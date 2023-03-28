New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Prediction NZ 70 % Chance of Winning LKA 30 % Bet Now! New Zealand and Sri Lanka is all set to lock horns against each other in the 2nd ODI match of the series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday. Sri Lanka is getting thrashed by Kiwis in this tour. The hosts were dominant in the test series and eliminated them from the WTC final. New Zealand also crushed them in the 1st ODI game of the series by a big margin of 198 runs. All the batters of New Zealand contributed to scoring runs in the first innings as they posted a target of 275 runs for Sri Lanka. Finn Allen scored 51 runs after his opening partner got out at just 14 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra also made an impact in the first innings by scoring 47 and 49 runs respectively. New Zealand was bundled up in 49.3 overs at 274 runs. Chasing 275 against New Zealand at home was not at all easy for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka however made things easy for New Zealand in the second innings by giving away free wickets. They were down by 5 wickets at just 31 runs in 9.3 overs. With Henry Shipley on a roll in the second innings, no batsman in the Sri Lankan panel survived on the crease for long enough. Sri Lanka lost their remaining 5 wickets for just 76 runs and lost the game as New Zealand dismantled them one by one. Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell were the picks of the New Zealand bowlers as Shipley claimed figures of 5/31 and Mitchell of 2/12. After this deflating loss, Sri Lanka hopes for direct qualification to the World Cup this year depending on the outcome of this series.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

A 198-run victory will put New Zealand in charge of the second ODI match of the series. New Zealand is currently in the 3rd position of the ICC rankings in the ODI format. This series might boost their points in the rankings and can push them to the 2nd rank.

Sri Lanka on the other hand is currently in the 8th spot of the ICC rankings. A performance like the first ODI match will surely decrease the chances of them qualifying in the World Cup directly.

New Zealand hasn’t lost a single game in the entire tour as of now. Hence we are going with New Zealand to win the forthcoming fixture against Sri Lanka.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The team batting 1st on the Hagley Oval surface will always be a massive advantage for any team. New Zealand's batting 1st in the last game enabled them to put a decent score of 274 runs on the board.

First innings score if New Zealand bats first will be above 310 runs.

First innings score if Sri Lanka bats first will be around 280-290 runs.

Finn Allen is the host most standout wicket-taker this year.

Captain Dasun Shanaka is due a huge knock and we are backing him to get one in the 2nd ODI.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is similar for both batsmen and bowlers as per the experts but cricket is a game full of surprises and anything can happen in a match. The deck provides good speed and bounce throughout the match.

Once a batsman is set up, it is very difficult to break a partnership on this pitch. The average first innings score is above 280 which is a decent score for the team to bat first. The weather will be cool for most of the match, under 25 degrees.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny day at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch in the 2nd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka ©.

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI

Player Name Role Dasun Shanaka Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Nuwanidu Fernando Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Charith Asalanka Batting All-rounder Angelo Mathews Batsman Wanindu Hasaranga Bowling All-rounder Chamika Karunarante Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka could not have got off to a worse start to this series after getting thumped by the hosts. The Sri Lankan batters struggled to score double-digit numbers in the second innings. They will have to improve and improve quickly as the One Day World Cup is just around the corner.

The bowling line-up got wickets in the first innings but they still couldn’t stop the hosts from scoring a decent score in the first innings.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Latham Captain Finn Allen Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young Batsman Daryl Mitchell Bowling All-rounder Rachin Ravindra Bowling All-rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Glenn Phillips WicketKeeper Blair Tickner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand is on track to win its 2nd ODI series of the year. The hosts were dominant against the Sri Lankan side in the 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. New Zealand will want their openers Finn Allen and Chad Bowes to get a few runs and improve their form ahead of the World Cup later this year. New Zealand has been quite good with the ball with Henry Shipley and Ish Sodhi standing out.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and New Zealand have played 100 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played- 100 Matches

Sri Lanka Win- 41 Matches

New Zealand Win- 50 Matches

No Result- 8 Match

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand will be eager to get their second series win of the calendar year after the dominant display in the first ODI. Sri Lanka will want to put in a better display and give the hosts a little bit of a fight come the 2nd ODI.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds highly favour New Zealand. The odds that Sri Lanka has are 2.65 while the odds in favour of New Zealand are 1.48.

New Zealand Betting odds: 1.48

Sri Lanka Betting odds: 2.65

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Finn Allen was in his best form against Sri Lanka scoring 51 runs in the first game. Finn Allen continues to be the safest bet from New Zealand’s squad as he scored 51 runs in the 1st ODI against the visitors.

Top Batter Bets for New Zealand: Finn Allen

Kusal Mendis was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in the ODI format in 2022. We expect Kusal Mendis to keep his form going.

Top Batter Bets for Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowlers when it came to Sri Lanka’s disastrous loss to New Zealand in the 1st ODI. The Sri Lankan pacer picked up the all-important wickets of Finn Allen and Will Young with New Zealand once looking good enough to reach above 300 runs in the 1st innings. Karunaratne ended up picking up 4 wickets for 43 runs and will be the one to watch out for in the 2nd ODI.

Top Bowlers Bets for Sri Lanka: Chamika Karunaratne

Matt Henry has been New Zealand’s most consistent bowler in ODI’s but Henry Shipley has started 2023 off in some fine fashion. The pacer had 5 wickets in the previous ODI game against Sri Lanka.

Top Bowler Bets for New Zealand: Henry Shipley