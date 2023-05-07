PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 69 % Chance of Winning NZ 31 % Bet Now! After demolishing New Zealand in a very shameful way, Pakistan will look for a complete white wash when they face in the fifth match of the series at Karachi on 7th May. Although New Zealand is playing well, they are lacking in comparison to their opposition. Pakistan had taken the local advantage so well in this series so far and kept the visitors away from a single victory throughout their tour. In the previous match New Zealand won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan put a 334 runs score on the board with the help of a brilliant 107 runs inning from the bat of skipper Babar Azam and useful innings of Masood and Salman. Chasing the Target of 335 Black caps bowled out on 232 runs, Only Tom Latham (60 runs) and Mark Chapman (46 on 33 balls) kept the scoreboard moving for New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan dominated the visiting New Zealand team throughout the entire T20 and ODI series. Most significantly, their batsmen are playing superbly and scoring astounding totals. Pakistan gained a 4-0 series lead, thanks to some outstanding performances from Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan is challenging to defeat at home with their strong batting line and home advantage.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After a brilliant performance at their home ground against Sri Lanka, the Kiwis totally failed to keep the momentum continuing abroad as well. They didn’t expect such a shameful clean sweep in spite of having top class bowlers and in form batsmen. They would like to win the last ODI just for their satisfaction and pride but having an eye on recent results it's going to be very tough for them.

Fantasy lovers have some picks in this match like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf from pakistan squad and Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Tom Latham from New Zealand side.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

We anticipate a high score because the Karachi National Stadium's pitch generally favors batting. The constant flatness and consistent bounce of the surface will appeal to batters. Although there will initially be some movement in the ball that seamers will detect, this will soon turn into a batting paradise. After choosing to bat first, both teams want to give the opposition a difficult task.

Weather Forecast

34 degrees Celsius is the predicted temperature. There will be about 55% humidity. Winds can gust as high as 28 KMPH. Since the sky will be clear for the majority of the day, there is no rain forecast for this game.

Pakistan Player List

Usama Mir will take the place of Mohammad Nawaz for this game, therefore the home team may make one change. During the third one-day series against New Zealand, the bowling all-rounder suffered a hand injury while attempting to stop the ball.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imam-ul-Haq Batsman Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shan Masood Batsman Agha Salman All Rounder Shadab Khan All Rounder Usama Mir All Rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series:Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

Pakistan Form

The team is playing well right now, having performed admirably in the T20 series, and they have already won four straight ODI matches. They outperformed the black caps in every aspect of the game, whether they were bowling or hitting the ball. The team's triumph was greatly aided by players like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Blundell and Cole McConchie have been included in the side in place of Chad Bowes and Blair Tickner.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Tom Blundell Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Henry Nicholls All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Cole McConchie Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the ODI series:Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

New Zealand Form

New Zealand has entirely failed to maintain their at-home performance. Although they occasionally performed well, they fell short of Pakistan. Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, and Will Young are in excellent form when they bat, but they were unable to take advantage of the favorable circumstances because of Pakistani wickets' subpar bowling assault.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 113 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 57 matches whereas New Zealand have won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result and one was a tie.

Total ODI matches played - 113

Pakistan won - 59

New Zealand won - 50

No Result - 3

Tie - 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan has been heavily favored by the majority of bookmakers because of their superior team strength and home advantage, but punters may still have faith in the visiting New Zealand team to make a substantial and exhilarating profit. Black caps have high odds of 3.15 while the home team has winning odds of 1.15.

Pakistan to win @ 1.15

New Zealand to win @ 3.15

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Being in an amazing touch Fakhar Zaman and Skipper Babar Azam are the best batsmen from the Pakistani side. Fakhar Zaman already had two centuries and some brilliant innings in this series. Babar Azam has been consistent to contribute some respected runs in team score. In the previous match the skipper smashed 107 runs that led the team for a 102 runs victory.

Captain Tom Latham has been outstanding so far with the bat. He scored 60 runs in the 4th ODI. Daryl Mitchel is another key player for New Zealand who has already smashed two centuries in the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf again did a fantastic bowling attack and picked 2 wickets with an impressive economy of 4.60. He has taken 8 wickets in this series so far. Usam Mir has been included in the playing eleven in the last two matches. He grabben 4 wickets with an economy of 4.30.

Adam Milne and Matt Henry will take the command of the New Zealand bowling attack. Both have been impressive throughout the series. In the last two matches Matt Henry picked 3-3 wickets respectively. On the other hand Adam Milne had a successful tour so far by grabbing regular wickets in T20s and ODIs.