NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction NEW 89 % Chance of Winning PAK 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The second One-Day International between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 15th. The two teams will lock horns at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the match scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST on Friday morning.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance Winning

The hosts clinched the opening game by 131 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Both New Zealand and Pakistan women now have 14 points in the ICC Women's Championship. However, NZ women have played 13 games and have a net run-rate of 0.685 while Pakistan have played 16 games with net run-rate reading -0.324.

The series opener saw Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first but regret soon. New Zealand openers Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Suzie Bates provided an outstanding start to the team. The pair added 165 runs in 26 overs before Bezuidenhout was run out on a run-a-ball 86.

Bates went on to score 108 off 103, registering her 13th ODI century. Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine then took over and obliterated the Pakistan bowling attack. They added 107 runs for the third wicket in just 9.5 overs before Amelia fell for 83 off 69. Devine blasted 70 in just 36 deliveries to power the total to 365/4 in 50 overs.

Chasing a mammoth target, Pakistan openers gave a strong response with a 110-run stand in 18.5 overs. Muneeba Ali fell for 44 but Sidra Ameen continued to hold one end. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Ameen brought up her century. The visitors just could not keep up with the required rate and were eventually bowled out for 234.

As for the second game, New Zealand will remain strong favourites thanks to their overall strengths and form. The two teams' chances of winning the second ODI on Friday are as follows.

New Zealand Women's chance of winning: 89%

Pakistan Women’s chance of winning: 11%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr has been in terrific form, coming off a superb 83 off 69 in the last game. Prior to that, she had five 30+ scores and a fifty in the last eight T20 games. Betting on Kerr to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 44 off 48. The 26yr old has 818 runs in ODIs with two fifties and a hundred. Back her to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval in Christchurch has hosted 11 women's ODIs, with the team batting second winning seven games. Batting first is usually tricky here in morning games but with this being a day-night game, teams could look to set the target. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Christchurch could witness mostly cloudy and breezy weather on Friday afternoon. There could be over 90% cloud cover but rain might not be a huge concern with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to range between 21-28 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at around 50 kmph.

New Zealand Women Player List

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Kate Anderson, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicketkeeper Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (capt) All-rounder Maddy Green All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicketkeeper Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Hannah Rowe All-rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand haven't had a great time in ODIs in recent times, losing their last two series versus Sri Lanka and South Africa. They have started this series well with a convincing 131-run victory after smashing Pakistan bowlers for 365.

Pakistan Women Players List

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Sadaf Shamas Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar (capt) All-rounder Aliya Riaz All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Diana Baig All-rounder Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Nashra Sandhu Bowler Umm-e-Hani Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women have done reasonably well in the ICC Women's championship, winning seven games and losing nine. They were completely outplayed in the opening game of this series, with Sidra Ameen’s century being the only positive.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record

New Zealand have maintained a heavy dominance over Pakistan Women in fifty-over cricket. They have competed against each other in 15 ODIs, with New Zealand winning 14 games and Pakistan Women managing to win just once.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

The White Ferns possess a strong batting unit with the likes of Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Maddy Green. They smashed 27 hours in the last game as opposed to 20 by the visitors. Bet on NZ Women to hit most fours in the match.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Odi Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.75 Bet Now!

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for New Zealand Women

The veteran batter has served New Zealand well over the years. She has a stellar record in fifty-over cricket, having scored over 5400 runs at an average of 41 and strike rate of 80. She has 13 hundreds and 32 fifties in this format. Bet on Bates to be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen was the lone warrior for the visitors in the first ODI, scoring 105 off 117. She has 1638 runs in this format at an average of 29, including four hundreds and seven fifties. Bet on Ameen to be Pakistan Women's top batter in this game.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women

The right arm leg-break bowler was superb in the previous game, picking 3 for 44. Amelia Kerr has 83 wickets from 66 ODIs at an average of 29.74, including five hauls of four or more wickets. Back her to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

The 26-yr old left arm orthodox spinner has done well for Pakistan in the fifty-over format. She has 79 wickets from 60 games at a superb economy of 4.24, with two four-wicket hauls. Back Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan in this match.