New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

New Zealand Women will lock horns against Bangladesh Women in the third and final ODI of the series to secure a 2-0 series win in Hamilton on December 17 at 6:30 AM IST. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would like to score their first win on the tour and boost the team morale ahead of future games.

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New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

So far, Bangladesh have completely outplayed their opponents in all three departments. They have been posting a challenging total for the visitors with the inclusion of superior players than their opponents with vast experience. Also, Bangladesh have been unable to pose any challenge for the hosts and the bookmakers expect New Zealand to seal the series with a scoreline of 2-0 with winnings odds of 1.01 while Bangladesh have been offered lucrative odds of 15.

Our Prediction

The difference between the experience of both teams while playing on the international level is massive. Also, Bangladesh haven’t been able to win any of the ODIs against major teams like Australia, England, and India. If the rain hadn’t played a spoilsport in the second ODI, New Zealand would have won the series with a scoreline of 3-0. Considering the difference between the quality of the teams, we back New Zealand to register another victory in the final tour game.

NZ-W to win @ 1.01 (Melbet)

BAN-W to win @ 15 (Melbet)

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New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

New Zealand would be happy with the kind of performance they have produced against Bangladesh in the series so far. After scoring a half-century in the first ODI, Suzie Bates was looking in good touch till the rain interrupted the play. The team would expect Sophie Devine to deliver in the final ODI and orchestrate a crucial knock for the team. Jess Kerr has been impressive with the ball taking four wickets in the series so far. Also, Hayley Jensen picked a single wicket after having a wicketless game in the first ODI and the team would hope for a clinical display from the bowling unit in the third ODI.

For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana has been heavily reliant on their key batter and so the team will need contributions from others as well. Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque got good starts, scoring 16 and 20 runs respectively in the second game but weren’t able to capitalize on them. Ritu Moni scored 32 runs in the abandoned game and her knock would provide a glimmer of hope that the Bangladesh batting unit can post a decent total on the scoreboard. Jahanara Alam picked a couple of wickets in the first ODI but bowlers will need to give their best to counter a top-notch batting unit like New Zealand,

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

17 Women’s ODIs have been played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and the teams batting first have won nine games. The chasing teams have been able to win the fixture on eight occasions. In the last five matches, teams have opted to bat first thrice after winning the toss. However, with the probability of rain and overcast conditions, New Zealand might opt to bowl first with an aim to decimate the opposition on a low total and win the game with ease.

Weather Report

Just like the second ODI, the third game of the series might witness a rain disturbance. The probability of rain is around 95% according to Accuweather while there is also a 19% chance of thunderstorms. There are chances of rain throughout the day and we might see a washout resulting in New Zealand winning the series with a scoreline of 1-0.

NZ-W Player List

NZ-W squad for three-match ODI series:Sophie Devine(C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Georgia Plimmer, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe

NZ-W Predicted Playing XI:

Sophie Devine All-rounder Suzie Bates (C) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Lauren Down Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Jess McFadyen Wicket-keeper batter Hayley Jensen Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

NZ-W Team Form

The White Ferns are coming into the series with a win over West Indies in a three-match series. They started well with a win in the first ODI against Bangladesh and were heading for another win but rain abandoned the second fixture. They are in a red hot form and would like to take five wins from the last five ODIs beating Bangladesh.

BAN-W Player List

BAN-W squad for three-match ODI series:Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas

BAN-W Predicted Playing XI:

Murshida Khatun Batter Sharmin Akter Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper batter Lata Mondol All-rounder Rumana Ahmed All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khatun, Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler

BAN-W Team Form

Bangladesh have been on a losing spree and they are being steamrolled by the opponents in each and every game. They have lost all their last five encounters and need to get their act together at least for the third ODI to take the solitary win from the series against New Zealand.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Head to Head

Out of the three ODIs played between both sides, New Zealand have won two of the games while fielding first. The last match ended in no result but the hosts lead the head to head record by 2-0.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh to score under 14.5 for the first wicket - @1.85

Batting has been a huge problem for the visitors as they posted 8 and 11 runs respectively in both the ODIs for the first wicket. The openers are once again expected to falter against quality bowlers like Hayley Jensen and Jess Kerr. Keeping this in mind, betting on Bangladesh to score less than 14.5 runs for the first wickets seems to be a safe bet.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Batters

Sophie Devine to be NZ-W’s top batter - @3.4

Sophie Devine’s form in the T20I series was decent as she scored 111 runs from three innings being the second highest run-getter after Amelia Kerr. Although Devine has managed to score only 22 runs in the two ODIs, the batter has the capability to perform despite a couple of lackluster outings.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN-W’s top batter - @4.32

Nigar Sultana has been one of the few batters in the series to score in double digits in both matches for Bangladesh. She piled up 92 runs from two matches and continues to be the key batter for the side. Bangladesh will rely on her for a decent total and they would expect Nigar to unleash her full potential.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Top Team Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be NZ-W’s top bowler - @4.74

Jess Kerr has picked five wickets in two matches so far. Also, after taking four scalps in the first game, she followed it up by taking a single wicket in the second game conceding at a minimal economy of 2.50. With the kind of form, she is going through Jess Kerr might be the top bowler for New Zealand.

Jahanara Alam to be BAN-W’s top bowler - @4.32

Jahanara Alam has been the only wicket-taker in the series for Bangladesh so far taking two wickets in the first match. Further, she bowls in the powerplay and so might have a chance to dismiss one of the openers early in the innings.