PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 38 % Chance of Winning RSA 62 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women and South Africa will lock horns in the 1st One day International on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi and the scheduled start time is 4:00 pm IST.

PAK-W vs SA-W Chance of Winning

After an exciting finish to the T20I series with Pakistan Women securing a 3-0 series win the focus now shifts to One Day Internationals as part of the ICC Championship league.

Pakistan Women displayed a dominant performance in the T20I series and will look to continue their good run of form against the visiting South Africa Women. The home team led by Nida Dar has a strong batting lineup with youngsters Sidra Ameen and Aliya Riaz scoring crucial runs, while Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal troubled the Proteas batters in the T20I series. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan Women makes any changes to the playing XI or prefer to play with the team combination that has worked wonders.

South African Women haven't been at their best in the T20I series with the bowlers failing to deliver in crunch situations and the batting unit other than Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp failed to score runs in the T20I series. The absence of power hitting all rounders Dane van Niekerk and Chole Tryon makes their middle order inexperienced and the form of the team's most experienced player Sune Luus is a huge worry for the Proteas Women. Anneke Bosch has had a much better record in the ODI format and she is one player to watch out for in the first ODI against the home team.

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning: 38%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning: 62%

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PAK-W vs. SA-W Betting Tips

Marizanne Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and she has a very good record against Pakistan Women in one day internationals. Kapp has scored 406 runs in 15 innings against Pakistan Women in the Odi Format. She performed exceptionally well in the T20I series scoring 45 runs in two matches. We believe Kapp to be the best player to bet on to score over 23.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

PAK-W vs. SA-W Toss Prediction

The surface at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers and is a high scoring ground with a fast outfield. Fast bowlers get swing early in the innings and with some turn on offer in the later part of the game for spinners. In the seven women’s one day international matches played at this venue the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won three matches with the average 1st inning score being 204 runs.

The team batting first has higher win percentage on this ground and with the surface is expected to slow down in the later part of the game assisting spinners and we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the National Cricket Ground, Karachi on Friday, September 8, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with a 10% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 31 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain during the match.

Pakistan Women Players List

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Biag, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Umme Hani.

Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah Bowler Diana Biag Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Recent Form

Pakistan Women are coming off a T20I series win over South Africa Women and the form of their top order and spinners will be a huge plus for the home team ahead of the ODI series.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder.

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Aneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Delmi Tucker Batter Sinola Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klass Bowler

Recent Form

South Africa Women has had mixed results in recent times losing their last three matches, but their record against Pakistan Women in One Day Internationals is phenomenal. The Proteas Women are undefeated against Pakistan Women in their last five head to head encounters.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women clashed in 28 T20 matches. Pakistan Women holds a record of 05 - 21 against South Africa Women. Out of the five wins against South Africa Women, Pakistan Women won two matches batting first and two matches batting 2nd, While South Africa Women won 10 matches batting first and 11 matches batting second.

Matches Played: 28 matches

Pakistan Women won: 05 matches

South Africa Women won: 21 matches

No Result/ Tied: 2 matches

PAK-W vs. SA-W Odds

South Africa Women to have the highest opening partnership than Pakistan Women @ 1.72 (Melbet)

The opening pair of Laura Wolvaadrt and Tazmin Brits scored over 50 runs for the first wicket in two of the last three matches. Both batters are in really good form and expect the duo to take some time and build a solid stand for the first wicket. Shaawal Zulfiqur and Sidra Ameen failed to get going as a pair. They are prone to be dismissed by the lethal new ball bowling pair of South Africa Women. Based on the recent performances, we back South Africa Women to have the highest opening partnership than Pakistan Women.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women @ 3.40 (Melbet)

Laura Wolvaardt has a phenomenal record against Pakistan Women in One Day Internationals. She has amassed 406 runs in nine matches at an average of 50.75 and striking at 70.60, Wolvaardt is one of the best batters on flat tracks and the surface at Karachi is expected to be another good batting surface. We predict Laura Wolvaardt to play a match winning knock and be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women @ 4.75 (Melbet)

Sidra Ameen has been the top performer for Pakistan Women in the recently concluded T20I series smashing 133 runs in three matches. Ameen’s record in Pakistan has been phenomenal (541 runs in 10 matches). Considering her recent form, we believe Sidra Ameen to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Pakistan Women.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women @ 3.60 (Melbet)

Nashra Sandhu continues to lead the bowling attack of Pakistan with her slow left arm bowling. She has picked up 12 wickets in nine matches against South Africa Women and her record in One day Internationals in Pakistan is phenomenal. We back Nashra Sandhu to bowl a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Pakistan Women.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for South Africa Women @ 3.25 (Melbet)

Marizanne Kapp continues her good run of form with the ball against Pakistan Women. She picked up one wicket in two matches, a rare failure for her in recent times. Her record against Pakistan Women in One day Internationals is phenomenal (17 wickets in 15 matches). Kapp is one of the best players to bet on to be the top bowler for South Africa Women.