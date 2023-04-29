PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction
PAK
70%
Chance of Winning
NZ
30%
National teams
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Pakistan’s top order took the match from New Zealand’s hands. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq made an opening partnership of 124 runs. They lost their second wicket on 214. Thanks to brilliant innings of Fakhar Zaman (117 runs), Imam-ul-Haq (60 runs) and skipper Babar Azam (49 runs) Pakistan won the match having 5 wickets in hand.
Facts
- Both the teams played a tie T20 series where both the teams won 2-2 matches.
- Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the series by winning the first match.
- For Pakistan Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam are in fantastic form.
- Will Young, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman are playing superably for New Zealand.
- In the last 110 encounters Pakistan won the 56 matches on the other hand New Zealand upper hand in 50 matches.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
It's tough to beat Pakistan at their home ground. In the first two T20s and now in the first ODI team has shown that they are in amazing knock. On the other hand New Zealand also got some momentum by winning the last two T20 matches. Being a strong side, previous records and local advantage we favor the home team for a crucial victory.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Pakistan is leading the series 1-0 by winning the first match. New Zealand would like to win the second ODI to level the series. On the other hand Pakistan want to take phycological advantage by taking a 2-0 lead but this is not gonna be so easy as the Kiwi players like Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Will Young are in excellent form.
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are the best choices for punters to rely on. From the New Zealand side they can pick players like Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Tom Latham.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Although the pitch supports batting and average first innings ODI total is 236 runs at Rawalpindi but chasing the score is tough here. So the team winning the toss would like to bowl first and invite the opponent to set the target for them.
Weather Forecast
It will be hot weather in Rawalpindi on 29th April as the day temperature may reach to 35 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 31%. Wind may blow with the speed of 13 KMPH. No rain interruption is predicted so far.
Pakistan Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batsman
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Imam-ul-Haq
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Rizwan (WC)
|
Batsman
|
Shan Masood
|
Batsman
|
Agha Salman
|
All Rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All Rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah
Pakistan Form
After grabbing the trophy of Tri Nation series Pakistan is regularly keeping the same momentum. They were very close to winning the T20 series. Now they commenced the ODI series with a one sided victory. Players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and in bowling segment Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf are in amazing knock.
New Zealand Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batsman
|
Will Young
|
All Rounder
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batsman
|
Henry Nicholls
|
All Rounder
|
Tom Latham (C) (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batsman
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All Rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
All Rounder
New Zealand’s squad for the ODI series:Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie
New Zealand Form
Team played well in the last match specially in batting but unfortunately they lost the game by poor bowling performance. So bowling is the main concern for the team. Matt Henry and Adam Milne should show the same line and length that was in T20s. Team has the ability to come back in this series.
Head to Head
Both the teams have faced each other in 110 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 56 matches whereas New Zealand have won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and one was a tie between these two opponents.
- Total ODI matches played - 110
- Pakistan won - 56
- New Zealand won - 50
- No Result - 3
- Tie - 1
Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Gamblers may still have confidence in the visiting New Zealand team to win some substantial and thrilling money, despite the fact that Pakistan has been significantly favored by the majority of bookmakers due to their superior team strength and home advantage. Kiwis have a 3.12 chance of winning, compared to Pakistan's 1.20 odds.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.20
- New Zealand to win @ 3.12
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are the key players for Pakistan as they both played brilliantly, they smashed 117 and 60 runs respectively. Team will also rely on skipper Babar Azam who has a very good ODI record and scored 49 runs in the previous match.
Daryl Mitchel smashed an amazing century in the last match. Will Young was also impressive with 86 on 78 balls. Both are the most reliable players from a visitor's point of view. With smashing 290 ruins in the T20 series Mark Chapman is also going to take the command in the middle order.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Haris Rauf was outstanding in the T20 series and picked 2 wickets in the last match. Pacer Naseem Shah, who has taken 20 wickets in his last 6 games, may end up being the true threat to the opposition. Mohammad Nawaz's spin will also be helpful who has picked 17 wickets in the last 10 matches.
New Zealand will rely on Matt Henry and Adam Milne. They both bowled brilliantly in the T20 series. Henry grabbed 6 wickets with an average of 14.66. Adam Milne has picked 4 wickets in the T20 series and grabbed 2 wickets in the last match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
New Zealand came back into the T20 series after losing the two matches back to back. Same we can expect here because this Kiwi team cannot be underestimated. But Pakistan is a formidable opponent at their home ground. Team is brilliant in both batting and bowling. We anticipate a close fight with the host team’s victory.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.20
- New Zealand to win @ 3.12