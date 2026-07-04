Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The third and final ODI of the series between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on January 13, 2023, at Karachi's National Stadium. In the preceding ODI encounter against Pakistan, New Zealand eventually managed to win after being outplayed for the entirety of the tour.

Bet on ODI

In the preceding ODI, New Zealand, batting first, amassed 261 runs in 49.5 overs before being bowled out. With 101 runs, Devon Conway led the New Zealand team in scoring. Kane Williamson also regained his test series form, scoring 85 runs in the opening round.

Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah were the top two bowlers for Pakistan. In 8.5 and 10 overs, they each claimed three and four wickets, respectively.

Pakistan, who is hosting the series, fell short of their 262-run goal against New Zealand and lost by a score of 79 runs. In the most recent game, Babar Azam scored runs once more for his team. Under duress, he managed 79 runs off 114 balls, but in the second innings, he was unable to form a solid partnership.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Prior to their 79-run loss against New Zealand in the second ODI, when they were leading the series, Pakistan. The ODI series is now tied at 1-1 because New Zealand had not won a game prior to the second match. With the Test series ending in a draw and both sides winning the trophy, Pakistan will now look to win the third ODI and claim the ODI series trophy.

On the other side, New Zealand put on an outstanding performance in the most recent game and triumphed by a wide margin. A victory in the third and final game of the series would put New Zealand ahead of India when they face them on the following day.

We believe Pakistan will win both the current three-match ODI series and the next third ODI on January 13. Therefore, we estimate that Pakistan has a 75/25 chance of winning the match.

Our Prediction

Given the results of the last two games, we can conclude that both teams are closely matched. Despite the fact that the series is currently tied at one, we predict that Pakistan will once again outperform New Zealand in the third ODI encounter.

Our forecast is that Pakistan will win the match.

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Betting Tips

The entire tour, Babar Azam has been in excellent shape. With 145 runs in 2 innings, he leads both the ODI series and Pakistan in scoring. In the forthcoming game, we expect him to score the most runs for Pakistan. With an average of 14.38 and 8 wickets for Team Pakistan thus far in the ODI series, Naseem Shah is our choice for the player who has taken the most wickets for Pakistan.

With 85 runs in 100 balls, captain Kane Williamson was New Zealand's second-highest run scorer in the previous game. In the forthcoming game, we are betting on him to score the most runs for New Zealand. Tim Southee is our choice for the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand after he picked up 3 wickets with an economy rate of 5.5 in the most recent ODI game.

We choose Babar Azam for the Player of the Match honour since he has an ODI series average of 72.50.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The third ODI will be the last game of the tour and the last game played at Karachi's National Stadium. The average first innings score in the last two ODI games played here has been close to 250 runs. In the early going of the game, the pacers have had more success. Therefore, choosing to bowl first and chase the target would be a prudent choice for the team, taking into account the statistics from the previous game and the pitch report.

Weather Report

The National Stadium in Karachi is expected to experience weather with a high temperature of 33°c. A wind current will exist that seamers can use to gain some swing. Since there is essentially little danger of rain, teams do not need to worry about DLS or par. The conditions should be ideal for a game of cricket.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan Squad - Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Babar Azam ©, Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan might use the same lineup that they did in the second game.

Pakistan predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Babar Azam Captain Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Keeper Fakhar Zaman Batsman Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Haris Sohail Batting All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz Bowling All-rounder Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Agha Salman Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan may have imagined annihilating the visitors at home after winning the first ODI, but they were unsuccessful as they fell to New Zealand in the second game.

The Pakistani team will continue to be led by Babar Azam, who serves as their shining saviour. One player on the Pakistani team to keep an eye on is Babar Azam. In the previous game, he produced an amazing 79-run knock while under pressure. For his three wickets, Naseem Shah bowled superbly.

Overall, Pakistan appears to be in excellent form and has the confidence necessary to win the third ODI and complete the series against New Zealand in the following game.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand squad - Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Kane Williamson ©, Henry Nicholls

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kane Williamson Captain Tom Latham Wicket Keeper Tim Southee Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Devon Conway Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batting All-rounder Finn Allen Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Michael Bracewell Batting All-rounder Mitchell Santer Bowling All-rounder

New Zealand Team Form

After defeating the hosts by 79 runs in the previous match, New Zealand regained their confidence. In order to win the series before departing for the India tour, they would aim for a similar performance in the third game.

Both the bowlers and the batsman against Pakistan played fantastically. The New Zealand batters learned their lesson after a disastrous first encounter and scored some runs in the second ODI. Pakistan was dismissed for 182 runs in 43 overs by the bowlers, who also took important wickets.

Both departments must perform at the same high level as they did in the last game if New Zealand hopes to win both the current game and the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Matches between Pakistan vs New Zealand - 109 Matches

Won by Pakistan - 56 Matches

Won by New Zealand - 49 Matches

Tied - 1 Match

No Result - 3 Matches

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

After evaluating the team's performance and potential outcomes, the betting odds are entirely in Pakistan's favour. Pakistan has odds of 1.805 to win, while New Zealand has odds of 2.005 to win. Based on the team's success in prior games, player records, the playing surface, and other variables, these betting odds have been computed.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

For Pakistan in the ODI series, Babar Azam has scored the most runs. Additionally, he appeared to be in excellent form throughout the test series, and we are certain that he will continue this form for the third game.

In the second ODI, Kane Williamson demonstrated his elite batting prowess against Pakistan's bowling assault. He will be in charge of leading New Zealand in runs scored.

In this series, Mohammad Rizwan has scored the third-most runs, and he will likely continue to do so in the upcoming game against New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

To limit the Pakistani batsmen, Tim Southee must step up. He is predicted to take one or more wickets.

In the first and second ODIs, Naseem Shah of the Pakistani team claimed 5 and 3 wickets, respectively. At the very least, we anticipate him to take two wickets.