PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 24 % Chance of Winning RSA 76 % Bet Now! Host Pakistan Women will be at loggerheads with South Africa Women in the second of the three match long ODI series. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 4:00 pm IST.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Following an impressive T20 series, where Pakistan secured a flawless 3-0 victory, the team appears to have encountered a setback in the 1st ODI. The bowlers initiated the match positively, securing three wickets within the opening 10 overs. Nevertheless, an outstanding counterattack from Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus placed considerable pressure on the bowling unit, resulting in an excess of runs conceded. Nashra Sandhu stood out among the bowlers, claiming two wickets, while Aliya Riaz and Umm-e-Hani each took one wicket. The batting side grappled against the formidable bowling display by the visitors, with the exception of Aliya Riaz, who managed a noteworthy inning. In the upcoming matches, the team will be counting on improved performances from some of its seasoned players, including Nida Dar, Diana Baig, and Bismah Maroof, in order to secure a victory.

Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat in the shortest format, South Africa's women's team has continued its impressive performance in the ongoing ODI World Championship cycle, emerging victorious in all four matches played thus far. The South African women's team boasts a well-rounded roster. Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, and Marizanne Kapp form a formidable batting lineup, and when batting first, they aim to set a substantial total. Nadine de Klerk and Lara Goodall are two accomplished all-rounders who provide depth to the batting order. In the previous match, de Klerk delivered an outstanding performance, claiming three wickets while conceding only 23 runs. She is expected to lead the spin attack alongside Delmi Tucker, while Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba form a potent seam attack.

Pakistan Women's chance of winning: 24%

South Africa Women’s chance of winning: 76%

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Muneeba Ali boasts a commendable record of accumulating 750 runs in just 31 Women's One Day International (WODI) innings, maintaining a solid average of 25.00. While she managed to score only 20 runs in her previous game, we anticipate her to make a notable resurgence in the upcoming second ODI. It is advisable to place a bet on Ali to surpass the 17.5-run mark against SA-W in the game.

Marizanne Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and she has a very good record against Pakistan Women in one day internationals. Kapp has scored 506 runs in 16 innings against Pakistan Women in the Odi Format. She performed exceptionally well in the last game scoring 100 runs. We believe Kapp to score over 27.5 runs against PAK-W in the game.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi offers a balanced playing field, ensuring an equitable opportunity for both batsmen and bowlers. It features a commendable degree of bounce and pace, facilitating comfortable shot execution for batsmen. In the context of Women's One Day Internationals (WODI), a competitive score hovers around the 220-run mark. However, it's worth noting that the pitch is expected to progressively slow down as the match unfolds, potentially favouring spinners. The National Stadium's history reveals its batting-friendly nature, with six centuries recorded in the 17 Women's ODIs played here, including two in the most recent match. Given the visiting batsmen's current form, the anticipation is for at least one century to be achieved on Monday. Both teams will likely prioritise winning the toss, opting to bat first, and aiming to post a total exceeding 265 runs. It's noteworthy that the previous match at the National Stadium was won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius and 63% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 31 km/h. The weather outlook for Monday's match anticipates clear skies accompanied by a gentle breeze.

Pakistan Women Players List

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Biag, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Umme Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Sidra Nawaz Wicket Keeper Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Biag Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Ghulam Fatima Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women suffered a 127 run defeat against South Africa Women in the first ODI.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Lara Goodall Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Delmi Tucker Batter Sinola Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klass Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

Following a 3-0 T20I series defeat, South Africa Women won the first ODI game of the series by 117 runs and have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head Record

Both Pakistan Women and South Africa Women clashed in 26 WODI matches. South Africa Women holds a record of 20-4 against Pakistan Women. One match was tied and another was abandoned. In their last five head-to-head matches, South Africa Women won all five matches.

Total Matches Played: 26 matches

Pakistan Women Won: 4 matches

South Africa Women Won: 20 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Tie/ Draw: 1 match

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 31.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.85 (Pari Match)

The opening pair of Laura Wolvaadrt and Tazmin Brits scored over 50 runs for the first wicket in three of the last four matches. In the last game, SA-W scored 34 runs before losing their first wicket. Both batters are in really good form and expect the duo to take some time and build a solid stand for the first wicket. All that said, South Africa Women are expected to surpass the 31.5 run mark before suffering their first loss in the game.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan Women during the recently concluded T20I series, amassing an impressive total of 133 runs across three matches. Her track record within Pakistan is nothing short of remarkable, having scored a total of 560 runs in 11 matches. Given her current exceptional form, we anticipate Sidra Ameen to maintain her impressive run and lead as the top batter for Pakistan Women.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Marizanne Kapp, the South African all-rounder, achieved a century in her previous match. Her impressive 100-run innings came from 105 balls and included 12 boundaries along with a six. She held the position of the second-highest run-scorer for SA-W in that particular game. Notably, Kapp has consistently performed well against PAK-W in WODIs, accumulating a total of 506 runs from just 16 innings, maintaining an outstanding average of 46.00 against them. Therefore, we anticipate Marizanne Kapp to be the standout batswoman for South Africa Women in the upcoming match.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

Nashra Sandhu remains the pivotal figure in Pakistan's bowling attack, relying on her expertise in slow left-arm bowling. She boasts an impressive tally of 14 wickets from nine matches against South Africa Women. Her performance record in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) within Pakistan is nothing short of exceptional. In the recent game, Sandhu contributed significantly, taking two wickets while conceding 50 runs within her allocated 10 overs. With her exceptional skills, we have confidence in Nashra Sandhu's ability to deliver a game-changing spell, making her the top bowler for Pakistan Women.

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Nadine de Klerk stood out as the top-performing bowler for her team in the previous match, securing three wickets while conceding 23 runs in six overs. At just 23 years old, she has an impressive record of 26 wickets from 22 Women's One Day International (WODI) matches for SA-W. Furthermore, her form has been consistently strong in the Women's Hundred Competition, where she has taken 11 wickets across seven matches. Bet on Nadine de Klerk to be the best bowler for South Africa Women in the game.