New Zealand vs India Match Prediction

The first ODI match will take place on January 18, 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. New Zealand is prepared for the tour of India. India is currently ranked fourth after defeating Sri Lanka, while New Zealand is currently ranked first in the ICC ODI rankings. Given that both teams won their respective previous ODI series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, we anticipate an intense battle for all cricket fans. The team's ability to build winning momentum prior to the league stage of the One Day World Cup, which is just 10 months away, will depend on how well they perform in this series.

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New Zealand vs India Chance of Winning

New Zealand, the No. 1 ODI team in the world, most recently played Pakistan in an ODI series and won it by thrashing them at home. When playing India at home, New Zealand might use the same strategy in an effort to win the series. Kane Williamson won't be leading New Zealand in this series, so Tom Latham will take the helm. It will be fascinating to see how Tom Latham guides New Zealand to victory in the upcoming ODI series against India.

The ODI series India just won against Sri Lanka in their own backyard is another example of this. As India has the advantage of playing at home and both teams have players of the highest calibre, we are picking them to win the first ODI match despite their equal competitiveness and well-known World class status.

Our Prediction

The New Zealand squad can compete well against the series' hosts even without Tim Southee and Kane Williamson. It will be difficult for New Zealand to win the first ODI match, though, because Indian players like Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj are on their team. Although New Zealand is anticipated to compete fiercely against the hosts, it won't be enough to win the game.

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New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and India each triumphed in their previous ODI series. Due to the fact that both teams want to be at the top of their game before the One Day World Cup, this three-match ODI series will feature a number of intriguing events. The first game will be the one where both teams hope to build momentum, and India has a better chance of triumphing in the subsequent match.

Virat Kohli has played 3 ODI matches this year so far against Sri Lanka. He has scored 283 runs in just three innings, a fantastic average of 141.50, making him the highest run scorer for India in the ODI. He is our best candidate to be the Indian player who scored the most runs in the opening ODI. The highest wicket-taker for India is Mohammad Siraj, who has so far picked off 9 opponents for the Indian team in ODI matches.

With 153 runs, Devon Conway was second among New Zealand's scorers in the ODI series against Pakistan. He is anticipated to score the most runs for New Zealand in both the current game and the entire series. We are supporting Lockie Ferguson as New Zealand's leading wicket-taker after he took three wickets against Pakistan in the last three ODI games.

As a result of his 141.50 average against Sri Lanka in the previous ODI series, Virat Kohli is our Man of the Match.

New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

We anticipate a top-notch playing surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Since the pitch tends to slow down later in the game, we also anticipate that spinners will have a say in the game as the first ODI progresses.

For batsmen to play their strokes freely during the game, Hyderabad's track can be excellent.

There are typically 276 runs scored in the first inning. On this surface, the team that wins the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The first ODI match is scheduled to take place on a day that is predicted to be extremely warm in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. On January 18, 2023, the temperature will be between 31 and 33 degrees, but it will drop in the evening. On the days of the matches, there won't be any chances of precipitation and the wind will blow at about 26 mph. Throughout the entire game, the air quality won't change.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand Squad - Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham ©.

New Zealand predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tom Latham Captain Finn Allen Wicket Keeper Henry Nicholls Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Michael Bracewell Batting All-rounder Glenn Phillips Batsman Mitchell Santner Bowling All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Batsman Lockie Ferguson Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand's front-running captain against India will be Tom Latham. Out of the last 3 ODIs they've played, New Zealand has triumphed in its last 2 games. Devon Conway has scored numerous runs for New Zealand and is currently the second-highest run-scorer for the country in 2023.

The bowling staff has undergone changes, and Lockie Ferguson will now serve as the team's head bowler for this ODI series since Tim Southee is no longer a member of the squad.

India Player List

India squad - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma Captain KL Rahul Wicket Keeper Virat Kohli Batsman Mohammed Shami Bowler Shreyas Iyer Batsman Hardik Pandya Bowling All-rounder Axar Patel Bowling All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Shubman Gill Batsman Umran Malik Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India has participated in three ODIs this year and hasn't suffered a defeat in an ODI since 2023. The team will aim to win the upcoming home series under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand vs India Head to Head

New Zealand and India have played 113 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played - 113 Matches

New Zealand Win - 50 Matches

India Win - 55 Matches

No Result - 7 Match

Tied - 1 Match

New Zealand vs India Betting Odds

Due to their desire to avenge their loss in the first game, both teams are anticipated to come out firing in this one. It’s worth waiting to see who comes out as a winner.

India is favoured in the betting odds after considering the team's performance and potential outcomes. The likelihood of New Zealand winning is 2.825, while the likelihood of India winning is 1.43. These odds were determined by taking into account the team's performance in prior games, player records, the playing surface, and other variables.

New Zealand vs India Top Team Batsmen

This year, Team New Zealand's ODI player Devon Conway has excelled beyond all expectations. In the previous ODI series against Pakistan, he was in excellent shape. In the most recent ODI series, he scored 153 runs with an above-average average of 50. From the New Zealand team, Devon Conway is a sure thing.

The most recent ODI series India played against Sri Lanka, which they won 3-0, was their best effort to date. Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer with 283 runs for India in that series. In this game, we anticipate that he will score a few runs and play some excellent shots.

In the upcoming game against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma will be seen scoring runs.

New Zealand vs India Top Team Bowlers

Mohammad Siraj has demonstrated that he possesses the ability to select wickets and restrain scorers. A pair of wickets or more could be taken by him for Team India in the first ODI.

Once more representing India, Kuldeep Yadav is seen employing his abilities to favour his team. He is seen selecting some significant wickets for India.

Lockie Ferguson, the reigning pace king of New Zealand, performed admirably against Pakistan. He may once more demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the world's fastest and most deadly bowlers.