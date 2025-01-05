Facts: Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera was the top run scorer of the T20I series with 149 runs in three innings.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy was the leading bowler of the tournament with eight wickets in three innings.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

New Zealand dominated on home turf and they managed to achieve a 2-1 series victory in the T20I tournament prior to this. In the first outing, New Zealand were the first to bat and they posted 172 runs on the board. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell’s 62 and 59 were the top scores of the innings and the hosts had a defendable target. Sri Lanka’s batting was quite poor and even though the openers, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were able to score 90 and 46 runs, respectively, the rest of the team failed to bring it home. By the end of 20 overs, Sri Lanka were 164/8 and they ended up losing by eight runs. The second match was similar as New Zealand racked in 186 runs to start the match but Sri Lanka had trouble chasing it down. This time, the visitors were bundled out for 141 which led to a 45-run defeat.

Sri Lanka avoided a complete washout, though, as they finally played a competitive match in the final. They were the first to bat this time around and managed to secure an insurmountable score of 218. Kusal Perera’s 101 and Charith Asalanka’s 46 set the team up for success and New Zealand had their work cut out. Rachin Ravindra’s 69 was the top score of the innings and in the end, New Zealand lost by a mere seven runs.

New Zealand chance of winning - 65%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 35%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra started out rocky against Sri Lanka but their form improved over the three matches. The former was the only impactful opener in the first two games but Rachin Ravindra stepped up in the final. Together, the pair secured opening totals of 81, 13 and 20 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Further, Robinson and Ravindra were averaging at 29.66 and 26.00, respectively, towards the end of the tournament. Since they have had the time to find their rhythm, they are expected to lay down a solid foundation for the team in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The surface at Basin Reserve is better suited to the batters even though the average first innings score after 27 matches is 217. The teams batting first have emerged victorious on 15 occasions while the remaining 12 went in favor of those chasing. In the next fixture, the toss winning side will be keen to set the target.

Weather Report

Showers are likely to interrupt the match and there is a 25% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Wicket-keeper Will Young Batter Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner (C) Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler William O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The batters and the bowlers from New Zealand made an equal contribution to achieve the series win which makes them a balanced team.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Janith Liyanage Batter Dunith Wellalage Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s batters were underperforming in the first two matches which cost them a great deal. When they finally amped up their performance, they were able to take victory in the third fixture.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

In 105 One Day International matches between the teams, Sri Lanka are behind New Zealand with 43 victories while the latter has 52.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 105

New Zealand - 52

Sri Lanka - 43

Tie - 1

No Result - 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s opening wicket gradually worsened over the course of the three-match series where Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 24, 32 and 121 runs to the first wicket. They started out incredibly strong but their performance dwindled and eventually, New Zealand’s openers outperformed the former. With Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra opening for the host nation, they scored 81, 13 and 20 runs before the first dismissal. Although the latter took some time to bed in, his performance improved and the team are expected to set up a competitive opening stand against Sri Lanka in the next match as well.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Odi Basin Reserve, Wellington New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Daryl Mitchell was the top run scorer for New Zealand overall with 115 runs in three innings during the T20I series. His best performance was in the first match where he notched up a half-century with 62 runs. With an average of 38.33, he remains the top pick for the next fixture as well.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka was Sri Lanka’s leading run-getter in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand where he amassed 141 runs in three innings. He narrowly missed out on a ton in the first outing, having been dismissed for 90. As the team’s most dependable batter, he is the top choice for the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy was New Zealand’s most consistent and reliable bowler during the T20I series against Sri Lanka. In three innings, he managed to capture a total of eight wickets with an exceptional bowling average of 8.25. Considering the form he has been in, he is expected to lead the charge once again.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling attack against New Zealand, having taken six wickets in three innings with a brilliant average of 16.50. His consistency makes him highly favorable, seeing as he picked two wickets in each of the three games. Given his current form, he is anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler in the upcoming match, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand New Zealand to win @ 1.55 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.44 (Parimatch) New Zealand have done everything right until and only faltered once in the series. They won comfortably against Sri Lanka and let their guard down when they had nothing else at stake, giving Sri Lanka a single win in the T20I series. The home side are quite dominant and will be expected to pull off a similar performance in the upcoming series as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





