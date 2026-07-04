Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand for the 2nd ODI match of the ongoing ODI series at the National Stadium, Karachi. The visitors were totally dominated by the hosts right from the Test series as they haven’t let New Zealand win a single game in the tour.

Bet on ODI

Batting first, New Zealand managed to score just 255 runs in the allotted 50 overs in the previous ODI. Michael Bracewell top-scored for the Kiwis with 43 runs. Tom Latham added vital 42 runs to the score.

Naseem Shah and Usama Mir were the picks of the bowlers from Pakistan. They scalped 5 and 2 wickets each to their name in 10 overs respectively.

The hosts of the series chased down the 256 runs target in 48.1 overs and won the first match of the series by 6 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were the top batsmen for Pakistan with 77 and 66 runs respectively in the second innings.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan has already taken a lead in the series against the visitors. They also dominated them in the Test series by drawing the series and not letting them win a single test. Pakistan will now aim to clinch the series in the upcoming match against New Zealand.

New Zealand on the other hand has been on the back foot this entire tour. They didn’t win a single match in the Test series as well as the ODI series against Pakistan. New Zealand will hope to win the second match of the series and register their first win in the tour.

We expect the ongoing winning momentum to continue to be with Pakistan in the upcoming 2nd ODI on 11th January. Thus, we predict an 80/20 winning chance backing Pakistan to win the match.

Our Prediction

Pakistan is clearly the stronger side here and has proved it in previous matches of the tour. New Zealand is struggling on the Pakistani surface and can’t secure a win against them. Although they have put up some competition for the hosts in the test series, it is not enough to get them a victory in the tour

Our Prediction - Pakistan to Win

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan has a higher chance of winning the forthcoming fixture against New Zealand owing to the home advantage, as well as the winning momentum, being on their side from the start.

Furthermore, we have noticed that New Zealand batsmen were unable to score in the first ODI match against the Pakistani pacers.

Hence, if New Zealand bats first in the 2nd ODI we expect them to score 260 runs. If Pakistan bats first, the expected first-innings score is 280 plus in the 50-over quota.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan are the players to watch out for in this game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

After playing the first match of the ODI series at the National Stadium, Karachi, the venue will be the same for all the remaining matches in the tour. We expect a high-scoring match at this surface as in the last 3 matches the average first innings score has been around 297 runs. The pacers have recorded taking 55% of the wickets in the first 10 overs. Hence, considering the previous match stats and the pitch report it would be a wise decision for the team to elect bowling first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather at the National Stadium, Karachi, is forecasted to have a maximum temperature of 32°c. There will be a wind current which can assist pacers to get some swing. The chances of rain are very few, hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score. It should be perfect weather for a game of cricket.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan Squad - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Babar Azam (c)

Pakistan might go with the same team combination as they did in the 1st match.

Pakistan predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Babar Azam Captain Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Fakhar Zaman Batsman Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Haris Sohail Batting All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Bowling All-rounder Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Usama Mir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Agha Salman Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

First, a test series draw and now first win in the ODI series, this Pakistan side is doing great in their backyard against New Zealand. It won’t be wrong to say that Pakistan might win this ODI series by whitewashing the visitors.

Babar Azam will continue to lead the Pakistani side. Babar Azam is a player to watch out for in the Pakistani camp. He played an impressive knock of 66 runs under pressure in the previous match. Naseem Shah bowled wonderfully for his 5 wickets.

Overall, Pakistan looks in great touch and in a strong position to win the 2nd ODI and clinch the series against New Zealand in the next match.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad - Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Kane Williamson (c)

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kane Williamson Captain Tom Latham Wicket Keeper Tim Southee Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler Devon Conway Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batting All-rounder Finn Allen Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Michael Bracewell Batting All-rounder Mitchell Santer Bowling All-rounder

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have been out of luck in this tour. The visitors couldn’t even manage to win a single game in this series despite playing such good cricket in the test series. After ending the test series in a draw, their performance remains the same in the ODI too.

The batters and as well as the bowlers need to step up their gameplay for New Zealand. The batsmen have not been able to put enough runs on the scoreboard. The highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the previous ODI match has just 43 runs to his name. Bowlers also could not pick up wickets.

If New Zealand aims to win and register their first win in the upcoming match they need both departments to fire up in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Matches between Pakistan vs New Zealand - 108 Matches

Won by Pakistan - 56 Matches

Won by New Zealand - 48 Matches

Tied - 1 Match

No Result - 3 Matches

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of Pakistan. The odds in favour of Pakistan winning is 1.67, while the odds of New Zealand winning are 2.2. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

Babar Azam is the second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the ODI series. Not only that, He looked in great touch in the test series as well and we are confident that he will carry his form in the 2nd game.

Tom Latham showed some resistance against the Pakistani bowling attack in the first ODI. He will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for New Zealand.

Mohammad Rizwan, the highest run-scorer in this series can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Tim Southee needs to step up to restrict the Pakistan batters. He is expected to take 1 or more wickets.

Naseem Shah from the Pakistan team picked up 5 wickets in the 1st ODI. We expect him to take 2 wickets at minimum.