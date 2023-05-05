Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction PAK 65 % Chance of Winning NZ 35 % Bet Now! Pakistan kept their winning momentum continuing in the 3rd ODI as well and beat the black caps with 26 runs. Host Pakistan will be looking to keep up their winning streak in the series When they face New Zealand in the fourth game of the one-day series, which begins on Friday at National Stadium in Karachi, In the previous match New Zealand won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Waseem Jr. all made significant contributions in the preceding game, which saw Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 26 runs. With this outcome, Pakistan now leads the five-match ODI series 3-0. On the other side, in the final two games of the one-day series, New Zealand will be aiming to play for pride. Tom Latham, the team's captain, will be hoping that the team can end its losing skid on Friday at the same venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan destroyed the visitor New Zealand team in every sphere of the game. Most importantly, their batsmen are doing incredibly well and putting remarkable scores on the board. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq played some brilliant innings, and as a result Pakistan took an unbeaten 3-0 lead in the series. At home, Pakistan is difficult to defeat. In the first two T20s and all three ODIs, the team displayed their outstanding performance.We think the home club will win in a crucial game due to their strength, record, and home field advantage.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan has won the opening three games to take a 3-0 series lead. To get back into the series and win for pride, New Zealand would like to win the third ODI. Pakistan, on the other side, hopes to defeat the visitor team with a white wash by winning the remaining games. Our forecast is that Pakistan will win the series 4–1.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are the best bets for gamblers to rely on. Players from the New Zealand team with great records include Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, and Tom Latham.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Karachi National Stadium traditionally favors batting, so we hope some good total on the board. The surface's steady flatness and uniform bounce will appeal to batters. Seamers will initially notice some movement in the ball, but after that, this will become a batting paradise. Both teams would like to bat first after winning the toss and set a high target for the opposition.

Weather Forecast

Temperature is expected to be around 33 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 55%. Wind may blow with the speed of 26 KMPH. No rain prediction for this game as there will be a clear sky most of the day.

Pakistan Player List

Usama Mir will take the place of Mohammad Nawaz for this game, therefore the home team may make one change. During the third one-day series against New Zealand, the bowling all-rounder suffered a hand injury while attempting to stop the ball. Mohammad Wasim Jr has also been included in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shan Masood Batsman Agha Salman All Rounder Shadab Khan All Rounder Usama Mir Batsman Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

Pakistan Form

Team is in excellent knock as they played very well in the T20 series and now in ODI they are on their winning streak with 3 victories in a row. Whether it is batting or bowling, they had the upper hand over black caps in every segment of the game. Players like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have made great contributions towards the team's victory.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Blundell and Cole McConchie have been included in the side in place of Chad Bowes and Blair Tickner.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Tom Blundell Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Henry Nicholls All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Cole McConchie Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the ODI series:Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

New Zealand Form

New Zealand has completely failed to keep their home performance continue. Although they played well on some occasions, they lacked in comparison to Pakistan. In batting Daryl Mitchell, Tom latham, Will Young are in great touch but unfortunately they failed to take advantage of the conditions due to poor bowling attack at Pakistani pitches.

Head to Head

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 112 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 57 matches whereas New Zealand have won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and one was a tie.

Total ODI matches played - 111

Pakistan won - 58

New Zealand won - 50

No Result - 3

Tie - 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Due to their superior team strength and home advantage, Pakistan has been significantly favored by the majority of bookies; but, bettors may still have faith in the visiting New Zealand team to make a sizable and thrilling profit. Home team is getting winning odds of 1.10 on the other hand Black caps have high odds of 2.85.

Pakistan to win @ 1.10

New Zealand to win @ 2.85

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Being in an amazing touch Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are the key batsmen for Pakistan. Smashing 117 and 180 in two back to back matches Fakhar Zaman showed that he is the top class player of this format and best of his career. Imam-ul-Haq has smashed 90 runs in the previous match that led the team for a remarkable total.

With two back to back centuries Daryl Mitchel showed his class in the first two matches. Will Young was also impressive with 86 on 78 balls in the first match. Tom Blundell, who has been included in place of Chad Bowes, played a brilliant 65 runs inning.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Shahin Afridi and Naseem Shah will be expected to be impressive in the fourth ODI as they both give some early breakthrough for the team in the matches they played in the series. In the previous match they both grabbed 2-2 wickets respectively. Pacer Naseem Shah has picked 23 wickets in his previous 8 ODI matches.

Adam Milne and Matt Henry Shipley will take the command of the New Zealand bowling attack. Both have been impressive throughout the series. In the previous match Matt Henry picked 3 and Adam Milne grabbed 2 crucial wickets with an impressive economy of 5.40 and 5.60 respectively.