NEW (New Zealand Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction NEW 22 % Chance of Winning ENG 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.345 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and New Zealand Women will now be clashing in the third ODI of the England Women tour of New Zealand. The second ODI is scheduled to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on April 7 and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

The New Zealand Women's team are having a horrible time in the England tour and will be searching for a spirited performance to lift the morale of their team after their defeat in the two ODI matches. Earlier they lost the T20I series 1-4 in this tour. ENG-W have already sealed the series in their favour and will now look for a clean sweep.

England Women continued to play with a great rhythm and sealed the ODI series too. The England Women's team was always expected to be stronger in this series. Their batters have scored a lot, and their bowlers have been good at limiting runs. They outperformed New Zealand Women with their batting form and managed to comfortably cash in the victory. Both teams will also secure the crucial ICC WODI championship points on offer in this match.

England Women chance of winning - 78%

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 22%

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

The New Zealand Women’s batting unit failed to perform well in the T20I series. However, the top order of NZ-W looks intact unlike their middle order. Suzie Bates opened for the team alongside Bernadine Bezuidenhout in the series and led an impressive opening partnership of 90 runs in the 1st ODI. Bezuidenhout scored 35 whereas Bates knocked 50 runs in the game. Bezuidenhout was absent hurt in the second ODI while Georgia Plimmer took her place in the opening order. However, the pair scored 33 runs before their first dismissal. The NZ-W team only relies upon their top order to do their batting bid. That said, they will be expected to score over 22 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 83.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women’s opening partnership Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Seddon Park in Hamilton offers a pitch that can be helpful to batters in nature. Pacers, in particular, enjoy bowling here with a lot of assistance offered from the track. Batters may have a hard time negating the swing here early on in the innings. Teams prefer to bat first here after winning the toss. Early moisture might help the bowlers with the new ball and we expect the scores to be around 250-260 runs in this match.

Weather Report

Hamilton will have bright weather which is ideal for the game with no interruptions expected on the match day. The temperature will peak at 21 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

England Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Heather Knight (c) Batter Danni Wyatt Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Danielle Gibson All-rounder Alice Capsey Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Charlotte Dean All-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They lead the ODI series after winning the first two ODIs and will look to make it 3-0. The bowlers have been very efficient whereas the batters have also managed to score a lot of runs in the series.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (c) All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Bernadine Bezuidenhout Batter Maddy Green Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Hannah Rowe All-rounder Rosemary Mair Bowler Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper

New Zealand Women Recent Form

The New Zealand Women delivered a disappointing batting performance. They bundled out for 196 runs in the last game and could chase the target.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The sides have clashed 81 times in the format where England Women amassed 43 wins while New Zealand Women won on 36 occasions

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New Zealand Women - 36

England Women - 43

No Result/Abandoned - 0

New Zealand Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the second ODI, England Women batted first and they secured a competitive score of 252 before being bowled out after 45 overs. Tammy Beaumont played superbly at the top of the order as she smashed 81 runs off 96 balls. Heather Knight also contributed and scored 37 runs. Amy Jones blasted off by the end of the innings and scored 48 off just 40 balls, taking England Women to a strong total of 252. In the chase, New Zealand Women faced early setbacks with the dismissals of Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green, putting them in a precarious position. Brooke Halliday and Izzy Gaze attempted to salvage the innings with scores of 57 and 47, but their departures triggered a collapse in the lower order, leading to the team being bowled out for 196. Consequently, they suffered a 56-run defeat in the match.

England Women have already taken over the series after their last win. They will look for a white-wash. New Zealand Women will be upset after two consecutive series defeats without any win so far.

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New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont ducked out in the first WODI but returned pretty strong in the second game to post 81 off 96 balls. She has an average of 40.11 in the format and will be looking to post a high score in the next game.

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Averaging 41.36 in the WODIs, Suzie Bates is opening for NZ-W in the current series. She posted the scores of 50 & 28 runs respectively in the two WODIs. She will go in as the best batting option for the next clash against ENG-W.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be England Women’s Best Bowler

The top wicket taker for England Women in the competition is Lauren Bell with 4 scalps under her belt. She took a wicket in the last game.

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

The top wicket taker for New Zealand Women in the competition is Jess Kerr with a total of 4 wickets to her name. She managed to pick 2 wickets with an economy of 5.00 in the previous WODI.