NZ (New Zealand) vs LKA (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
NZ
70%
Chance of Winning
LKA
30%
National teams
Seddon Park
New Zealand had high hopes for the second match but luck wasn’t on their side on Tuesday. With them in the lead, Sri Lanka will target to defeat them in the last and 3rd ODI match of the series to draw it. Meanwhile, New Zealand would be aiming to win the home series after getting defeated by India in their last ODI series away from home.
Facts
- Daryl Mitchell is a crucial player for New Zealand in the ODI format. He failed to get his 3rd fifty in the ODI format in the first game of the series but scored a prominent 47 runs for his team. Daryl Mitchell is our best pick to be the top batter for New Zealand against Sri Lanka on 31st March 2023.
- Blair Tickner took 2 wickets in the first ODI match on the 25th of March. We are favouring Blair Tickner to take more than 3 wickets in the next game against Sri Lanka. We predict Blair Tickner to be New Zealand’s top pacer against the Sri Lankan side.
- None of the Sri Lankan batters got a chance to score above 18 runs in the first ODI game. However, considering Kusal Mendis’ gameplay in the ODI format we are going with him to be the best choice against the Kiwis in the 3rd match of the series.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
New Zealand is leading in the ODI series by 1-0 against the visitors. New Zealand was dominated by India in their previous ODI series by losing against them by 3-0. Kiwis will now look out to clinch the ODI series in the 3rd match against Sri Lanka before they play the T20i series with them.
Sri Lanka on the other hand was seen as a bit lousy in the first ODI game and also didn’t get a chance to level up the series in the 2nd game due to rain. Their performance level didn’t match the standards of New Zealand which got them all out at just 76 runs. Sri Lanka also got demolished by India in their previous ODI series by 3-0 and would not like to lose another one.
We expect New Zealand to outperform Sri Lanka again in the final match of the series. Thus, we are predicting a 75/25 winning chance of backing New Zealand to win the upcoming fixture on 31st March 2023.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- New Zealand has a greater chance of conquering Sri Lanka in the next fixture owing to their batting performance in the first ODI fixture.
- Furthermore, we have noticed that New Zealand’s batsmen haven’t faced many difficulties in scoring runs against Sri Lanka bowlers.
- Hence, if New Zealand bats first in the 3rd ODI we expect them to score 280 plus runs. If Sri Lanka bats first, the expected first-innings score is 265-270 runs in the 50-over quota.
- Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand are the players to watch out for in this game.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
The batsman tends to enjoy their time on the crease at Seddon Park as it is a batting surface with good bounce. The even bounce on this track allows the players to play their shots easily without many stalls. The short dimensions and quick outfield are another two main reasons at Seddon Park that will back the batsmen. All in all, we might get to see a run-fest of a game on Friday.
The fast bowlers will find some movement during the initial stage of the match on this track as it is an open stadium and the wind current might play its role. Teams would be looking to chase here after winning the toss. A total of around 280-290 would be a competitive target over here.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at Seddon Park in the 3rd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Friday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.
New Zealand Player List
New Zealand Squad - Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tom Latham
|
Captain
|
Finn Allen
|
Batsman
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batsman
|
Will Young
|
Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Glenn Phillips
|
WicketKeeper
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
After losing to the No.2 ODI team in the World in January 2023, New Zealand looked very disappointed about the first match of this ODI series against Sri Lanka but still crushed them in a fine manner. We expect that New Zealand will surely win their second ODI series of the year and gain some confidence for the T20i series against Sri Lanka.
Ton Latham will again be the captain of New Zealand’s unit and will strike as hard as they can in the 3rd ODI game to win the series.
Overall, New Zealand is in great touch and in a strong position to win the 3rd ODI and win the series against Sri Lanka in the next match.
Sri Lanka Player List
Sri Lanka squad - Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka ©.
Sri Lanka predicted playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
Captain
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Nuwanidu Fernando
|
Batsman
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batsman
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Angelo Mathews
|
Batsman
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Chamika Karunarante
|
Bowler
|
Kasun Rajitha
|
Bowler
|
Lahiru Kumara
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka came from a series loss against India by 3-0. The visitors will have a series draw if they manage to win over New Zealand in the 3rd ODI match on the 31st of March 2023.
The batsmen as well as the bowlers will have to contribute equally to draw the series against New Zealand.
If Sri Lanka aims to win and register their first win in the series in the upcoming match they need both departments to fire up in the forthcoming match.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
Sri Lanka and New Zealand have played 100 matches against each other in ODIs.
Total ODI matches Played- 100 Matches
Sri Lanka Win- 41 Matches
New Zealand Win- 50 Matches
No Result- 8 Match
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of New Zealand. The odds in favour of New Zealand winning are 1.41, while the odds of Sri Lanka winning are 2.905. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.
- New Zealand Betting odds - 1.41
- Sri Lanka Betting odds - 2.905
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen
Daryl Mitchell will be the best batsman for New Zealand in the 3rd game. Not only that, He looked in great touch in the first ODI game against Sri Lanka and we are confident that he will carry his form in the 3rd game.
- Top batter bets for Daryl Mitchell - 4.5
Angelo Mathews showed some resistance against the New Zealand bowling attack in the first ODI. He will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Sri Lanka.
- Top batter bets for Angelo Mathews - 4
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers
Chamika Karunaratne needs to repeat his performance against the New Zealand batters from the last game. He is expected to take 2 or more wickets.
- Top bowler bets for Chamika Karunaratne - 5
Blair Tickner from the New Zealand team picked up 2 wickets in the 1st ODI. We expect him to take 2 wickets at minimum.
- Top bowler bets for Blair Tickner - 4.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: New Zealand
New Zealand is the No.3 ODI team in the World and would like to see themselves in the top 2 after losing the series against India earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is playing their 2nd ODI series of the year and would want to draw this series to increase their chances of direct qualification in the World Cup 2023. Moreover, they might create some burden in the way of New Zealand’s second win but we still favour New Zealand to make it to the winning end and win the 3rd fixture.Bet Now!