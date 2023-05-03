Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction PAK 68 % Chance of Winning NZ 32 % Bet Now! What a batting performance by Fakar Zaman 180 runs on 144 balls with a strike rate of 125.00 that lead Pakistan in winning the 2nd ODI, in spite of New Zealand’s 337 runs huge target. Now both the teams will face in the 3rd ODI at Karachi. By winning the two matches back to back Pakistan is leading the series by 2-0. In the previous match Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. With brilliant innings of Chad Bowes 51 runs, Daryl Mitchell 129 runs on 118 balls with an impressive strike rate of 10.40 and Tom Latham’s close to the century 98 runs led the New Zealand set a high target of 337 for the home team. Fakhar Zaman 180 runs, Babar Azam 65 runs and Mohammad Rizwan 54 runs made this achievable for Pakistan. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf has been fantastic throughout the inning, he picked 4 crucial wickets for the team. Now the action has been shifted from Rawalpindi to Karachi. So It will be exciting to see both the teams when they encounter each other at this new venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

At home, Pakistan is difficult to defeat. The team demonstrated their incredible play in the first two T20s and the first two ODIs. By winning the last two T20 games, New Zealand gained some momentum in contrast. Due to the strength, track record, and home field advantage, we believe the home team will prevail in a vital game.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan is leading the series 2-0 by winning the first two matches. New Zealand would like to win the third ODI to come back into the series. On the other hand Pakistan wants to sweep the visitors by winning the third match of the 5 match series. We predict a 3-2 series victory for Pakistan.

The strongest options for bettors to rely on are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. Punters can choose players like Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Tom Latham from the New Zealand team who are in excellent knock.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The Karachi National Stadium's pitch is typically batting favorable, so another run-fest may be in store. The batters will like the surface's consistent flatness and uniform bounce. When the ball is brand-new, seamers will experience some movement, but after that, this will be a batting haven. After winning the toss both the teams would like to bat first and set a target of 320+ score against the opposition.

Weather Forecast

It's a summer season in Pakistan so players will have to face hot weather in Karachi where temperature may reach to 35 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 55%. Wind may blow with the speed of 13 KMPH.

Pakistan Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shan Masood Batsman Agha Salman All Rounder Shadab Khan All Rounder Mohammad Nawaz All Rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

Pakistan Form

After winning the Tri Nation Series title, Pakistan has continued to play with the same energy. The T20 series was very nearly won by them. They now won the first two matches in the ODI series handily. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf are having outstanding bowling performances, as are players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Henry Nicholls All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the ODI series:Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

New Zealand Form

The team played well in their most recent matches, particularly in the batting department, but sadly, their poor bowling performance cost them the game. Therefore, the team's primary concern is bowling. The line and length that Matt Henry and Adam Milne showed in T20s should be maintained. Daryl Mitchell has an exceptional tour, after some good innings in T20 now he has 2 back to back centuries in two matches.

Head to Head

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 111 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 57 matches whereas New Zealand have won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and one was a tie.

Total ODI matches played - 111

Pakistan won - 57

New Zealand won - 50

No Result - 3

Tie - 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Even though Pakistan has been heavily favored by the majority of bookmakers due to their superior team strength and home advantage, gamblers may still have faith in the visiting New Zealand team to win some significant and exciting money. Kiwis have a 3.10 winning odds as compared to 1.10 percent for Pakistan.

Pakistan to win @ 1.10

New Zealand to win @ 3.10

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Smashing 117 and 180 in two back to back matches Fakhar Zaman showed that he is the top class player of this format and best of his career. Babar Azam is another reliable player for Pakistan who has scored 49 and 65 runs respectively in two games.

Opener batsman Will Young, Middle order batsman Daryl Mitchel and captain Tom Latham are the most consistent run scorers for Kiwis. The skipper smashed 98 runs in the previous match. Will Young was also impressive with 86 on 78 balls in the first match. Daryl Mitchel, no doubt a world class middle order batsman who is in outstanding form as he smashed 113 and 129 in both the matches respectively.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

After T20s Haris Rauf continued his outstanding form. He picked 6 wickets in two matches. He will be the key bowler for Pakistan at their home ground. The real threat to the opponents may ultimately come from pacer Naseem Shah, who has 21 wickets in his previous 7 ODI matches.

New Zealand team management will choose a bowler from Adam Milne and Henry Shipley. Milne did impressive bowling in T20s and Shipley had an economical spell in the last game. At the turning wickets of Pakistan Ish Sodhi may also trouble the Pakistani bowlers.