NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction
NEW
81%
Chance of Winning
PAK
19%
Odi
Queenstown Events Centre
Facts:
- New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr has scored 1053 runs in ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 61.97 with three centuries.
- Pakistan's Bismah Maroof has 3189 runs in One-Day internationals, averaging 29.52 with 19 fifties.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance Winning
Pakistan Women clinched a historic T20 series win over NZ women, winning by 2-1. They won the first game by seven wickets while chasing 128 and followed it up with a 10-run victory defending 137. The hosts managed to avoid a whitewash by winning the third game by 6 runs on DLS method.
The focus now shifts to ICC Women's Championship, which determines the direct qualification for the ODI World Cup. Pakistan Women currently occupy fourth place on the table with 14 points from 15 games, having won seven and lost eight. New Zealand Women are placed sixth with 12 points after 12 games. They have won five and lost five games in this cycle so far.
NZ Women's last ODI assignment was in September-October, when they toured South Africa and ended up losing the series by 1-2. They posted 235 in the first game of that series and had the opponents 5 down for 111 but lost by four wickets. Amelia Kerr scored 88 in the second game to help them post 253 but bowlers were ineffective again as they lost by seven wickets. The third game saw Amelia smash an unbeaten century to chase down 210 by six wickets.
Pakistan Women toured Bangladesh last month for a limited overs series, where they lost the ODI leg by 1-2. They won the first match by five wickets after bowling out the hosts for 81. Chasing 170 in the second game, Pakistan were bowled out for 169 and lost the super over. The third game turned out to be one-sided with Bangladesh chasing down 167 by seven wickets to spare.
Looking at the overall strengths and weaknesses of these teams, New Zealand will be favourites heading into this game. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the first ODI on Tuesday.
- New Zealand Women's chance of winning: 81%
- Pakistan Women’s chance of winning: 19%
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips
Sophie Devine is one of the best players in the world and has a decent record in ODIs. She has over 3500 runs at an average of 31 with seven centuries. Betting on her to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be wise.
Pakistan's Bismah Maroof has over 3100 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of nearly 30 with 19 half centuries. She has done well in recent times and can be backed to score over 18.5 runs in this game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction
John Davies Oval in Queenstown has hosted six women's ODIs, with the team batting second winning four of them. In men's cricket as well, six out of seven games have been won by the team batting second. The track record shows batting can be tricky here in the morning, especially with the new ball. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.
Weather Report
As per the weather forecast, rain could play some role in this match with a good possibility of showers in Queenstown on Tuesday morning and afternoon. There is over a 55% chance of precipitation with around 2 mm of rain predicted. The temperature is likely to be cool, ranging between 7-14 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at around 45 kmph.
New Zealand Women Player List
Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Kate Anderson, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Devine (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Maddy Green
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
All-rounder
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Recent Form
New Zealand have lost their last two ODI series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. In June-July, they toured Sri Lanka where they won the second game by 116 runs but lost the decider by eight wickets. In September, they travelled to South Africa where they lost the first two games before winning the third by six wickets.
Pakistan Women Players List
Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Sidra Ameen
|
Batter
|
Sadaf Shamas
|
Batter
|
Muneeba Ali
|
Batter
|
Bismah Maroof
|
Batter
|
Nida Dar (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Aliya Riaz
|
All-rounder
|
Fatima Sana
|
All-rounder
|
Diana Baig
|
All-rounder
|
Najiha Alvi
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nashra Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Sadia Iqbal
|
Bowler
Pakistan Women Recent Form
Pakistan Women hosted South Africa in September in a three-match series, which they lost by 1-2. Last month, they lost by 1-2 on their tour of Bangladesh. After winning the first game by five wickets, they lost the second in a super over and the third by seven wickets.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record
New Zealand and Pakistan Women have faced each other 14 times in fifty-over cricket. New Zealand have won 13 of those games while Pakistan Women have managed to win just once.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds
New Zealand Women to score most fours @ XX (Parimatch)
The home side has some very good batters in their ranks such as Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green and Georgia Plimmer. Betting on NZ Women to score most fours in the match would be a good move.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women
Odi
Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women
The 23yr old all-rounder has an outstanding record in fifty-over cricket for New Zealand. She has scored 1739 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of 86. She has four hundreds and seven fifties in this format. Bet on Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women.
Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women
Sidra Ameen has amassed over 1500 runs in her fifty-over career for Pakistan. She has an average of 28 with three hundreds and seven fifties. Back her to be Pakistan Women's top batter in this game.
New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers
Jess Kerr to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women
The right arm seam bowler has done well for White Ferns over the years. Jess Kerr has played 27 ODIs and has picked 34 wickets at an economy of 4.10. She has 10 scalps in the last six games. Back her to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.
Sadia Iqbal to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women
The 28-yr old left arm orthodox spinner is a key part of Pakistan's ODI bowling attack. She has 22 wickets from 18 games at an excellent economy of 3.72. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Pakistan in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand Women
- New Zealand Women to win the match @ 1.24 PARIMATCH
- Pakistan Women to win the match @ 3.87 PARIMATCH
Parimatch