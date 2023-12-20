NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction NEW 87 % Chance of Winning BANG 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.228 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After winning the rain-affected first ODI by 44 runs, New Zealand will be aiming to seal the series against Bangladesh by winning the second One-day international, set to be played at the Saxton Oval in Nelson, on December 20, 2023 (Wednesday), at 3:30 AM IST. Led by Tom Latham, New Zealand know things are very much in favour of them, and if they can keep their composure, it will be really difficult for the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side to break free.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

New Zealand are consistent extraordinaire. Despite losing many players to injuries and thus underperforming in the middle part of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand managed to sneak through to secure a place in the semi-final. New Zealand have been very dominant at home as well, which makes them such a unit that teams would look forward to building their niche.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been pretty lackadaisical. If the administrative challenges and the senior players fighting amongst themselves are not enough, the juniors have turned out to be home-track bullies with little to no performance to suggest. That has led to a complete annihilation of sorts in away games, and the first ODI was a live example of the same.

NZ’s chance of winning is 87%

BAN’s chance of winning is 13%

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

For the kind of form Rachin Ravindra was in, it is very difficult to bet against him. In the World Cup, he was the single-biggest positive for New Zealand and one can be very sure that he is going to deliver once again for New Zealand. Furthermore, Adam Milne has been extremely magnanimous with the ball in his hand and you can count on him to deliver for the side.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Saxton Oval in Nelson has hosted 11 ODI matches to date in which the batting first team have won three matches, with the chasing side accounting for seven wins. The average first innings score comes down to 284/8 but the winning score is 300/7. That means batters really need to deliver here in order to win the encounter.

Weather Report

The weather in Nelson is deemed as sunny and pleasant by accuweather.com, with a zero percent chance of thunderstorms. There is only a 2% cloud cover with a humidity of 52% during the match. It will be extremely supportive for batting too.

New Zealand Player List

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Finn Allen, Ben Sears

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Tom Latham Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Adam Milne All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler William ORourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are coming into the second ODI on the back of a win in the last game. Before this the last time they played an ODI was a month ago when they lost to India in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Litton Das Batter Anamul Haque Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Currently, Bangladesh are going through one of the worst periods in their ODI journey, having lost eight of the last ten encounters. The two wins came against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but they lost to teams like the Netherlands too. So you could figure out their future and what does it entail in the upcoming games.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other a staggering 43 times in the ODI format, and the former have come out victorious in 32 games. That is a win rate of 76.78%. In 17 matches at home, New Zealand have never lost a game to Bangladesh, which tells you why it is so important to be at ease with things.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

New Zealand to score above 65.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

The duo of Will Young and Rachin Ravindra average above 50 and with a strike rate above 100 in the powerpaly. The duo knows how to maximize advantage early in the innings, which was visible in the way Young took on Bangladesh pacers in the first ODI in Dunedin. Hence, be sure that they are going to push the button in the right direction and help New Zealand score above the required mark to satisfy the bet.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Odi Saxton Oval, Nelson New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.228 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 13.00 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

In 23 matches, Rachin Ravindra has already amassed 767 ODI runs at an average of 42.61 with a mind-boggling average of 107.42. With three centuries and as many half-centuries along the way, Ravindra has proven that there is nothing like a good opener taking the bowlers head-on. Bangladesh will be very wary of that.

Anamul Haque to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anamul Haque has scored 1301 runs in the ODI format of the game, at an average of 30.25. In the process, he has managed to accumulate three centuries and five half-centuries, which is understandable from the impact he has managed over the years. While his strike rate of 74.72 is a problem, he manages to score runs - which is the most important factor of all.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Adam Milne to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Adam Milne’s pace has been his biggest strength, which is understandable from his 56 wickets in 47 games which have come at an average of 34.55. Milne has an economy rate of 5.37, and to put that in perspective, he has a strike rate of 38.5. Going by such numbers, it is very understandable that Milne will have a good game against Bangladesh.

Shoriful Islam to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shoriful Islam has 47 wickets in 31 games and has been one of the most impactful pacers in Bangladesh. Since making his debut, he played a very crucial role. While one could say that Bangladesh didn’t perform according to the expectations in the World Cup, he was one of the silver linings. Trust him to do well for Bangladesh and help us win decent bucks from the betting market.