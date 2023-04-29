PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 70 % Chance of Winning NZ 30 % Bet Now! After facing a 5 wicket game loss in the first ODI, visitor New Zealand will face the host Pakistan in the 2nd ODI on 29th April at Rawalpindi again. In the first match played at the same venue Pakistan won the toss and invited Kiwis to bat first. With the help of fantastic innings from Will Young's 86 runs and Daryl Mitchell’s brilliant 113 runs New Zealand had put up a competitive total of 288 runs. Pakistan’s top order took the match from New Zealand’s hands. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq made an opening partnership of 124 runs. They lost their second wicket on 214. Thanks to brilliant innings of Fakhar Zaman (117 runs), Imam-ul-Haq (60 runs) and skipper Babar Azam (49 runs) Pakistan won the match having 5 wickets in hand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

It's tough to beat Pakistan at their home ground. In the first two T20s and now in the first ODI team has shown that they are in amazing knock. On the other hand New Zealand also got some momentum by winning the last two T20 matches. Being a strong side, previous records and local advantage we favor the home team for a crucial victory.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan is leading the series 1-0 by winning the first match. New Zealand would like to win the second ODI to level the series. On the other hand Pakistan want to take phycological advantage by taking a 2-0 lead but this is not gonna be so easy as the Kiwi players like Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Will Young are in excellent form.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are the best choices for punters to rely on. From the New Zealand side they can pick players like Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Tom Latham.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Although the pitch supports batting and average first innings ODI total is 236 runs at Rawalpindi but chasing the score is tough here. So the team winning the toss would like to bowl first and invite the opponent to set the target for them.

Weather Forecast

It will be hot weather in Rawalpindi on 29th April as the day temperature may reach to 35 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 31%. Wind may blow with the speed of 13 KMPH. No rain interruption is predicted so far.

Pakistan Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shan Masood Batsman Agha Salman All Rounder Shadab Khan All Rounder Mohammad Nawaz All Rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

Pakistan Form

After grabbing the trophy of Tri Nation series Pakistan is regularly keeping the same momentum. They were very close to winning the T20 series. Now they commenced the ODI series with a one sided victory. Players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and in bowling segment Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf are in amazing knock.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Henry Nicholls All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the ODI series:Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

New Zealand Form

Team played well in the last match specially in batting but unfortunately they lost the game by poor bowling performance. So bowling is the main concern for the team. Matt Henry and Adam Milne should show the same line and length that was in T20s. Team has the ability to come back in this series.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 110 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 56 matches whereas New Zealand have won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and one was a tie between these two opponents.

Total ODI matches played - 110

Pakistan won - 56

New Zealand won - 50

No Result - 3

Tie - 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Gamblers may still have confidence in the visiting New Zealand team to win some substantial and thrilling money, despite the fact that Pakistan has been significantly favored by the majority of bookmakers due to their superior team strength and home advantage. Kiwis have a 3.12 chance of winning, compared to Pakistan's 1.20 odds.

Pakistan to win @ 1.20

New Zealand to win @ 3.12

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are the key players for Pakistan as they both played brilliantly, they smashed 117 and 60 runs respectively. Team will also rely on skipper Babar Azam who has a very good ODI record and scored 49 runs in the previous match.

Daryl Mitchel smashed an amazing century in the last match. Will Young was also impressive with 86 on 78 balls. Both are the most reliable players from a visitor's point of view. With smashing 290 ruins in the T20 series Mark Chapman is also going to take the command in the middle order.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf was outstanding in the T20 series and picked 2 wickets in the last match. Pacer Naseem Shah, who has taken 20 wickets in his last 6 games, may end up being the true threat to the opposition. Mohammad Nawaz's spin will also be helpful who has picked 17 wickets in the last 10 matches.

New Zealand will rely on Matt Henry and Adam Milne. They both bowled brilliantly in the T20 series. Henry grabbed 6 wickets with an average of 14.66. Adam Milne has picked 4 wickets in the T20 series and grabbed 2 wickets in the last match.