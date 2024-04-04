NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 20 % Chance of Winning ENG 80 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and New Zealand Women will now be clashing in the second ODI of the England Women tour of New Zealand. The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on April 4 and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

After losing the T20I series by 4-1, New Zealand Women were hopeful for a better performance in the ODI series. The team could not register an impressive score in the 1st ODI and lost the game. They are now 0-1 behind in the series and must gear up to equalise the series before it is too late. Sophie Devine and her team will now look to retaliate in the second game of the series.

The England Women's team was always expected to be stronger in this series. Their batters have scored a lot, and their bowlers have been good at limiting runs. They won the first ODI of the series and currently lead it by 1-0. England will be looking to continue their great rhythm with yet another win and seal the ODI series too. Both teams will also secure the crucial ICC WODI championship points on offer in this match.

England Women chance of winning - 80%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 20%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

The New Zealand Women’s batting unit failed to perform well in the T20I series. The openers posted the scores of 1, 8, 44, 4 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in five game games. Suzie Bates opens for the team alongside Bernadine Bezuidenhout in the series but failed to make an impact in the games. However, the side had more time in the WODI and managed to prolong the opening partnership to 90 runs in the game. Bezuidenhout scored 35 whereas Bates knocked 50 runs in the game. The NZ-W team only relies upon their top order to do their batting bid. That said, they will be expected to score before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 85.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s opening partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Seddon Park in Hamilton offers a pitch that can be helpful to batters in nature. Pacers, in particular, enjoy bowling here with a lot of assistance offered from the track. Batters may have a hard time negating the swing here early on in the innings. Teams prefer to bat first here after winning the toss. Early moisture might help the bowlers with the new ball and we expect the scores to be around 250-260 runs in this match.

Weather Report

Hamilton will have sunny and bright weather which are ideal for the game with no interruptions expected on the match day.

England Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They won the first ODI by 4 wickets. The bowlers were fantastic in limiting NZ-W at a score of 207, while picking all their wickets.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Maddy Green Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe All-rounder Rosemary Mair Bowler Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

The New Zealand Women delivered a disappointing batting performance. They bundled out for 207 runs in the last game and could not defend the target successfully. They will be the underdogs for the next fixture.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 80 times in the format where England Women amassed 42 wins while New Zealand Women won on 36 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 36

England Women - 42

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the first ODI, New Zealand Women batted first and they posted a total of 207 before being bowled out. Suzie Bates made 50 runs at the top of the order. Bernadine Bezuidenhout chipped in 35 runs. Amelia Kerr also contributed with a knock of 24 runs. Apart from these batters, the entire batting order kept losing wickets in regular succession. Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean were exceptional with the ball and picked 3 wickets each in the game. During the chase, New Zealand quicks provided early in roads and England Women were 6 wickets down for 79 runs. They looked in deep waters when Amy Jones played an innings of her lifetime and scored 92 runs to win England Women the match from an impossible situation. Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr picked 2 wickets each for New Zealand but could not prevent a loss for their side. England Women have a good track record playing against New Zealand Women in the format. Whereas New Zealand Women will try to flip things around in the upcoming clash.

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be England Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was the top batter from the England Women team. She has scored 143 runs in 3 innings of her very short ODI career at an average of 71.50. She scored 31 runs in the last game but will come in stronger in the next outing. Considering her form, she will enter as the best batting option in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr will go in as the best batting prospect from NZ-W team. She averages 43.79 in the ODI format and scored 83, 4, 77 & 24 runs in her last four ODI outings.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean is a terrific bowler. She has picked a total of 7 wickets in 5 T20Is. In the first ODI, she picked 3 wickets for 57 runs in the game. She will be the top bowler from ENG-W.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr has picked 87 wickets 68 WODI career innings. She was the top bowler in the T20I series against England Women as well. She picked 2 wickets for 46 runs in the previous ODI and will be expected to deliver with her bowling in the next game.