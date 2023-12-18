NEW (New Zealand Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction NEW 89 % Chance of Winning PAK 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.308 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The third and final ODI of the series between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women will take place on Monday, December 18th. The two teams will meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where the action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Chance Winning

The hosts have secured the series with an unassailable lead of 2-0 from the first two games. They will be hoping to complete a clean sweep as two more points towards the ICC Women's Championship will be up for grabs. New Zealand Women have climbed up to the second spot on the table with 16 points from 14 games, having won seven of those. Pakistan are placed sixth with 14 points after winning seven out of 17 games.

After dominating the first ODI, the hosts had to fight hard in the second game, which they won by just one wicket. They won the toss and opted to field first. Lea Tahuhu got them off to an incredible start by removing Muneeba Ali on the very first ball of the innings. The New Zealand bowlers struck thrice more in the first 12 overs to reduce the visitors to 35 for 4.

Natalia Pervaiz and Fatima Sana then steadied the ship for Pakistan with a 90-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pervaiz was dismissed for 39 but Sana kept going from the other end. Najiha Alvi scored 32 runs as she added 65 runs for the sixth wicket. Sana made a superb 90 not-out to help her side get to 220. Sophie Devine picked 3 for 25 while Molly Penfold and Fran Jonas bagged two scalps each.

The White Ferns didn't get a good start in their run-chase as Fatima Sana removed Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine in the first three overs. Suzie Bates and Maddy Green then joined hands, putting the team in a strong position with a 132-run partnership. Bates scored 74 runs while Green struck an excellent 83.

Ghulam Fatima then brought Pakistan in the game with four wickets and reduced the hosts to 184/7. Tahuhu held her nerves in the end to take her side over the line with an unbeaten 21.

Looking at the form and overall strengths, New Zealand remain strong favourites to win this game. The two teams' chances of winning the third ODI are as follows.

New Zealand Women's chance of winning: 89%

Pakistan Women’s chance of winning: 11%

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr fell in the single digit in the last game but smashed a brilliant 83 off 69 in the first ODI. She has an outstanding record in the format, scoring over Betting on Kerr to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Pakistan's Fatima Sana has been in good form in fifty-over cricket this year. She has scored 205 runs in the last six innings with two fifties, including 90* in the last game. Back her to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

There have been a total of 12 women's ODIs played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the team batting second winning eight games. Assessing the pitch and setting the target has not been easy on this ground. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Christchurch is expected to be mainly clear for this match on Monday. It is likely to be sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening. Rain should not be a concern as there's zero chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature should range between 13-19 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at around 39 kmph.

New Zealand Women Player List

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Kate Anderson, Jess Kerr, Isabella Gaze

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicketkeeper Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (capt) All-rounder Maddy Green All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicketkeeper Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Hannah Rowe All-rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand have won seven out of 14 games in the ICC Women's Championship while losing five. They hammered Pakistan by 131 runs in the opening game of this series and just managed to get over the line in the second game by one wicket.

Pakistan Women Players List

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar (c), Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Sidra Ameen, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Natalia Pervaiz Batter Aliya Riaz All-rounder Fatima Sana All-rounder Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Umm-e-Hani Bowler Ghulam Fatima Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women have played 17 games in the ICC Women's championship, winning seven of those and losing 10. They were smashed in the opening game but gave a tough fight in the second game on the back of all-round performance from Fatima Sana but eventually lost by a wicket.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head Record

The head to head record between New Zealand and Pakistan Women in fifty-over cricket is utterly one-sided. They have faced each other in 16 ODIs, of which New Zealand have won 15 games while Pakistan Women have been victorious only once.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to score under 41.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Pakistan batters have struggled to get going in the series. In the previous game, they were 27 for 2 in the powerplay. White Ferns possess a quality attack comprising Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Molly Penfold. Betting on Pakistan women to score under 41.5 runs in the first 10 overs seems a good bet.

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New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be the top batter for New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates is coming off 108 and 74 in the two games this series. The veteran batter has a terrific record in ODI cricket, having amassed 5565 runs at an average of 41.52 with 13 hundreds and 33 fifties. Bet on Bates to be New Zealand's top batter.

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen has done well for Pakistan in the fifty-over format. She has over 1600 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 29, including four hundreds and seven fifties. She was superb in the series opener, scoring 105 off 117. Bet on Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women

The veteran all-round has been a huge asset to the team. She picked 1 for 19 in the opening game and 3 for 25 in the second. Devine has 100 wickets in the format, at an economy of 4.48. Back Devine to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.

Fatima Sana to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

The right arm medium pacer picked a couple of early wickets in the last game to give her team a chance. She has 47 wickets in ODIs from 34 games, with two four-wicket hauls and five-for. Back Sana to be the top bowler for Pakistan in this match.