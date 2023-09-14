PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 25 % Chance of Winning RSA 75 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women will host the third ODI of the series against South Africa Women. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, September 14, 2023, at 4:00 pm IST.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women have achieved a milestone after beating South Africa Women in a T20I series by 3-0. However, tables turned in the ODI series where SA-W clinched two back-to-back victories in the competition. The poor batting from the PAK-W led to their defeats in the competition. The team may be good in the shortest format but lack quality and sustainability in the 50 over format.

Whereas South Africa Women will be upset after a T20I series. They will look to whitewash PAK-W in this ODI series and are almost there with two consecutive wins in the ODIs. They batted pretty well in the fixtures but their impressive bowling order won them those games.

The upcoming game packs a lot of entertainment. SA-W are placed 3rd whereas PAK-W are 10th in the ICC rankings. This speaks volumes about their skillset and stature in world cricket. PAK-W is still experimenting with various players whereas SA-W has a set and seasoned players in the team with constant cricketing experience in the domestic leagues around the world.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 25%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 75%

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women displayed an outstanding performance with the ball in the recent game, with Nadine de Klerk making crucial contributions with the ball. Kapp has scored a lot of runs and looks in good form. SA-W have dominated the series after an upsetting defeat in the T20Is. They will be thrilled to walk into this fixture and set the score even.

Pakistan Women will have to try harder in the upcoming game. With the exception of Aliya Riaz, no other batter could sustain their innings in the competition. Their bowlers have been incapable of picking timely wickets that cost them the games.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the game will be decent for batting. The spinners are expected to get some help from the surface. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first, and post a score in excess of 250 runs

Weather Report

The weather in Karachi will be pleasant on the match-day. The skies may be partly cloudy but there is no expectation of rain with an average temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on September 14.

Pakistan Women Players List

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Biag, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Umme Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Sidra Nawaz Wicket Keeper Umm-e-Hani Bowler Diana Biag Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Recent Form

Pakistan Women bundled out for 168 runs in the last game and will have to work on their batting to have a chance at winning.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Lara Goodall Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Delmi Tucker Batter Sinola Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klass Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women bounced back in the ODI series and led it by 2-0. They have batted very well but what's more impressive is their bowling attack.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, SA-W dominated in all the games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Africa Women - 5

Pakistan Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score higher before their first dismissal

South Africa Women have a talented openers in the team, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who secured the scores of 34 & 41 runs in the two ODIs before their 1st wicket. This determines their comfort against the PAK bowlers. Whereas the pair of Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali (PAK) could not do the same and lost their first wicket at 23 & 12 runs in the two games. SA-W bowlers are fierce and restrict them from scoring runs.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Aliya Riaz to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Aliya Riaz is the only batter to have chipped in a considerable number of runs in the two games. She scored 49* & 53 runs in the last two games and averages 102.00 in the series.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Marizanne Kapp, the South African all-rounder, smashed a century in the first ODI. Her scores in the two ODIs read as - 100 & 29*. She averages 129.00 in the current series. This comes as no surprise as the batter has a lot of experience batting against PAK-W, averaging at a huge 48.63.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal entered the series in the 2nd ODI and gave SA-W a tough time. She picked 2 important wickets of Wolvaardt and Sune Luus in the game and possessed an impressive economy of 3.20 in the match.

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

The most impressive player in the competition has been Nadine de Klerk. She has picked 7 wickets in 2 games at an economy of 3.92. The PAK-W batters did not stand a chance against her as she took 3 wickets in the first game followed by a 4-wicket haul in the previous encounter.