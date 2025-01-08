Facts: New Zealand’s Will Young is the leading batter of the ODI series so far with 90 runs in a single innings.

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando is the second highest run-getter with 56 runs in the first game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

After losing the T20I series 1-2, Sri Lanka were on the backfoot coming into the One Day International series as well. To make matters worse, they lost the toss and were asked to bat first at Basin Reserve. Their batting was off to a poor start with opener Pathum Nissanka getting out in the fifth over after scoring a mere nine runs while fellow opener Avishka Fernando was the team’s only saving grace with 56 runs. The rest of the top and middle order were hardly of any help and in the end, Sri Lanka wound up with a score of 178. New Zealand’s Matt Henry led the bowling attack with four wickets while Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith captured two wickets apiece.

New Zealand had plenty of time to pull off this rudimentary chase and they managed to finish the match in half of the allotted overs. Openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra made sure the team made a great start by scoring 90* and 45, respectively. After the latter’s dismissal, Mark Chapman helped finish the chase with an unbeaten 29 and this got New Zealand over the line with nine wickets to spare.

New Zealand chance of winning - 70%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 30%

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New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

New Zealand to score over 30.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

New Zealand are unparalleled on home soil and their opening partnerships have only improved since the tour began. During the three-match T20I series, it was Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra who led the innings for the team and they managed to add 81, 13 and 20 runs to the first wicket. The former was replaced by Will Young in the ODI series and the team boasted an opening stand of 93 runs. They have absolutely taken Sri Lanka’s bowlers apart and haven’t shown any signs of backing down.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

In the limited overs format, Seddon Park has served as host to 57 fixtures out of which the chasing side have the edge with 30 victories. The remaining 23 were won by those batting first and the average first innings score of 230 is not enough to keep teams safe. The toss winning side will prefer to field first in the next outing as well.

Weather Report

Rain is not likely to be a factor in the game since there is a low 10% chance of precipitation with the temperature going up to 24 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be mostly sunny at Hamilton.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Mitchell Santner (C) Bowler Nathan Smith All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler William O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

There is no doubt about the fact that New Zealand’s batting and bowling are equally daunting at the moment which makes them an incredibly difficult side to challenge.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Janith Liyanage Batter Chamindu Wickramasinghe Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Eshan Malinga Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka need to improve their batting since they have lost several matches because of the batters’ poor form. In the last match, too, it was the batters who failed to set up a defendable score.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka fell further behind New Zealand in their ODI record so far, having lost the first game of the series.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 106

New Zealand - 53

Sri Lanka - 43

Tie - 1

No Result - 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando ended after 15 runs were scored in the last match, owing to the former’s early dismissal. There is absolutely no comparison with New Zealand in this regard since Will Young and Rachin Ravindra scored a whopping 93 runs together before the latter was out on 45, missing out on a half-century. Sri Lanka’s first partnership has seen a gradual decline over the course of the tour considering they started out by scoring 121 runs in the first T20I game. New Zealand’s openers are preferred over that of Sri Lanka for the upcoming fixture.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Odi Seddon Park, Hamilton New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.909 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Will Young to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Will Young fell short of a century in the previous match against Sri Lanka as the opener was not out on 90 by the end of the innings. He was, naturally, New Zealand’s top scorer and his mature knock got them over the line. He has an ODI career average of 48.80 which makes him the top pick for the next match, too.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka faced an unfortunate early dismissal in the previous encounter against New Zealand where he was out for just nine runs. Nevertheless, he was the second highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in the T20I series with 141 runs in three innings, including a half-century, and he is expected to come good in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry was New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the opening ODI game versus Sri Lanka where his ten-over spell included a maiden, four wickets and an absolutely stunning economy rate of 1.90. He achieved a sensational bowling average of 4.75 in the tournament so far, making him a top contender for the second fixture as well.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga went wicketless against New Zealand in the previous outing but after delivering six overs, he ended up with the best economy rate of 4.83 among the team. In the three-match T20I series prior to this, he emerged as Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker with six wickets and an average of 16.50. He remains the leading choice for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand New Zealand to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.82 (Parimatch) New Zealand have dominated the entire tour until now, save for the last T20I outing at which point they had already achieved a series win. They have done a good job at keeping Sri Lanka at bay, regardless of the runs on the board. Moreover, New Zealand’s only defeat so far was by a margin of seven runs, indicating that they never let go of their competitive edge. Considering how much better the hosts have been at every aspect of the game, New Zealand are the favorites to come out on top in the second fixture, too. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





