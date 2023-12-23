NEW (New Zealand) vs BANG (Bangladesh) Match Prediction NEW 88 % Chance of Winning BANG 12 % Place a bet Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.307 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New Zealand have already bagged the ODI series 2-0, but they will be looking to complete a series whitewash when they take on Bangladesh at McLean Park, Napier, on December 23, 2023 (Saturday), 3:30 AM IST. Bangladesh put up a very good fight in the second ODI thanks to Soumya Sarkar’s outrageous knock, but that was not going to be enough as New Zealand ended up winning the game by a massive margin of seven wickets.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

When it comes to dominating cricket matches at home, New Zealand are the only other team apart from India who come close to being equal. The Tom Latham-led side currently lack a lot of superstar players, but such has been the force and rise of their newbies that Bangladesh can already pack their bags and go home.

Bangladesh would be counting on the performance of senior batter Soumya Sarkar, whose uncanny ability to take the bowlers head-on was on show at the Saxton Oval. As we head to Napier, where scoring runs has been an easier proposition, one can be sure that Bangladesh will do better. But do they have it in them to beat New Zealand at home? I don’t think so.

NZ’s chance of winning is 88%

BAN’s chance of winning is 12%

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

I am banking on Will Young to deliver once again for New Zealand, for the batter has an incredible ability to change the narrative with his free-flowing strokes. Soumya Sarkar has done well in the second game and would like to carry the same momentum for Bangladesh to finish on a high note. Tom Latham has always been a consistent performer and the dud of the World Cup is now past him.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The McLean Park in Napier has hosted 44 games in which the chasing side have won 24 games. The venue hasn’t hosted a lot of ODI matches lately, but overall the first innings average score at the venue is 247. The average first innings winning score has been 299/6, which justifies that teams need to be at the top of their game to win while batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Napier is perfectly fine for a game of cricket and accuwearther.com predicts it to be sunny and pleasant with a zero percent chance of thunderstorms. There is only a 2% cloud cover with a humidity of 58% during the match.

New Zealand Player List

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Finn Allen, Ben Sears

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Tom Latham Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Adam Milne All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler William ORourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are coming into the third ODI on the back of a win in the last two games and sealing the series 2-0 already. They have a very settled squad, led by Tom Latham, with all batters ensuring how to take down the opposition with ease.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Litton Das Batter Anamul Haque Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Afif Hossain Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

One could never understand Bangladesh, could they? Having lost nine of the last ten encounters, they are now in the midst of a terrible phase from which recovering seems easier said than done. There is hardly any hope of making sure that Bangladesh could beat New Zealand in the next game.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have played each other a staggering 44 times in the ODI format, and the former have come out victorious in 33 games. That is a win rate of 78%. In 18 matches at home, New Zealand have never lost a game to Bangladesh. This is called dominance.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

New Zealand to score above 68.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

What Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have gone on to achieve in the last few months have been extraordinary. The duo individually average over 50 and strike at a rate of more than 100. Such has been the dominance that they have exerted that since June 2022, whenever the duo batted together, they have scored over 60 runs in the powerplay overs. So believe them to take the high road and score a ton of runs.

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New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

In 23 matches, Rachin Ravindra has already amassed 812 ODI runs at an average of 42.74 with a mind-boggling strike rate of 107.42. With three centuries and as many half-centuries along the way, Ravindra has been a prudent performer. He proved that with a stoic 45 in the last game, and if the run goes on like that, Bangladesh can already be in more misery.

Soumya Sarkar to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

It is very difficult to ignore Soumya Sarkar at the moment. With 1937 runs at an average of 33.4, he has been one of the best players in the Bangladesh squad. His 169 off 151 balls at the Saxton Oval will be remembered for a long time. While Bangladesh have the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Anamul Haque, at this point, we can focus solely on Sarkar.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jacob Duffy has already had a fantastic initiation to international cricket, having grabbed 11 wickets in five matches. He has an average of 26.73 and an economy rate of 6.89 - which justifies that Duffy is the man for big occasion. In the Nelson ODI, he was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name. So be sure that we are in for a good performance from him.

Hasan Mahmud to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hasan Mahmud has been an exceptional performer, understandable from the fact that he has a bowling average of 32.1. An economy rate of 6.04 is a testament to his ability in the format. So don’t doubt what he brings to the table and instead focus on the positive, for the fact that Hasan Mahmud has the ability to be Bangladesh’s best bowler in Napier.