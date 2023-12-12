NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction NEW 81 % Chance of Winning PAK 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Following the T20 series, New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women are set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series from December 12th. The first One-Day International will take place at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday morning.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance Winning

Pakistan Women clinched a historic T20 series win over NZ women, winning by 2-1. They won the first game by seven wickets while chasing 128 and followed it up with a 10-run victory defending 137. The hosts managed to avoid a whitewash by winning the third game by 6 runs on DLS method.

The focus now shifts to ICC Women's Championship, which determines the direct qualification for the ODI World Cup. Pakistan Women currently occupy fourth place on the table with 14 points from 15 games, having won seven and lost eight. New Zealand Women are placed sixth with 12 points after 12 games. They have won five and lost five games in this cycle so far.

NZ Women's last ODI assignment was in September-October, when they toured South Africa and ended up losing the series by 1-2. They posted 235 in the first game of that series and had the opponents 5 down for 111 but lost by four wickets. Amelia Kerr scored 88 in the second game to help them post 253 but bowlers were ineffective again as they lost by seven wickets. The third game saw Amelia smash an unbeaten century to chase down 210 by six wickets.

Pakistan Women toured Bangladesh last month for a limited overs series, where they lost the ODI leg by 1-2. They won the first match by five wickets after bowling out the hosts for 81. Chasing 170 in the second game, Pakistan were bowled out for 169 and lost the super over. The third game turned out to be one-sided with Bangladesh chasing down 167 by seven wickets to spare.

Looking at the overall strengths and weaknesses of these teams, New Zealand will be favourites heading into this game. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the first ODI on Tuesday.

New Zealand Women's chance of winning: 81%

Pakistan Women’s chance of winning: 19%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Sophie Devine is one of the best players in the world and has a decent record in ODIs. She has over 3500 runs at an average of 31 with seven centuries. Betting on her to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof has over 3100 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of nearly 30 with 19 half centuries. She has done well in recent times and can be backed to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

John Davies Oval in Queenstown has hosted six women's ODIs, with the team batting second winning four of them. In men's cricket as well, six out of seven games have been won by the team batting second. The track record shows batting can be tricky here in the morning, especially with the new ball. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

As per the weather forecast, rain could play some role in this match with a good possibility of showers in Queenstown on Tuesday morning and afternoon. There is over a 55% chance of precipitation with around 2 mm of rain predicted. The temperature is likely to be cool, ranging between 7-14 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at around 45 kmph.

New Zealand Women Player List

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Kate Anderson, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicketkeeper Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (capt) All-rounder Maddy Green All-rounder Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Hannah Rowe All-rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand have lost their last two ODI series against Sri Lanka and South Africa. In June-July, they toured Sri Lanka where they won the second game by 116 runs but lost the decider by eight wickets. In September, they travelled to South Africa where they lost the first two games before winning the third by six wickets.

Pakistan Women Players List

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Sadaf Shamas Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar (capt) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Diana Baig All-rounder Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women hosted South Africa in September in a three-match series, which they lost by 1-2. Last month, they lost by 1-2 on their tour of Bangladesh. After winning the first game by five wickets, they lost the second in a super over and the third by seven wickets.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand and Pakistan Women have faced each other 14 times in fifty-over cricket. New Zealand have won 13 of those games while Pakistan Women have managed to win just once.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to score most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

The home side has some very good batters in their ranks such as Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green and Georgia Plimmer. Betting on NZ Women to score most fours in the match would be a good move.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women

The 23yr old all-rounder has an outstanding record in fifty-over cricket for New Zealand. She has scored 1739 runs at an average of 43 and strike rate of 86. She has four hundreds and seven fifties in this format. Bet on Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen has amassed over 1500 runs in her fifty-over career for Pakistan. She has an average of 28 with three hundreds and seven fifties. Back her to be Pakistan Women's top batter in this game.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women

The right arm seam bowler has done well for White Ferns over the years. Jess Kerr has played 27 ODIs and has picked 34 wickets at an economy of 4.10. She has 10 scalps in the last six games. Back her to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.

Sadia Iqbal to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

The 28-yr old left arm orthodox spinner is a key part of Pakistan's ODI bowling attack. She has 22 wickets from 18 games at an excellent economy of 3.72. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Pakistan in this match.