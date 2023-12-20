NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction
NEW
87%
Chance of Winning
BANG
13%
Odi
Saxton Oval
Facts:
- Shoriful Islam has 47 wickets in 31 games and has been one of the most impactful pacers in Bangladesh.
- Adam Milne has 56 wickets in 47 games which have come at an average of 34.55.
- In 23 matches, Rachin Ravindra has already amassed 767 ODI runs at an average of 42.61 with a mind-boggling average of 107.42.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
New Zealand are consistent extraordinaire. Despite losing many players to injuries and thus underperforming in the middle part of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand managed to sneak through to secure a place in the semi-final. New Zealand have been very dominant at home as well, which makes them such a unit that teams would look forward to building their niche.
On the other hand, Bangladesh have been pretty lackadaisical. If the administrative challenges and the senior players fighting amongst themselves are not enough, the juniors have turned out to be home-track bullies with little to no performance to suggest. That has led to a complete annihilation of sorts in away games, and the first ODI was a live example of the same.
NZ’s chance of winning is 87%
BAN’s chance of winning is 13%
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
For the kind of form Rachin Ravindra was in, it is very difficult to bet against him. In the World Cup, he was the single-biggest positive for New Zealand and one can be very sure that he is going to deliver once again for New Zealand. Furthermore, Adam Milne has been extremely magnanimous with the ball in his hand and you can count on him to deliver for the side.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The Saxton Oval in Nelson has hosted 11 ODI matches to date in which the batting first team have won three matches, with the chasing side accounting for seven wins. The average first innings score comes down to 284/8 but the winning score is 300/7. That means batters really need to deliver here in order to win the encounter.
Weather Report
The weather in Nelson is deemed as sunny and pleasant by accuweather.com, with a zero percent chance of thunderstorms. There is only a 2% cloud cover with a humidity of 52% during the match. It will be extremely supportive for batting too.
New Zealand Player List
Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Finn Allen, Ben Sears
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Milne
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand are coming into the second ODI on the back of a win in the last game. Before this the last time they played an ODI was a month ago when they lost to India in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Litton Das
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Afif Hossain
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Currently, Bangladesh are going through one of the worst periods in their ODI journey, having lost eight of the last ten encounters. The two wins came against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but they lost to teams like the Netherlands too. So you could figure out their future and what does it entail in the upcoming games.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head
New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other a staggering 43 times in the ODI format, and the former have come out victorious in 32 games. That is a win rate of 76.78%. In 17 matches at home, New Zealand have never lost a game to Bangladesh, which tells you why it is so important to be at ease with things.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
New Zealand to score above 65.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
The duo of Will Young and Rachin Ravindra average above 50 and with a strike rate above 100 in the powerpaly. The duo knows how to maximize advantage early in the innings, which was visible in the way Young took on Bangladesh pacers in the first ODI in Dunedin. Hence, be sure that they are going to push the button in the right direction and help New Zealand score above the required mark to satisfy the bet.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Odi
Saxton Oval, Nelson
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters
Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)
In 23 matches, Rachin Ravindra has already amassed 767 ODI runs at an average of 42.61 with a mind-boggling average of 107.42. With three centuries and as many half-centuries along the way, Ravindra has proven that there is nothing like a good opener taking the bowlers head-on. Bangladesh will be very wary of that.
Anamul Haque to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)
Anamul Haque has scored 1301 runs in the ODI format of the game, at an average of 30.25. In the process, he has managed to accumulate three centuries and five half-centuries, which is understandable from the impact he has managed over the years. While his strike rate of 74.72 is a problem, he manages to score runs - which is the most important factor of all.
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers
Adam Milne to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Adam Milne’s pace has been his biggest strength, which is understandable from his 56 wickets in 47 games which have come at an average of 34.55. Milne has an economy rate of 5.37, and to put that in perspective, he has a strike rate of 38.5. Going by such numbers, it is very understandable that Milne will have a good game against Bangladesh.
Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shoriful Islam has 47 wickets in 31 games and has been one of the most impactful pacers in Bangladesh. Since making his debut, he played a very crucial role. While one could say that Bangladesh didn’t perform according to the expectations in the World Cup, he was one of the silver linings. Trust him to do well for Bangladesh and help us win decent bucks from the betting market.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
NZ to win @ 1.228 (Parimatch)
BAN to win @ 4 (Parimatch)
Parimatch