Namibia have implied odds of 71.84% to come out on top in this must win contest. PNG, on the other hand, have their work cut out for them according to the oddsmakers. With odds of 2.984, the implied odds for PNG to come out on top in the game sit at a lowly 33.51%.

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Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Having played just four games in 2019, Namibia have made huge strides in the international cricket. Their win against Asian Champions Sri Lanka in the World Cup, albeit in the shorter format, spoke volumes of how far they have come. Even in the longer limited overs format, they currently have a 50% win rate in the ongoing decade and things look very bright for the African side. In Michael van Lingen and Lo-handre Louwrens, Namibia have a couple of batters who could give most sides a run of their money on their day while Ruben Trumpelmann and Tangeni Lungameni have been bowling as well as any bowler in associate cricket right now.

For a country that is still trying to find its feet in international cricket, PNG have shown glimpses of what they are capable of achieving from time to time. The problem is that they still lack the consistency that is all too important in cricket. Their squad is a good mix of experience and youth with some players having played over 50 ODI matches with three centurians in their squad as well. They will need to dig deep against th old enemy if they harbour any hopes of making it to qualifiers for the World Cup slated to take place later on this year.

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Match Toss Prediction

In the only game played at the United Cricket Club Ground in the tournament so far, Canada won the game after losing the toss and having to bat first. Not just at the United Cricket Club ground but even at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, the team that has won the toss has opted to chase and fallen short at every occasion. In all probability the team winning the toss might opt to chase but don’t be surprised if teams catch on to the ongoing trend and change things up.

Weather Report

According Accuweather, there is no chance of rain playing spoilsport in the contest and a full game can be expected. The temperature during the day will peak at 31-degree celsius but towards the end of the day, players will enjoy great conditions for playing cricket.

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Niko Davin, Shaun Fouche, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Joshuan Julius, Mauritius Ngupita

Namibia Predicted Playing XI

Niko Davin Batsman Shaun Fouche All-rounder Michael van Lingen Batsman Gerhard Erasmus (C) Batsman Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batsman Zane Green (WK) Batsman Michau du Preez Batsman Pikky Ya France Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia’s form going into this game is a concern for their fans as the team has managed to win just one of their last six games. The loss against USA was one that would have hurt the players and they will be itching to set things right against PNG.

Papua New Guinea Squad

Assad Vala (c), Hila Vare (wk), Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua, Hiri Hiri, Kabua Morea, John Kariko, Alei Nao

Papua New Guinea Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batsman Kiplin Doriga Batsman Sese Bau Batsman Assad Vala (C) All-rounder Charles Amini All-rounder Norman Vanua Batsman Gaudi Toka Batsman Chad Soper All-rounder Semo Kamea Bowler Hila Vare (WK) Batsman Riley Hekure Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Much like Namibia, PNG are in the midst of a rut. Not only have they lost four of the last five games they have played, the only win they had was against the UAE - the same opponent they lost to in the opening game of the tournament. Now going up against a side they have never beaten, things do not appear to be getting better any time soon for them.

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head

If you are a Papua New Guinea fan, I suggest you skip this section because nothing good is going to come out of it. The two teams have played each other six times in ODI cricket and every single time it has been the Africans who have come out on top.

Matches played - 6

Namibia - 6

Papua New Guinea - 0

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Betting Odds

Namibia to win

Having never lost a game against PNG, there is very little chance of that changing at the United Cricket Club. Namibia have a better roster of players in their side - both batting and bowling - and their superiority will show at crucial moments in the game. 1.392 are the lowest odds that have been offered pre match in the tournament so far and that too against a team that is on a losing streak.

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmusto be Namibia’s top batter

Ahead of the tournament, Erasmus had played two 40+ knocks in six innings. Against USA he got off to a good start scoring 22 off 41 before Nisarg Patel got the better of him. He has come good for his side in the past and is the best bet to come good again in this game.

Assad Vala to be Papua New Guinea’s top batter

Assad Vala has the most runs by a PNG batsman in ODI cricket right now and he is over 500 runs clear of the next man up. That should give you and idea of how dominant he is in a side that has not always made the best impression in world cricket. He averages almost 30 runs in ODI cricket and is legitimately the only name that you can take seriously while discussing the top batters for PNG.

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Top Team Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmannto be Namibia’s top bowler

Ruben Trumpelmann came into the tournament in a rich vein of form having claimed 15 wickets in just six innings. He has excelled at providing early breakthroughs for his side. While he was not able to do the same against USA in the first game of the tournament, he did come back later to claim two scalps.

Chad Soperto be Papua New Guinea’s top bowler

Apart from the century opening partnership against UAE, there was one realt bright spot for PNG in the game - Chad Soper. The right arm medium pacer ran through the UAE top order and brought them to just 51/4 before Waseem and Khan scored 90+ scores to take the game away. He can be more than a handful against Namibia as well.