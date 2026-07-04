New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women will be looking forward to ensuring a series win when they will be up against Bangladesh Women in the second ODI of the three-match series in Napier on December 14 at 6:30 AM IST. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will need a victory to keep alive their chances to win the series.

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New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand are clearly the far superior side than their opponents with the inclusion of some of the world-class players. The team have some top-class batters and all-rounders in the squad with vast experience in international and league cricket. Contrary to this, Bangladesh recently made its World Cup debut. Also, New Zealand’s ICC rankings make them a superior side going into the contest. Considering all these factors, bookmakers have backed New Zealand to win the game and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 with winning odds of 1.016 as compared to Bangladesh’s 15.

Our Prediction

Bangladesh are a much inexperienced side as compared to their opponents playing 50 ODIs so far. Also, they have failed to impress in those outings with only 14 victories to their name. Further, they are winless against Australia, England, India, Sri Lanka, and West Indies, Also, with the batting unit unable to tackle New Zealand bowlers, we back the hosts to win the game and seal the series with a 2-0 lead.

NZ-W to win @ 1.016 (Melbet)

BAN-W to win @ 15 (Melbet)

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New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

New Zealand have completely dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh in the series so far. Suzie Bates and Maddy Green scored the fifties in the first ODI and the team would also expect contributions from Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr to post a huge total. Jess Kerr starred with the ball as she picked four wickets conceding only 23 runs during his spell. Hayley Jensen went wicketless in the fixture but the team will expect her to continue her wicket-taking streak from the T20I series.

For Bangladesh, their batting hasn’t been able to come up with answers to the tough questions posed by opposition bowlers. They were once again bundled out in the series leaving the hosts with an easy chase of 181 in the first ODI. Nigar Sultana scored a half-century for the side and she has been the key batter for the team throughout the tour. Bangladesh managed to cross the 100-run mark in the T20I series only once when she played a vital knock of 31 runs. However, the team will need other batters to step up and pile up some runs for the team’s cause in the second ODI of the series.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

Four Women’s ODIs have been played at the ground so far with teams choosing to field first after winning the toss on a couple of occasions. Also, in the four games played on the surface, teams batting first have won twice while the chasing team have achieved victory in two games. The team winning the toss might opt to chase following the trend in the last two Women's ODIs on this ground.

Weather Report

The second ODI of the series will witness overcast and humid conditions in the first innings. The humidity is expected to be around 81% while there is also a 19% chance of rain. The temperature will be cooler as the day progresses and the rain probability rises by 4% during the second innings. Overall, the match is expected to be played in cloudy conditions and there is also a slight chance of rain cutting off some overs from the contest.

NZ-W Player List

NZ-W squad for three-match ODI series:Sophie Devine(C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe

NZ-W Predicted Playing XI:

Sophie Devine All-rounder Suzie Bates (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Lauren Down Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Jess McFadyen Wicket-keeper batter Hayley Jensen Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

NZ-W Team Form

New Zealand recently beat the West Indies in a three-match ODI series. Also, the team won four of their last five ODIs and a clinical display in the last game against Bangladesh will bolster their confidence.

BAN-W Player List

BAN-W squad for three-match ODI series:Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas

BAN-W Predicted Playing XI:

Murshida Khatun Batter Sharmin Akter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper batter Lata Mondol All-rounder Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khatun, Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler

BAN-W Team Form

Bangladesh have lost all their last five ODIs and there seems to no end to the losing streak. Also, the team’s performance against hosts has been poor losing both the games they played against the Blackcaps.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Head to Head

The two teams have met each other on a couple of occasions and New Zealand have been the better side on both occasions, New Zealand won both matches while chasing registering nine-wicket and eight-wicket victories respectively.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

New Zealand to win @1.016

With New Zealand having a top-notch batting unit and bowlers with vast experience of playing franchise cricket as well as international cricket they are expected to steamroll the opposition in the second ODI taking a 2-0 lead.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Batters

Sophie Devine to be NZ-W’s top batter

Sophie Devine was in good touch in the T20I series as she piled up scores of 45, 19, and 47. The batter has scored 481 ODI runs with an average of 30.06 in 2022 and has been a major contributor with the bat. Devine is likely to continue her form from the T20I series and score the highest number of runs for the team becoming the top batter for them.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN-W’s top batter

Nigar Sultana played a knock of 73 runs in the first match and was the highest run-scorer for the team with only three other batters scoring in double digits. Also, she has scored 216 ODI runs in 2022 with an average of 27 from eight matches.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be NZ-W’s top bowler

Jess Kerr went wicketless in the T20I series but she bounced back taking four wickets in the first ODI. She has picked 21 wickets from 13 matches so far in 2022 with an economy of 3.92. The team will expect the medium pacer to shine once again with the ball in the contest and be the top bowler for New Zealand.

Jahanara Alam to be BAN-W’s top bowler

Jahanara Alam picked a couple of wickets in the first ODI and is likely to continue adding to the wicket column in the next match. She also has experience of taking 46 ODI wickets and will give her best to take maximum wickets for the national side.