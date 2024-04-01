NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction
NEW
22%
Chance of Winning
ENG
78%
Odi
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- England Women lead the tally by 41-36 against New Zealand Women in the T20Is.
- ENG-W won the T20I series by 4-1 against NZ-W.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning
New Zealand Women are coming from a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Pakistan Women. The team has a good mix of batters and bowlers but will face a massive challenge against England Women in the upcoming ODI. NZ-W lost the T20I series by 4-1. Sophie Devine and her team are probably feeling disappointed after the series loss. They will now look to retaliate in the 50 over format.
The England Women's team was always expected to be stronger in this series. Their batters have scored a lot, and their bowlers have been good at limiting runs. A scintillating victory in the last T20I led them to win the series by a 4-1 margin. The team must now outplay the hosts in the ODIs, starting with the first game. The batting unit of the team looks intact and will surely dominate in the upcoming game as well.
England Women chance of winning - 78%
New Zealand Women chance of winning - 22%
New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips
New Zealand Women to score under 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
The New Zealand Women’s batting unit failed to perform well in the T20I series. The openers posted the scores of 1, 8, 44, 4 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in five game games. Suzie Bates opens for the team alongside Bernadine Bezuidenhout in the series but failed to make an impact in the games. Charlie Dean and Nat-Sciver Brunt were excellent in the opening overs and picked quick wickets of the kiwis. In their last ODI series against Pakistan Women, New Zealand Women posted the scores of 165, 4 & 21 before their first dismissal in three games. They only managed to score high in the opening partnership in those games but things will be different against a much more aggressive bowling order in the next ODI. That said, NZ-W are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs
England Women’s opening partnership Over 26.5 runs
Highest Opening Partnership: England Women
New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction
Wellington will be hard and flat and batting will be easy in the match. The Basin Reserve pitch favours batters with its conducive environment, providing them with a high-quality wicket to demonstrate their abilities. However, it also offers advantages for bowlers, especially spinners, who can exploit the conditions effectively. Teams will opt to bat first in this pitch as it will be very good for batting during the first half and slow down as the game progresses.
Weather Report
The weather will be sunny with a high of 17 degrees Celsius in Wellington on the match day.
England Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Knight (c)
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Batter
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Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Charlotte Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Nat-Sciver Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
England Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. They won the T20I series by 4-1. They have a fantastic balance in their batting and bowling line-up.
New Zealand Women Players List
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|
Batter
|
Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Halliday
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
Izzy Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
New Zealand Women Recent Form
New Zealand Women lost the T20I series. They performed poorly in the batting department and must do better in the next game.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head
The sides have clashed 79 times in the format where England Women amassed 41 wins while New Zealand Women won on 36 occasions
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New Zealand Women - 36
England Women - 41
No Result/Abandoned - 0
New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds
In the fifth WT20I, New Zealand Women batted first in the game. They scored 136/6 in the game. Isabella Gaze was the best batter in the team with an unbeaten innings of 51 runs. England Women were efficient in restricting NZ-W to a low total. Sophie Ecclestone picked 3 wickets in the game while Nat-Sciver Brunt picked 2. While chasing, ENG-W comfortably surpassed the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Heather Knight was the top performer with the bat with the score of 35 runs in the game. Nat-Sciver Brunt scored 31 runs. Only Amelia Kerr made an impact with her bowling from the NZ-W team. She picked 3 wickets in the game.
The sides must now collide in the ODI series. England Women have a good track record playing against New Zealand Women in the format. Whereas New Zealand Women will try to flip things around in the upcoming clash.
New Zealand Women vs England Women
Odi
Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters
Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter
Maia Bouchier was the top batter from England Women team with 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.75. She has an experience of two ODIs where she scored 17* & 95 in those outings. Considering her form, she will enter as the best batting option in the next game.
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kerr will go in as the best batting prospect from NZ-W team. She has scored 114 runs in 4 games of the T20I series at an average of 38.00. She averages 44.35 in the ODI format and scored 83, 4 & 77 runs in her last three ODI outings.
New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers
Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler
Charlie Dean is a terrific bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 T20Is. She has 48 wickets in 25 ODIs and will enter as the best bowling pick from ENG-W.
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler
Amelia Kerr has picked 85 wickets 67 WODI career innings. She was the top bowler in the T20I series against England Women as well. That said, she will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
England Women to win @ 1.28 (PARIMATCH)
New Zealand Women to win @ 3.70 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch