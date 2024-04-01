NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 22 % Chance of Winning ENG 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.143 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and New Zealand Women will now be clashing in the ODI series of the ICC Women’s Championship. The ODIs will follow on April 1, 4, and 7, with Wellington hosting all three matches. The 1st ODI is scheduled to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington on April 1 and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women are coming from a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Pakistan Women. The team has a good mix of batters and bowlers but will face a massive challenge against England Women in the upcoming ODI. NZ-W lost the T20I series by 4-1. Sophie Devine and her team are probably feeling disappointed after the series loss. They will now look to retaliate in the 50 over format.

The England Women's team was always expected to be stronger in this series. Their batters have scored a lot, and their bowlers have been good at limiting runs. A scintillating victory in the last T20I led them to win the series by a 4-1 margin. The team must now outplay the hosts in the ODIs, starting with the first game. The batting unit of the team looks intact and will surely dominate in the upcoming game as well.

England Women chance of winning - 78%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 22%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

The New Zealand Women’s batting unit failed to perform well in the T20I series. The openers posted the scores of 1, 8, 44, 4 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in five game games. Suzie Bates opens for the team alongside Bernadine Bezuidenhout in the series but failed to make an impact in the games. Charlie Dean and Nat-Sciver Brunt were excellent in the opening overs and picked quick wickets of the kiwis. In their last ODI series against Pakistan Women, New Zealand Women posted the scores of 165, 4 & 21 before their first dismissal in three games. They only managed to score high in the opening partnership in those games but things will be different against a much more aggressive bowling order in the next ODI. That said, NZ-W are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s opening partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Wellington will be hard and flat and batting will be easy in the match. The Basin Reserve pitch favours batters with its conducive environment, providing them with a high-quality wicket to demonstrate their abilities. However, it also offers advantages for bowlers, especially spinners, who can exploit the conditions effectively. Teams will opt to bat first in this pitch as it will be very good for batting during the first half and slow down as the game progresses.

Weather Report

The weather will be sunny with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Wellington on the match day.

England Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They won the T20I series by 4-1. They have a fantastic balance in their batting and bowling line-up.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Maddy Green Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe All-rounder Rosemary Mair Bowler Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women lost the T20I series. They performed poorly in the batting department and must do better in the next game.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 79 times in the format where England Women amassed 41 wins while New Zealand Women won on 36 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 36

England Women - 41

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the fifth WT20I, New Zealand Women batted first in the game. They scored 136/6 in the game. Isabella Gaze was the best batter in the team with an unbeaten innings of 51 runs. England Women were efficient in restricting NZ-W to a low total. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets in the game while Nat-Sciver Brunt picked 2. While chasing, ENG-W comfortably surpassed the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Heather Knight was the top performer with the bat with the score of 35 runs in the game. Nat-Sciver Brunt scored 31 runs. Only Amelia Kerr made an impact with her bowling from the NZ-W team. She picked 3 wickets in the game.

The sides must now collide in the ODI series. England Women have a good track record playing against New Zealand Women in the format. Whereas New Zealand Women will try to flip things around in the upcoming clash.

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was the top batter from England Women team with 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.75. She has an experience of two ODIs where she scored 17* & 95 in those outings. Considering her form, she will enter as the best batting option in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr will go in as the best batting prospect from NZ-W team. She has scored 114 runs in 4 games of the T20I series at an average of 38.00. She averages 44.35 in the ODI format and scored 83, 4 & 77 runs in her last three ODI outings.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean is a terrific bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 T20Is. She has 48 wickets in 25 ODIs and will enter as the best bowling pick from ENG-W.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr has picked 85 wickets 67 WODI career innings. She was the top bowler in the T20I series against England Women as well. That said, she will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.