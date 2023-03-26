Namibia vs United States of America Match Prediction NAM 70 % Chance of Winning USA 30 % Bet Now! Namibia will lock horns with the United States of America in the first match of the ICC Cricket at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek in World Cup qualifier play-offs on March 26 with an aim to start the tournament on a winning note. USA have a chance to keep themselves alive in the race to qualify and so they will be aiming for a victory when the game starts at 1 PM IST.

Namibia vs United States Chance of Winning

Namibia have a quality batting lineup and Gerard Erasmus makes them superior as compared to the opposition’s bowling unit. Considering their superiority against Namibia, bookmakers have favoured Namibia with winning odds of 1.60 while USA are attributed winning odds of 2.30.

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Namibia vs United States of America Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Namibia are coming into the contest registering only one win from their last five matches. They restricted the UAE to 166/9 and scripted a successful chase in 28.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, and Gerhard Erasmus picked a couple of wickets each in the match while most of the bowlers picked a single wicket each. Michael van Lingen continued his superb touch played a knock of unbeaten 71 runs in the game and ensured a successful chase in 28.2 overs. Also, he played with a brilliant strike rate of 133.96 during his match-winning knock.

Michael van Lingen and Lo-handre Louwrens are the in-form batters for the side. Ruben Trumpelmann and Tangeni Lungameni have been bowling brilliantly and with their recent form, they can trouble the opposition batters once again.

United States of America played their last ODI in November 2022 against Namibia and suffered a defeat by six wickets. Gajanand Singh scored 36 runs in the fixture while Ian Holland played a knock of 40 runs. The team posted a total of 211/7 in the first innings while the opposition chased the target in 44.4 overs. Holland and Jessy Singh continued their form with the ball in the fixture taking two and one wickets respectively. Both of them have been brilliant with the ball recently and the USA would rely on both of them to provide some crucial breakthroughs for the team against Namibia.

Namibia vs United States of America Match Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have favoured fielding first in the last five matches played on Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. They chose to chase on three occasions while opted to bat first on a couple of occasions. Also, the results tilt the balance in the favour of the fielding side as they have emerged winners on three occasions. Considering all this, the teams winning the coin toss are likely to field first on the venue.

Weather Report

According to the information given by Weather.com, the chances of rain interfering the contest are around 2-3 % throughout the contest. The humidity on the venue will be around 51% in the afternoon and that might assist the pace bowlers to some extent. The temperature during the day will be around 31-degree celsius and it will fall to 12 degrees celsius as the game progresses.

Namibia Player List

Namibia squad:Gerhard Erasmus (c), Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Shaun Fouche, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Zane Green, Helao Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo, Joshuan Julius, Mauritius Ngupita

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Fouché All-rounder Karl Birkenstock All-rounder Michael van Lingen Batsman Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton All-rounder Joshuan Julius Batsman Pikky Ya France All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia are going through a poor run of form currently as they have managed to win just a single fixture from the last five matches. Their solitary victory came against UAE and they would like to continue the winning streak with a win.

United States of America Player List

United States of America squad: Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Ian Holland All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Batsman and Wicketkeeper Nisarg Patel Bowler Jessy Singh Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

United States of America Team Form

USA have won three games out of their last five and so their form is one of the positives, the team will take with them into the contest. However, the side also lost two matches and both of the defeats came against Namibia.

Namibia vs United States of America Head to Head

Both of the teams have met each other on six occasions in the past. Namibia have dominated the proceedings winning four matches while their opponents have managed to win just two games.

Matches played - 6

Namibia - 4

United States of America - 2

Namibia vs United States of America Betting Odds

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eatonto score under 17.5 runs @1.87

Loftie-Eaton has been poor with the willow in his hand so far scoring under 17 runs in each of the last five games. He has registered scores of 8, 0, 15, 6, 0, and 5. The disappointing form of the all-rounder indicates that he is likely to score in single digits once again and so we predict him to end up scoring fewer runs than the mentioned mark.

Namibia vs United States of America Top Team Batsmen

Gerhard Erasmusto be Namibia’s top batter @3.3

Erasmus has played two 40+ knocks in the last six innings and also his record against the USA both raise the chances of the batter playing a superb knock against the opposition. He has scored 202 runs from six matches with an average of 33.66 including a half-century. These stats increase the probability of him being the top batter for Namiobia in the match.

Aaron Jones to be United States of America's top batter @3.9

Aaron Jones has two 30+ scores in the last four matches to his name. The batter has piled up 144 runs from six innings against Namibia and his career average of 40.26 makes him the candidate to be the top batter for the team.

Namibia vs United States of America Top Team Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmannto be Namibia’s top bowler @3.54

Trumpelmann has been in red hot form with the ball in his hand. He has scalped 15 wickets from six innings and often provides breakthroughs for the side in the opening spell. He has picked six wickets from four innings with an economy of 4.03 and a bowling average of 20.16.

Nisarg Patelto be United States of America’s top bowler @7.4

Nisarg Patel has been consistently taking wickets for the team and has scalped five batters in the last four matches. Also, he has taken six wickets form five innings with an economy of 5.47 against Namibia and so he is likely to become a top bowler for the team in the fixture.